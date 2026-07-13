Is your shower head spraying in different directions? Cleaning expert Nancy Birtwhistle has the 'pure magic' scrub-free solution

I don't know about you, but I find shower heads to be one of the most frustrating things to clean in my home, especially when the limescale has fully taken over. So I was joyous when I spotted Nancy Birtwhistle has a scrub-free solution.

Although limescale removal isn't a part of my daily cleaning habits, it is still one of the jobs I really dread doing. And yet it's incredibly important to keep on top of it because of the way it affects my shower head's performance; having streams of water going in every direction is far from ideal.

Usually, when I'm in these predicaments, I rely on my expert cleaning hacks, but I hadn't yet discovered cleaning expert Nancy Birtwhistle's 'Pure Magic' spray and solution. It's safe to say I won't be dreading cleaning my shower head ever again.