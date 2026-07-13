Kate Middleton's gorgeous gingham dress is a summer frock option that'll have you looking picnic-ready at all times
Gingham couldn't be more perfect for this time of year and the Princess put a 'grown-up' spin on it at the polo
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Gingham couldn't be more perfect for this time of year and the Princess put a 'grown-up' spin on it at the polo