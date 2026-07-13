Nicole Kidman looks perfectly polished as she gives Wimbledon whites a fresh twist with a hint of trending blush pink
She styled her preppy off-white suit with a pink satin shirt and matching tie for a Sunday spent courtside
Wimbledon is synonymous with more than just great tennis, and once we've got past the fantastic courtside style, our attention is firmly on the Pimm's and strawberries and cream that are synonymous with a day at the SW19 sporting event. And whether Nicole Kidman intended to or not, her resplendent Ralph Lauren ensemble gave a nod to Wimbledon's most famous snack at Sunday's Men's singles finals.
Sitting in the Royal box alongside the likes of Anna Wintour and Sienna Miller, Nicole looked chic and summer-ready in a cream tailored suit by Ralph Lauren. The double-breasted blazer was styled with relaxed, straight-legged trousers for an elegant fit that balanced the structured shoulders.
And despite the warm weather, Nicole opted to keep within Wimbledon's polished aesthetic, wearing her creamy suit on top of the palest of strawberry pink satin shirts, with a matching tie. Completing her look with a pair of Ralph Lauren's woven leather flats, the androgynous silhouette gave a nod to the blush fashion colour trend of 2026, while also remaining true to Wimbledon's much-loved, elevated aesthetic.
Like Nicole's blazer, this one from Karen Millen comes in a sleek off-white hue, with a double-breasted fit and a structured and flattering silhouette. It also has ruched sleeves, meaning that even in the summer heat, this design has rolled your sleeves for you and adds a more casual, yet polished finish.
When it comes to what to wear in the heat, linen pieces are a great way to keep cool, even when you're wearing layers like blazers. This Uniqlo shirt is made from 100% linen and comes in this beautiful soft pink hue that's a great match for Nicole's style. You can wear this for more casual and relaxed moments, too.