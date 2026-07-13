Nicole Kidman looks perfectly polished as she gives Wimbledon whites a fresh twist with a hint of trending blush pink

Wimbledon is synonymous with more than just great tennis, and once we've got past the fantastic courtside style, our attention is firmly on the Pimm's and strawberries and cream that are synonymous with a day at the SW19 sporting event. And whether Nicole Kidman intended to or not, her resplendent Ralph Lauren ensemble gave a nod to Wimbledon's most famous snack at Sunday's Men's singles finals.

Sitting in the Royal box alongside the likes of Anna Wintour and Sienna Miller, Nicole looked chic and summer-ready in a cream tailored suit by Ralph Lauren. The double-breasted blazer was styled with relaxed, straight-legged trousers for an elegant fit that balanced the structured shoulders.

And despite the warm weather, Nicole opted to keep within Wimbledon's polished aesthetic, wearing her creamy suit on top of the palest of strawberry pink satin shirts, with a matching tie. Completing her look with a pair of Ralph Lauren's woven leather flats, the androgynous silhouette gave a nod to the blush fashion colour trend of 2026, while also remaining true to Wimbledon's much-loved, elevated aesthetic.

(Image credit: Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Ralph Lauren/Getty Images)