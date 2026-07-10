Gabby Logan's bush pink shirt dress at Wimbledon proves this soft, trending shade is far more wearable than you think

Gabby Logan's Wimbledon outfit nails what to wear in the heat, especially if you are heading somewhere with a smart dress code. Her powdery pink shirt dress has a breezy silhouette whilst embracing one of this year's biggest fashion colour trends 2026.

Pretty blush pinks have been dominating the fashion world, offering a soft and airy alternative to bolder, brighter variations of this shade. If you're looking for ways to embrace this trending hue in the heat, look no further than a lightweight shirt dress.

What stands out about Gabby's dress from Marielle Almelo is the large puff sleeves – a playful, feminine addition. She pairs the dress with white heeled pumps and a blue-and-tan Marni shoulder bag for a chic finishing touch.

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