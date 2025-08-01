Gabby Logan's tulip print dress for a day at the races is a reminder that florals are always a good idea

Gabby Logan enjoyed a visit to Glorious Goodwood yesterday, but it wasn't any old day at the races. She looked every inch the very proud mum as she watched her daughter Lois make her racing debut, decked out in silks specially designed by Rixo.

Answering the question of what to wear to the races, Gabby looked beautiful in a floral print dress teamed with what looked like Gucci horsebit Mary Jane shoes, a colour block shoulder bag and a pom pom headband by Alexandra Harper Millinery.

Look closer, though, and you'll notice the print on Gabby's dress is straight out of a fairytale. It's covered in tulips and leaping hares, and I love the voluminous long sleeves, high neckline and asymmetric skirt. It's by Italian designer label Marni, and if you've got a few thousand to spend on a special occasion dress, it is actually available to buy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Gabby's look

Exact match Marni Floral-Print Ruffled Dress £2600 at Farfetch Available in Italian sizes 36 to 46, this dress is crafted from 100% silk and would look so chic teamed with knee-high boots in autumn. The woodland print will set it apart from any floral frocks you already have in your wardrobe. Exact match Marni Trunkaroo Medium Shoulder Bag £919.43 at Cettire (was £1726.21) I rarely fall for handbags (shoes are my thing!), but Gabby's Marni style really has me hooked. The gold metal detail, the combination of colours... Bellissimo! Exact match Celine CL4004IN Women's Cat's Eye Sunglasses Celine sunnies are some of the best sunglasses you can buy, and these boast an ombre tortoiseshell effect. The three dot design on the arm and top corners is immediately recognisable.

Shop the look

A floral dress is such a good staple for any occasion, day or evening, and what will really cement your style credentials is the accessories. Gabby styled hers to perfection for a day at the races, but her Marni dress would work in the cooler weather with tan knee boots and a camel coat, or even for a more casual event with the most comfortable trainers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The long sleeves and floaty silhouette make it super easy to wear, and you won't have to worry too much about whether you can wear your best bra underneath it. Whilst the dress has a white background, it's most certainly appropriate to wear as a wedding guest, since that woodland-inspired print will well and truly be enough to differentiate you from the bride!

A post shared by Gabby Logan (@gabbylogan) A photo posted by on

Gabby's Instagram post, in which she said how she and husband Kenny were "bursting with admiration" for their daughter drew comments from the likes of Kirsty Gallacher and Claudia Winkleman.