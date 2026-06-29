Ashley James embraces a Wimbledon-ready strawberries-and-cream colour palette in a pink and red dress, white blazer and Lulu Guinness bag

Could this colour palette be any more on theme?

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Image of Ashley James
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashley James serves up a lesson in Wimbledon dressing at today's Championships, embracing the event's most iconic snack: strawberries and cream. Her pink, red and white colour palette is perfect if you're currently wondering what to wear to Wimbledon.

The broadcaster wore a bright cherry red and pink dress from Omnes featuring polka dots and a delicate lace trim neckline. Layered on top, she wears a white oversized blazer and finishes the look with strappy white heels.

Her strawberry-inspired colour combination feels especially fitting for Wimbledon, with the soft pink tones balancing out the pigmented reds. She accessorises with the instantly recognisable Lulu Guinness Strawberry Basket bag – an iconic design we expect to see much more of in the upcoming weeks. Ashley's choice of colours might also nod to the cover of her bestselling book called "Bimbo: How to Ditch the Labels that Hold Women Back and Reclaim Your Confidence".

Image of Ashley James

(Image credit: Getty Images)