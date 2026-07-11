Hannah Waddingham's white Wimbledon suit proves a waistcoat is the chicest way to wear summer tailoring

It's been a star-studded fortnight at Wimbledon so far. From The Queen and the Princess of Wales to Keira Knightley, Anna Wintour and Sienna Miller, The Championships have certainly attracted some very stylish guests to SW19.

Tailoring has been something of a theme, and on Thursday, it was Hannah Waddingham who particularly caught our attention. The Ted Lasso star looked incredibly well put together in a three-piece linen trouser suit by Argent, the New York-based suit specialists.

She's wearing the brand's Scoop Neck Waistcoat, Single Pleat Trousers and Chelsea blazer, which stylist James Yardley expertly paired with Manolo Blahnik shoes and Jennifer Fisher jewellery. Hannah carried a white handbag with a beautiful bamboo handle, which is by British brand Aspinal of London, a favourite of Kate Middleton's.

What I really love about this look is the neckline of the waistcoat. The flattering scoop shape draws attention to the neck and collarbone, and it feels like a very glamorous twist on tailoring. It would frame a statement necklace perfectly, too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

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