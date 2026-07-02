Kate Middleton aces summer tailoring at Wimbledon, wearing the sapphire blue trouser suit that’s so easy to recreate on the high street

We knew we were likely to see her at the finals of Wimbledon, but the Princess of Wales paid a surprise visit to the Championships on day four, where she met fans queuing to get in, and of course, sat courtside to watch the tennis.

We know how much Kate Middleton loves a trouser suit, and today she debuted a new addition to her ever-growing collection. It's a sapphire blue linen-blend blazer and matching trousers by Gabriela Hearst, which she paired with a high street top from H&M and the £170 'Stella' earrings by Carousel Jewels. Both her tan heels and tortoiseshell sunglasses were by Ralph Lauren.

Not only did the colour match Kate's iconic engagement ring, but the linen-blend fabric was also perfect for looking polished on a hot summer's day. The double-breasted fit of the blazer and the wide-leg cut of the trousers is incredibly flattering, so I hope this suit becomes a new favourite in her royal engagement wardrobe.

I was surprised by how easy it is to recreate this look on the high street, too - just head to Jigsaw or Next.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Recreate Kate's style