Victoria Beckham proves that a silky draped top is the key to making your white jeans outfits look luxurious
Attending the World Cup quarter-final in Miami, Victoria's formula makes denim instantly more elevated
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Attending the World Cup quarter-final in Miami, Victoria's formula makes denim instantly more elevated