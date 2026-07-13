Forget Wimbledon whites, Davina McCall opts for trending green to give her SW19 outfit a summer-ready spin

As ever, Wimbledon has been a haven of inspiration when it comes to the best summer dresses. We’ve seen frocks of all styles and colours – and we’ve added yet another to our wishlists after Davina McCall stepped out in Sandro’s knit maxi dress for the Men’s singles final on Sunday.

She opted for an injection of emerald green, in line with the summer fashion colour trends for 2026. The short sleeves, round neckline and flared skirt create a flattering silhouette against the statement hue. Completed with button fastenings down the front, Davina paired her sporty dress with some simple black kitten heels and a black shoulder bag with a chain strap.

Although it's a 'knit' dress, Davina’s Sandro piece (which can be snapped up at 20% off in the brand’s current sale) is still a summer staple. It’s made from viscose, which, as well as draping beautifully, is also lightweight, breathable and airy, so it's perfect for the heatwave temperatures we're currently experiencing.