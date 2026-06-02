Kate Middleton's underrated style solution delivers an elegant tucked-in look and it's perfect for jeans and trousers

As we re-adjust to picking outfits for cooler temperatures and unpredictable weather there's one pairing we can always rely on - jeans (or trousers) and a nice top. It's a combination that can be adapted to suit different weathers - and the Princess of Wales has found an easy style solution that gives her the perfect tucked in look.

Kate recently wore it again during her trip to Italy when she stepped out on Day 1 in an azure blue suit and what seemed to be a white shirt. Except it wasn't - it was actually a bodysuit and she's styled it many times before.

This £149 Cupro Shirt Bodysuit is by one of her favourite British clothing brands, Holland Cooper, and it shows bodysuits can be great for the daytime.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Shop Kate's Bodysuit

Exact Match Holland Cooper Cupro Shirt Bodysuit £149 at Holland Cooper This stunning lightweight shirt bodysuit is a neutral white tone and has a nylon elastane thong base. It creates the impression of a tucked-in blouse and it features an inverted dart back pleat and a collared neckline for extra shaping. Holland Cooper Harper Bodysuit £79 at Holland Cooper Also available in black, this simple white bodysuit is a more casual alternative to Kate's shirt-style one. It's got gold-toned buttons on the lightly padded shoulders, a high neckline and cap sleeves. The stretch in the fabric makes this extra comfortable. Body by M&S Body Soft™ Bodysuit £25 at M&S This bodysuit looks like T-shirt but has shaping power built in. It's made from soft fabric and gives light smoothing, whilst M&S's Flexifit™ technology provides four-way stretch. It also has a Cool Comfort™ finish and popper fastenings.

Complete The Look

M&S Mid Blue The Wide-Leg Jeans £36 at M&S I own these wide-leg jeans from M&S in multiple colours (including this versatile mid-blue tone) and they're incredibly comfortable. They are cut to be more fitted at the hips and then flare out into the wide-leg shape. They're high-waisted and the denim has some stretch to it. M&S Pure Linen Wide Leg Trousers £46 at M&S You can't go wrong with linen trousers in summer and this breezy wide-leg pair would look amazing with a bodysuit to contrast with the flowy shape. There are pleats at the front which give them extra structure and you can get them in a range of shades. Boden Bias Cut Linen Slip Skirt £99 at Boden With a neutral bodysuit or top, this fabulous pink-red maxi skirt would really pop without being too much. It's crafted from pure linen and is bias-cut and sits at the natural waist. There's a discrete side-zip and it has a streamlined A-line shape.

Kate's bodysuit has a back pleat and gorgeous gold-toned buttons on the cuffs and shoulders. It's got a nylon elastane thong base to ensure it has a smooth fit every time and the collared neckline is a smart touch.

When the Princess of Wales wears hers, it's impossible to tell it isn't a shirt tucked into her trousers. The tucked-in style is a simple way to make an ensemble feel more elevated and polished, even when it's incredibly simple and a bodysuit just makes that easier to achieve.

You could wear Kate's bodysuit with blue jeans and loafers or ballet flats in the day and then dress it up with linen trousers and wedges for a date night outfit.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"A bodysuit is every stylist's secret to making an outfit look sleek and streamlined," says woman&home's Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr. "Once they're on, they stay perfectly in place all day, and whilst they're a great layering piece for the colder months, in the summer, you can style them simply with shorts or linen trousers. They're way more comfortable than you might think, too."

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The future Queen tends to use hers as a neutral base when she's wearing colourful tailoring. Aside from her blue blazer and trousers in Italy, she's also styled it with a burgundy suit, a green suit, a black suit, a navy suit and a pinstriped suit.

As a royal, her signature outfits tend to be more on the formal side but a classic, plain bodysuit would work with so many different trouser options or skirts so you don't have to stick to suits like Kate does. Going for neutral colours will help you get maximum wear out of your piece as you won't have to worry about colour clashes.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

A white shirt is a staple for many people when building a capsule wardrobe, so a bodysuit version that you don't have to worry about riding up is so useful too. Kate also owns a white Roland Mouret silk design that she likes to wear in a similar way to her Holland Cooper one.

I used to think of a bodysuit as something worn in the evenings for a sultry edge but the Princess of Wales has proved they work so well to give a neat silhouette in the daytime. If shirts aren't for you, then look for a bodysuit that resembles a T-shirt or a vest-top instead and you can get versions with different sleeve shapes and lengths.