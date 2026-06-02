Kate Middleton's underrated style solution delivers an elegant tucked-in look and it's perfect for jeans and trousers
She's owned this staple for years and uses it to achieve a seamless finish with her suits, though it works with casual outfits too
As we re-adjust to picking outfits for cooler temperatures and unpredictable weather there's one pairing we can always rely on - jeans (or trousers) and a nice top. It's a combination that can be adapted to suit different weathers - and the Princess of Wales has found an easy style solution that gives her the perfect tucked in look.
Kate recently wore it again during her trip to Italy when she stepped out on Day 1 in an azure blue suit and what seemed to be a white shirt. Except it wasn't - it was actually a bodysuit and she's styled it many times before.
This £149 Cupro Shirt Bodysuit is by one of her favourite British clothing brands, Holland Cooper, and it shows bodysuits can be great for the daytime.
Shop Kate's Bodysuit
Exact Match
This stunning lightweight shirt bodysuit is a neutral white tone and has a nylon elastane thong base. It creates the impression of a tucked-in blouse and it features an inverted dart back pleat and a collared neckline for extra shaping.
Complete The Look
I own these wide-leg jeans from M&S in multiple colours (including this versatile mid-blue tone) and they're incredibly comfortable. They are cut to be more fitted at the hips and then flare out into the wide-leg shape. They're high-waisted and the denim has some stretch to it.
Kate's bodysuit has a back pleat and gorgeous gold-toned buttons on the cuffs and shoulders. It's got a nylon elastane thong base to ensure it has a smooth fit every time and the collared neckline is a smart touch.
When the Princess of Wales wears hers, it's impossible to tell it isn't a shirt tucked into her trousers. The tucked-in style is a simple way to make an ensemble feel more elevated and polished, even when it's incredibly simple and a bodysuit just makes that easier to achieve.
You could wear Kate's bodysuit with blue jeans and loafers or ballet flats in the day and then dress it up with linen trousers and wedges for a date night outfit.
"A bodysuit is every stylist's secret to making an outfit look sleek and streamlined," says woman&home's Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr. "Once they're on, they stay perfectly in place all day, and whilst they're a great layering piece for the colder months, in the summer, you can style them simply with shorts or linen trousers. They're way more comfortable than you might think, too."
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The future Queen tends to use hers as a neutral base when she's wearing colourful tailoring. Aside from her blue blazer and trousers in Italy, she's also styled it with a burgundy suit, a green suit, a black suit, a navy suit and a pinstriped suit.
As a royal, her signature outfits tend to be more on the formal side but a classic, plain bodysuit would work with so many different trouser options or skirts so you don't have to stick to suits like Kate does. Going for neutral colours will help you get maximum wear out of your piece as you won't have to worry about colour clashes.
A white shirt is a staple for many people when building a capsule wardrobe, so a bodysuit version that you don't have to worry about riding up is so useful too. Kate also owns a white Roland Mouret silk design that she likes to wear in a similar way to her Holland Cooper one.
I used to think of a bodysuit as something worn in the evenings for a sultry edge but the Princess of Wales has proved they work so well to give a neat silhouette in the daytime. If shirts aren't for you, then look for a bodysuit that resembles a T-shirt or a vest-top instead and you can get versions with different sleeve shapes and lengths.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
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