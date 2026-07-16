Pruning your wisteria? Don't discard the cuttings – one gardener urges us to keep them for Christmas

Now is the time to pruning wisteria to cut back any unruly stems. A tactical summer chop ensures the plant's energy is redirected back into long, leafy growth and encourages it to produce flowers, while keeping the plant looking tidy too.

While browsing my social media feed, I stumbled across an ingenious sustainable gardening idea of repurposing the cut branches for homemade decorations.

Garden influencer Sophie Valentine, best known as @lookinsidemygarden on Instagram, explains: "I'm getting ready for Christmas with my wisteria. I save all the whips and make them into wreath bases. It's so easy to do, and it means that there is no waste in the garden."

A post shared by S O P H I E V A L E N T I N E (@lookinsidemygarden) A photo posted by on

Sophie shares helpful beginner tutorial videos with her 374k followers to encourage others to get more from their gardens. In her recent post, she shared her brilliant tip for reducing garden waste while tidying up your Wisteria and getting ahead for Christmas. But in the spirit of celebrating all the seasons, we will be making autumn wreaths first.

Advising fans on how to reuse the off-cuts, Sophie says: "Using a glove, pull off all the leaves from your shoots, so you have a perfect fresh stem to work with."

"Then curl your stem into a circle shape and start to create the shape of your wreath base. I add to it as I prune so you can build up how thick it gets."

(Image credit: Future | Amateur Gardening)

"Wisteria looks dramatic, but pruning it is actually very straightforward once you know the trick," says Orpheus Alexander, w&h's resident garden expert.