Claudia Winkeman has walked away from her prime-time BBC chat show after just one series.

The Claudia Winkleman Show launched in March and instantly attracted viewers, with the Beeb wanting it to return for a second outing. However, after taking some time to reflect, the former Strictly presenter decided to throw in the towel.

“Sometimes you have to try something to see how it fits, and I realised I was just too nervous to enjoy it,” she explained.

Claudia, 54, added, “I’m incredibly grateful to the BBC for giving me the opportunity, to the guests who agreed to come and chat to me, and the production team who were simply excellent.”

Claudia Winkleman with celebrity guests Niall Horan, Rachel Zegler, Guz Khan and Joanne McNally (Image credit: BBC/So Television/PA Media)

While Ed Havard, BBC’s Director of Entertainment, said, “Claudia’s warmth and quick wit made The Claudia Winkleman Show an absolute joy. Whilst we loved the show, we fully respect her decision and would like to thank Claudia and the brilliant team at So Television for bringing the series to screen on the BBC.”

However, the star, whose popularity has soared in recent years thanks to the success of The Traitors, hasn’t ruled out hosting a similar style show in the future. “Maybe one day I will give it another try, but for now I already have the best jobs in the world and absolutely love the shows I’m doing.”

Claudia's seven-part chat show series ran on Friday nights from 13 March and was made by So Television, the company behind The Graham Norton Show.

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Prior to its launch she admitted, “I’m just not sure I’ll be very good at this, that’s the truth,” adding that she expected it to be a “disaster.”