Emma Willis confirmed as new Strictly host - 8 signs she's perfect for the job

TV presenter Emma Willis, comedian Josh Widdicombe and professional dancer Johannes Radebe have been announced as the new hosts of Strictly Come Dancing.

"It’s no secret that I’m a huge fan of Strictly - I’ve cheered and danced along from my sofa for years - so to be stepping into the Strictly ballroom is something I can’t quite comprehend," Emma shared.

She continued, "It’s impossible to fill the shoes that Tess and Claudia have left behind - two wonderful, iconic women who have been the beating heart of Strictly for so long. I can only hope that we are able to help to steer the ship as beautifully as they have, into this new chapter. I can’t wait to spend my weekends with Josh and Jojo, the incredible dancers and the judges. Fingers crossed for a 10 from them!”

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Josh, who appeared on the show's Christmas special in 2024, added that he was "giddy with excitement, honoured and a little overawed to be given the chance to step into the biggest shoes in television".

While Strictly pro of eight years Johannes told fans, "To be returning to Strictly Come Dancing in this new role is beyond anything I ever imagined."

But, it is Emma who us at woman&home are most excited to see grace the ballroom following the departure of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman in December. From her tough live TV interviews to the fact she's a "huge fan" of the BBC dance competition, these are the reasons we're ready to predict she's going to score a perfect 10 in the role.

She’s a big fan of the show - and even wanted to be a contestant

There are multiple instances of Emma declaring her love for Strictly over the years, with her showing off a bit of ‘sofa dancing’ while guest hosting This Morning in 2025 to her even declaring that she’d love to have been a contestant on the show.

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While interviewing former Strictly professionals James Jordan, Brendan Cole, Pasha Kovalev, and Ian Waite ahead of their 2025 Return of the Legends tour, Emma couldn’t help but show off some of her own moves on This Morning.

She told them, "I love Strictly, and I'm a massive fan” before showcasing her ‘sofa moves’ and adding, “I sit there and watch it and do this on the sofa while watching them dance, and my toes are pointing."

In the past, Emma has also said, “If I had time, I would do it in a heartbeat. Like I absolutely love it.”

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She already understands what the contestants go through

In past interviews and podcast appearances, Emma has often brought up the shows she would - and wouldn't - take part in.

As she's previously expressed, Strictly is a big yes, whereas she's shared she'd never take part in the likes of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Speaking to The Mirror in the past, her words about watching the contestants go through their journeys on the show prove she already has the feel for the show.

She said, "I think Bill [Bailey] and Jamie [Laing], their kind of start where you go with no ability and are still there at the end, that’s a really nice little adventure."

She’s worked with the judges before

In 2021, Emma Willis hosted the first series of ITV’s reality show, Cooking with the Stars. And who took part in that first series?

Strictly judge Shirley Ballas.

Again, in press for the show, per The Sun, when Emma was asked if Shirley could tempt her to take part in Strictly in the future, Emma reportedly said she didn’t need any convincing and she would do it in a heartbeat if her schedule allowed it.

She knows how to take over a big show

One of the big blockers that might dissuade some people from taking over the reins of an established primetime show is the inevitable comparisons that might come with it.

Stepping into Tess and Claudia’s shoes could seem daunting to some, but Emma knows all too well how to honour the legacy of a show’s past while putting her own stamp on it - lest we forget Big Brother.

For many, Big Brother was always Davina McCall’s show, the two forever linked. Davina fronted the show from when it first started in 2000, all the way up to 2010, when it stopped airing on Channel 4 and moved to Channel 5.

After Brian Dowling presented for 2 years, Emma eventually stepped into the role of host and won legions of fans for her fresh take, and some notable interviews.

When it was announced Emma was to take over Big Brother, she said in a statement, "To live inside of your favourite show… I watched it for a decade before I even worked on it, I was a genuine true super fan... it never felt like work, and it was the first time I was ever comfortable in my role".

With her being a vocal fan of Strictly too, it's clear to see why she's going to be such a natural fit.

She's not about looking in the past - bringing a fresh feel to the show

Interestingly, Emma's perspective on why she was happy not to be involved in the new era of Big Brother when it moved to ITV in 2022 offers a glimpse at why she'd be such a confident fit for Strictly.

She told Radio Times, "I think with every new era of Big Brother, I think there should be a new host.

"I loved my time on the show, and I very much kind of said goodbye to it back then because we thought it was over. I don't tend to go back. I like to move forward".

Emma knows how to comfortably make a show look ahead, and not stay rooted in its past.

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She’s handled tough situations on live TV

Back when Emma’s first name was suggested as a frontrunner, sources reportedly told The Sun that Emma’s background in live TV was one of the main reasons.

The source told the outlet, “Emma is seen as the Tess of the duo. Her background in live - and occasionally tense - broadcasting situations means she can handle anything that is thrown at her.”

A prime example of Emma stepping up when the occasion called for it was with her much-anticipated interview with controversial Celebrity Big Brother contestant Roxanne Pallet in 2018.

Roxanne had exaggerated claims that fellow CBB contestant Ryan Thomas had punched her in the ribs - something that had caused a firestorm in the UK media. Emma’s interview with Roxanne was praised at the time, with Emma’s tough stance and no-nonsense questioning making for gripping television.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She can ask close friends about how it feels to take part

Many of Emma's close friends have connections to Strictly, giving her something of an edge to understand what it's really like, and how it all comes together.

Emma and AJ Odudu are close friends and have worked together on the likes of The Voice UK Kids. AJ was a strong contender in series 19 of the dance show, ultimately having to withdraw because of an injury.

Through her marriage to Busted star Matt Willis, Emma is likely friends with the myriad McBusted stars who have also competed, including Tom Fletcher and Harry Judd.

Best of all, though? Emma is also friends with Claudia Winkleman, with Claudia telling OK! (per the Express) in the past how important their friendship is to her. Who better to help prep than the person who left after 15 years?

The Voice had a convenient schedule change

Previously, Emma had cited her work hosting ITV’s The Voice as the only reason she never took part as a contestant.

She told The Sun, “I've been asked [to take part] in the past but it's always the time of year when we're filming The Voice and The Circle.

"The Circle is not happening this year, but let's hope The Voice is - otherwise I will be doing Strictly."

With The Circle cancelled, conveniently, The Voice is set to air its 14th series this summer - a significant schedule change from its usual autumn/winter slot.

And it seems, she and her new co-stars already have the seal of approval from fans and their celebrity peers - including former host Tess Daly, who said "Can’t wait to tune in... The ultimate trio."

While Zoe Ball, who last week confessed she was "grieving" not getting the role, shared, "CREW. congrats Emma Jojo and Josh. You're gonna ROCK IT."

Amanda Holden added, "Incredible! Genius casting!! I cannot wait. Very much deserved ."