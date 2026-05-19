If you're looking for something unique and brilliant to watch tonight, look no further than Falling on Channel 4.

The tale of forbidden love in the Catholic church comes from Adolescence writer Jack Thorne, and is his first love story for TV.

The writer was also hit with the idea for the love at first sight series after remembering the 'thunderbolt' moment of falling for his wife when he first laid eyes on her.

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Jack says that Falling is "in its essence, love at first sight, which is something I experienced with my wife, Rachel. There was just this moment when it was like, 'Oh, it’s you.'"

"I had an idea of how my life was going to be, not necessarily seeing marriage and all that stuff in the future. Then, thunderbolt city, my life was changed."

The show also places the idea of midlife love front and centre - another unique concept when most forbidden love dramas focus solely on teenagers and young adults.

In the six episodes, airing from May 19, Kelley Hawes stars as Anna, a devoted nun of 20 years, while Paapa Essiedu takes the role of David, a Catholic priest.

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Very early in episode 1 when the pair meet for the first time at Anna's convent, their chemistry and evident electricity in the air around them, immediately sets the scene for the beautifully shot, totally compelling story to unfold.

At the time they're introduced, both are deeply committed to their work in the church and helping their local community. Neither can fall in love, but they do - and it's a shock to them both.

Falling Starring Keeley Hawes And Paapa Essiedu | Official Trailer | 4TheDrama - YouTube Watch On

Often when a drama centres around forbidden love, there are other people involved who can get hurt by the actions of those grappling with their feelings.

While Anna and David don't have conventional relationships to worry about, they are 'married' to god, which has it's own set of problems.

The couple are forced to wrestle with the vows they've taken, and how much their relationship with God really means to them.

The series also asks both the characters and the audience to really look at the concept of religion. It's something that can bring so much comfort, yet simultaneously holds even the most dedicated members hostage to shame, guilt, and how these emotions create a system that dictates you can't behave in natural ways.

For Keeley Hawes, the aspect of the story she was most interested in was the part concerning a midlife woman in love. "I wanted to do something about love — particularly middle-aged love," she tells Hunger magazine.

The actress rightly believes it's an overlooked life stage when it comes to what audiences are served on TV, particularly when it comes to love stories.

"There isn’t a Normal People for midlife," she says, adding, "And yet there’s so much to mine in that age group."

To prepare for the role, Keeley spoke to a real former nun who had left a religious order because that life wasn't right for her - Anna is also seen in the Falling trailer in civilian clothing, earnestly asserting she no longer wants to be a nun.

"She was so open, very sweet and bright, just a lovely person," the actress says of the former nun she spoke with, continuing, "That life hadn’t worked out for her in the end, but she had devoted a hell of a lot of it to god, so it was fascinating asking what [that was] like."

"Especially the idea of going through menopause in a convent," she continues, adding, "You don’t have access to brilliant people to help you, both mentally and physically. It may be different now, but lots of women all going through that stage of their lives together must be really hard."

Paapa Essiedu perfectly sums up the slow-burn, delicate brilliance of Anna and David's love developing. "It's not fireworks or huge declarations, necessarily, but very small interactions that become bigger in one's mind or heart," he says.

The actor continues, "I think that’s very true of real life. With the people we end up falling in love with, we very often can trace it back to one specific moment when it changes the chemistry in your brain and body."

Falling airs on Channel 4 from May 19.