Wondering how to style knee-high boots? Here are 5 autumn-ready outfit ideas
Learning how to style knee-high boots will really open up your wardrobe choices. Here are 6 knee high boot outfit ideas
How to copy Claudia Winkleman's distinctive and dramatic Traitors outfits
Flat, limp hair, begone! I reach for this shampoo and conditioner duo to boost volume and bounce
'There was an element of attention seeking' - Victoria Beckham reflects on behaviour during her WAG days
5 places you should never put a dehumidifier in your home, according to the experts
Not sure what to wear now? Pippa Middleton's knee-highs and a jumper dress combo won't let you down
Are walking pads worth it? I swapped my outdoor walks for treadmill strolls for 3 weeks to find out
Latest news
Kate Middleton's cinnamon spice knitted co-ord and knee high boots was autumn in an outfit and I've never forgotten it
The Princess of Wales has only worn this combination once publicly and yet it remains one of my favourite looks from her
Victoria Beckham's luxurious home is exactly as we expect, except for one unusual detail – did you spot it too?
The fashion icon's home is proof that a minimalist space needn't be lifeless or boring, and it pays to break the style rules
By Emily Smith Published
Wondering how to wear bold trousers? Siân Brooke expertly styled them for a bright and sophisticated look
Siân Brooke’s chic outfit formula makes styling brightly coloured suit trousers a breeze
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
Anne Hathaway makes the band tee high fashion with an outfit formula we’ll be copying all autumn
Anne Hathaway blended cool casual with an elegantly smart twist at Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week show, by adding opera gloves to her band tee and suit trousers ensemble
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
I've found 60% off The White Company's most desirable collection - here are my top picks
Seeking out The White Company's sale? I'm their former fashion editor and I've found a special place where you can save on their bedding, clothing, and candles
By Laura Honey Last updated
Victoria Beckham's all-white outfit is making me reconsider my favourite old LBD for party season
She was the star of the show at the world premiere of her Netflix documentary
By Caroline Parr Published
Anne Hathaway makes the band tee high fashion with an outfit formula we’ll be copying all autumn
Anne Hathaway blended cool casual with an elegantly smart twist at Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week show, by adding opera gloves to her band tee and suit trousers ensemble
Victoria Beckham's all-white outfit is making me reconsider my favourite old LBD for party season
She was the star of the show at the world premiere of her Netflix documentary
Jessica Alba gives this timely update to her jeans and a leather jacket outfit
Proof that jeans and a leather jacket are the autumn outfit formula will never go out of fashion
Do not click on this - you'll be tempted to buy several pairs of these chic but comfy trainers
Shop the Skechers Amazon Prime Day sale before it ends and save big on stylish yet comfortable trainers. Our top picks combine fashion and all-day comfort
These nostalgic knee-high boots are a key part of Claudia Winkleman's Celebrity Traitors wardrobe
Claudia's boots were made for walking
Claudia Schiffer just proved noughties-style handbags are the must-have accessory trend of 2025
Arriving in Paris, Claudia sports the iconic and recently revived Chloé Paddington bag and the Balenciaga City bag
Amal Clooney just debuted the bounciest hair transformation, and it's the shortest we've ever seen her strands
Amal Clooney's waist-length hair is no more, but in its place is the bounciest blowout you'll see this season.
News just in: Meghan Markle's makeup artist just revealed the secret to her 'juicy and glowy' skin at Paris Fashion Week
The formulas in question happen to be favourites of our very own beauty team, too...
-
I've scoured the web for Dyson hair dryer deals and spotted this incredible £113 Prime Day saving
Dyson deals are rare, but we've still managed to uncover some standout savings on the brand's luxe lineup of hair dryers...
When people compliment my glowing complexion, little do they know it's this £12 highlighter (or should I say, £8 today)
My trusty L'Oreal Lumi Glotion does a lot of the heavy lifting on bad skin days...
I used to avoid eyeshadow, but this sheer, silky-textured eye palette gives my lids the chicest shimmer in 30 seconds flat
This eyeshadow palette elevates a simple makeup look into a chic, party-ready one - with four, easy-to-apply shimmer shades.
Nearly every single ghd tool is on sale right now - these are the best deals to nab, with discounts of up to 40% off
Price tags have been slashed on the likes of the iconic Helios hair dryer, Unplugged cordless straighteners and much more...
Victoria Beckham's luxurious home is exactly as we expect, except for one unusual detail – did you spot it too?
The fashion icon's home is proof that a minimalist space needn't be lifeless or boring, and it pays to break the style rules
I've found 60% off The White Company's most desirable collection - here are my top picks
Seeking out The White Company's sale? I'm their former fashion editor and I've found a special place where you can save on their bedding, clothing, and candles
The 9 best air fryers out of over 50 that we tested
We tested the best air fryers on the market, to find the best dual-drawer, tower, or single-drawer air fryers from Ninja, Instant, Cosori and more
Don't buy a dehumidifier without consulting our guide to determine what size you need
If you're wondering what size dehumidifier to buy, explore our expert guide to help determine which model is best for you
The 8 best Pilates apps for boosting strength, balance and flexibility in 2025
Having one of the best Pilates apps in your back pocket is a great way to reap the full-body benefits of the practice from the comfort of your home or studio
Eating disorders in midlife are on the rise - is menopause the cause? 3 women share their stories
Being older doesn’t make women immune to disordered eating, and perimenopause can be a particularly difficult time
Garmin vs Fitbit: Which is the better fitness tracker for you in 2025?
We outline the positives and negatives of Garmin vs Fitbit to help you choose the best tracker for you
The Garmin sale is live for Amazon Prime Day - and I've just spotted 6 deals not seen anywhere else
The Birthday sale might be over, but the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are here, offering another chance to save in the Garmin sale
Always wanted a Peloton? Now’s the time to buy with over £650 off this week
If you've always wanted in on the Peloton universe, this week's Amazon Prime Big Deal Days could be your chance as the Original Bike and Bike+ are on sale
'How we spend our days is how we spend our lives' - psychotherapist reveals 4 easy tips for keeping in touch with friends
This is a reminder to pick up the phone
9 best yoga mats on Amazon, as recommended by a yoga teacher
Amazon is a go-to for easy delivery, and our list of the best yoga mats reveals the ones to shop for, with various sizes, support, and colours available
The 9 best air fryers out of over 50 that we tested
We tested the best air fryers on the market, to find the best dual-drawer, tower, or single-drawer air fryers from Ninja, Instant, Cosori and more
Got oily skin and struggle with patchy foundation? Our testers deem these the best buys for oily skin
Our beauty experts share their reviews of the best foundations for oily skin, complete with before and after pictures
Want soft and defined curls? These are the 9 best conditioners for curly hair – reviewed by curly-haired beauty editors
Our curly-haired testers review the best conditioners for curls, coils and waves to detangle, reduce frizz and moisturise strands
9 best yoga mats on Amazon, as recommended by a yoga teacher
Amazon is a go-to for easy delivery, and our list of the best yoga mats reveals the ones to shop for, with various sizes, support, and colours available
Most comfortable trainers, as tested by the woman&home team
Our experts put styles by brands ranging from adidas to Allbirds through their paces, as well as Kate Middleton's favourite Supergas
Bye-bye bumpy bikini line: These are the 6 best bikini trimmers on the market for a smooth, close, comfortable trim
After in-depth testing, our team deems these the very best bikini trimmers for all your hair removal needs
A good hair dryer doesn't have to sound like a jet engine - these 8 low-noise tools still promise power and salon-worthy results
From Dyson to Hershesons, we've found and reviewed the quietest hairdryers on the market...
Prime Big Deal Days has ended – everything you need to know about the sale
From when it started to when It ended - everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2025 and what to expect in 2026
Over 40 and fabulous? These were the only Prime Day deals you needed
These Prime Day deals - from beauty tech and UGG boots to Kindles and coffee makers - were perfect for women 40 and over
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is over – here's when the next one might be
Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale is over, but if you missed out, don’t worry – Black Friday is just around the corner, bringing more chances to save before the end of the year.
All the items we're buying before Prime Day ends - and why you should too, but be quick!
As Amazon's Big Deals Day sale draws to a close, these are the items our team of expert writers have been snapping up so far
'The weight of the game creeps up on you, especially at the round table' – what it's really like starring in The Traitors
Reverend Lisa Coupland from The Traitors series 3 gives an exclusive insight into how the celebrity contestants may be feeling tonight
Reality TV contestants reveal what really happens behind the scenes
2 women who have been on The Great Pottery Throw Down and My Mum, Your Dad tell us all about their experiences
Prime Day plot-twist: the best book, Kindle, and Audible deals are live now
We roundup the best Amazon book deals, Kindle book deals, and Audible deals in one place, with advice from publishers, our books editor, and other book worms
Could trying Sober October help you feel healthier?
woman&home health columnist Annie Deadman breaks down why drinking low or no alcohol may help your waistline – and shows us a simple 3-move resistance band workout
How to cook the perfect steak in a pan - timing, tips and common mistakes to avoid
A quality sirloin is a culinary joy to behold. With our step-by-step video guide, we show you exactly how to cook this classic
How to make chicken karaage with MasterChef winner Tim Anderson
Find out how to make the ultimate chicken karaage, aka Japanese crispy chicken thighs
5 salad suppers - freshen up mealtimes with our filling, but lighter mains
These hearty dishes prove salads can be the star of your table - and not just a side or starter
How to make Michelin-Star chef Chantelle Nicholson’s vegan mushroom pâté - with smoky tea jelly
Watch our video and discover how to make this restaurant-level vegan starter
Nigella Lawson's three-ingredient cocktail will take you back to the last days of summer
Light, frothy, and citrusy - this refreshing tipple couldn't be easier to make
Is organic food really better for your health – and is it worth the cost?
During Organic September, we look at what it actually means - and what we're really paying for when it comes to our food choices
Travelling with your grown-up kids is trending - a trip to Lego House in Denmark with my 20-year-old showed me why
Travelling with your parents is officially cool for young adults - welcome to the era of 'mums and moddlers'
“I dreamt of working on a cruise ship all my life - at 43, I finally did it and now I travel the world”
Following a family tragedy, Janine decided to put herself first and embark on the ultimate adventure
"I created a new life blogging as a 50+ single traveller after the death of my husband"
After finding herself unexpectedly widowed, Sue Ross pivoted from being a senior sales manager for a pharmaceutical company to a blogger, YouTuber and transformational travel coach
Would you strip off on a nudist beach? You might just find it freeing
Christabel Smith shares how she celebrated her 60th on holiday, in her birthday suit in public for the first time. Would you dare to bare all? Only 14% of our Instagram followers think they'd be brave enough
Fashion trends, accessories, and style lessons I admired while travelling
Ex-fashion editor, turned travel writer, Lydia Swinscoe, details some of the world’s most inspiring prints, fabrics, flourishes and religious dress witnessed during 20+ years of travel
Ruth Langsford has holiday packing 'down to an art' – the bargain item she can't travel without is so handy
“My friends always laugh at the amount I bring on holiday… until they need something, then I’m suddenly very popular!”
The passport date that 'catches people out' - Martin Lewis shares 2 crucial checks to make before you fly
Make sure these two dates are within the right time frame to avoid being turned away at the airport
By Kerrie Hughes Published