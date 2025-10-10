At woman&home, we aim to celebrate and empower all women. Our mission is to champion confidence in everything we do - with a touch of glamour along the way. Helping women to live well, feel seen and thrive in life. Our team of experts and columnists deliver the latest in fashion, beauty, homes, health and relationships, as well as exclusive celebrity interviews and real-life stories. Inspiring women like you - we aim to spark confidence, creativity, and conversation.