The world's most photogenic coffee shops, from fiction and real life

Coffee culture feels like it’s at an all-time high, with new cafés popping up daily, often boasting photogenic interiors and quirky menus.

But sitting alone or with friends in a coffeehouse, musing on ideas and plans with a cup of the good stuff is nothing new. The tradition dates back to the 16th century, in Ottoman Turkey, where coffeehouses were a kind of social hub and safe place for the meeting of minds.

In its earliest form, coffee grown in Ethiopia was used as a stimulant during religious chanting in Yemen when Yemeni sufis would drink it to aid concentration. Years later, Parisian coffee culture became a big part of the creative scene with poets, writers, and artists meeting in spots across the city. And even to this day, artists and creatives (people like Patti Smith and Malcolm Gladwell) still utilise the embrace of a good coffee shop to think, dream, and write.

Here, we take a look at some of the most beautiful, not only from real life, but plucked from the realm of fantasy, too.

The world's prettiest coffee shops

Amangalla, Galle Fort, Sri Lanka

(Image credit: Aman)

You don’t need to stay in this characterful hotel to enjoy its airy terrace overlooking Church Street and comfy lounges, since it’s possible to enjoy a coffee, afternoon tea, or brunch as a guest. A romantic air sweeps across the whole building, and service is second to none. Expect antique furniture, bags of charm, and lots of gorgeous heliconia flowers alongside your coffee at Amangalla.

DaDa, Marrakech, Morocco

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

In this city overflowing with flawless cafés, DaDa is one for the minimalist lovers on account of its fun colour palette, incredible monochrome light fittings, and endless sprawl of seating. As well as being wildly photogenic, it’s also a fab spot to meet fellow artists and creatives.

45 Jermyn Street, London, UK

(Image credit: 45 Jermyn Street)

Right behind Fortnam & Mason is 45 Jermyn Street, a beautiful café and restaurant that’s perfect for a morning coffee, late lunch, or cheeky midweek cocktail. As well as serving great coffee, the wait staff are ridiculously friendly and welcoming, and the decor feels like something straight out of Mad Men with its coral booths and sage green walls.

Nighthawks by Edward Hopper

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This café and diner is one of the most widely recognised in the art world thanks to the incredible painting Nighthawks by Edward Hopper. The oil painting, completed in 1942, shows the bright interior of the café and is said to have been inspired by the works of Hemingway and, for many, evokes the feeling of urban isolation, although the artist himself has stated that he “didn't see it as particularly lonely”.

Café at La Fantasie, Paris, France

(Image credit: La Fantasie/Jerome Galland)

The joie de vivre of this well-designed space in La Fantasie radiates from every detail, from the elaborate botanical wallpaper to the modern works of art. Open early in the morning until late at night, this hip, photogenic café is the ideal place to enjoy the atmosphere of Paris’ pretty Rue Cadet.

Café Stamba, Tbilisi, Georgia

(Image credit: Stamba)

On the ground floor of the beautiful Stamba Hotel is a chic café called Café Stamba. It’s pretty much the place to be seen in Tbilisi, drawing a creative crowd on weekends. There’s an impressive breakfast menu, good coffee, and seriously slick interiors, including a huge chandelier and a pink and green colour palette.

Chop Suey by Edward Hopper

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This famed oil on canvas by Edward Hopper depicts two women in conversation and drinking tea at a café in New York’s Upper West Side. Famed for his realistic portrayals of regular life, often incorporating cafés and restaurants as the focal point, Hopper’s work conjures feelings of loneliness for many viewers. This painting sold for a record £69 million in 2018, after previously being owned by art collector Barney A. Ebsworth.

Janu Patisserie, Tokyo, Japan

(Image credit: Janu)

This hyper photogenic space in Tokyo plays with natural materials alongside gorgeous shades of green and gold. Utilising a modern spin on the artisanal tradition of European pastry making, Janu Patisserie offers a moreish collection of treats like matcha madeleines as well as grade A tea and speciality coffee.

Interiéur de café by Josse Goossens

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Specialising in interiors and still lifes, German painter Josse Goossens was a master at depicting carefree moments in familiar settings yet giving them a kind of surreal romantic air. Painted in 1911, little is known about this café interior aside that it might have been based on a café in Munich where the artist lived or Paris, as per the name of the work.

IZZA roof terrace, Marrakech, Morocco

(Image credit: IZZA)

IZZA’s pretty terrace café and restaurant, reached through wandering through art-filled riads, serves up small plates and good coffee and cocktails in whimsical surroundings. Head over for breakfast as the sun slowly rises from the horizon, or check it out as the sun sets for magical colours and shadows.

Café La Nuit, Arles, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If this bold yellow café looks familiar, it might be because you’ve seen it or something very similar in Café Terrace at Night by Vincent Van Gogh. While the real café from the painting doesn’t exist anymore, the owners of this café in Arles transformed their premises to closely resemble Van Gogh’s depiction, in turn cleverly drawing tourists by the hoards. Unfortunately, Café La Nuit closed some time ago, so just like the real version, both only exist in art these days.

Lily’s at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok, Thailand

(Image credit: Ritz-Carlton)

Spacious, quiet, and flawlessly decorated, Lily’s and its prime spot in Thailand’s capital is a great place to while away a few hours with a book. As well as being beautiful, the food and drinks menu is also impressive, with delights like Thai Tea Waffles and hot chocolate featured on the fun menu.

Bon Bock Café, artist unknown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This quaint portrayal of a café painted in 1881 shows a waitress working at a counter surrounded by bottles and vases of flowers. Loosely painted with thick strokes of paint, it shows the enduring appeal of painting daily scenes in cafés across the globe. Painted in France, perhaps Paris, the only indicator of the origin of the painting is the year date and ‘Juin’ (June in French) painted on the lower left-hand corner.

Bonbon Café by Angelo Musa at The Lana, Dubia, UAE

(Image credit: The Lana)

Renowned for pioneering avant-garde styles and creativity, Angelo Musa is widely celebrated as one of the world’s best pastry chefs. At The Lana, his Bonbon Café serves viennoiseries, freshly baked bread, chocolate bonbons, and ice cream, as well as sandwiches, salads, and a range of bespoke cakes, bringing an air of Parisian sophistication and glamour to Dubai.

New York Café at Anantara New York Palace Budapest Hotel, Budapest, Hungary

(Image credit: Anantara)

As the heart of Budapest’s coffee culture for over a century, world-famous New York Café has been the favoured haunt of artists, poets, and writers throughout the years. Built in stunning Italian Renaissance style, the marbled columns rise to meet ceiling frescoes and crystal chandeliers, making it worth stopping by for morning coffee, afternoon tea, or evening cocktails.

Swell Shacks, Madiha, Sri Lanka

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

Backed by crashing waves with great surf, and surrounded by fairy lights, Swell Shacks on Sri Lanka’s south coast is a stunning little outdoor café where nature is the main focus. Enjoy the slow life with great coffee, fresh juices, and inventive smoothies at one of the prettiest spots in the country.

The Fountain Coffee Room at The Beverly Hills Hotel, LA, USA

(Image credit: The Beverly Hills Hotel)

The iconic Fountain Coffee Room is a café and diner that has been serving Hollywood stars since 1949. The outlet’s comforting, all-day dining menu features a selection of brunch items, salads, sandwiches, and burgers as well as homemade ice creams, milkshakes, and their famous Beverly Hills cakes, all surrounded by aesthetically pleasing interiors.

Terrace café at Hotel Sevilla, Havana, Cuba

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

Ornate tiles, pink-washed walls, fabulous bright white sculptures, and swaying palms ensure Hotel Sevilla’s terrace cafe is the stuff of dreams. Grab an espresso or ice-cold beer if arriving later in the day to people watch and enjoy the delights of this historic building right in the centre of town.

A Pérola do Bolhão, Porto, Portugal

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

This deli store and traditional Portuguese café is not only beautiful from the inside but is seriously photogenic from the outside too. Selling an array of traditional foods and store cupboard supplies, it’s worthwhile grabbing a coffee and a pastel de nata from the store’s cosy café.

Gran Caffè Gambrinus, Naples, Italy

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

Loved amongst locals as well as tourists, this decadent space is one of the most renowned literary cafés in Naples and the meeting place of many creatives. Covered in huge paintings, ornate flourishes, velvet booths and with an array of dazzling chandeliers throughout, Gran Caffè Gambrinus is a must-visit in Naples - don’t forget your camera.

The café from Breakfast at Tiffany’s

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the movie Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Audrey Hepburn's character, Holly Golightly, is often seen gazing at Tiffany's jewellery store from a café across the road. The unstated and elegant café is, in fact, fictional and not based on a real-life café, but Tiffany’s in NYC has since opened their very own café, called Blue Box, and it’s every bit as elegant as you’d imagine.

Lumen Coffee 1936, Yerevan, Armenia

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

Originally opened in 1936, Lumen Coffee 1936 started life as a tobacco shop, before transforming into a bookstore and eventually, a small chain coffee shop filled with stunning wooden cornices, curves, and beams.

The Bloom Room, Marrakech, Morocco

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

Tucked away from the over-touristed lanes and souks of Marrakech is this idyllic little slice of paradise that serves great coffee and homemade treats. Doubling up as a flower shop, The Bloom Room is even more delightful on the eye thanks to the dazzling array of bold blooms and vibrant green foliage on display. Grab a table outside to watch the day roll away.

Qūentin Café, Mexico City, Mexico

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

This small chain coffee shop is one of the best and prettiest in the city, and there are a few dotted throughout Mexico’s capital. The corner outpost in Roma Norte is the sweetest and has a couple of outdoor seats, but Qūentin's baked goods that delight too - try the cardamom and raspberry pastry and prepare to be impressed.

Café des 2 Moulins, Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Known as being one of the iconic filming locations for the classic film Amelie, Café des 2 Moulins is pretty in an understated kind of way, and one that is typically Parisian. Situated in Montmartre, it’s worth heading in for a morning coffee and to admire the Amélie poster adorning the wall.

The Little Coffee Shop of Kabul, Kabul, Afghanistan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The coffee shop featured in the book, The Little Coffee Shop of Kabul by Deborah Rodriguez, is in fact not a real shop, but is based on a café owned by Rodriguez, who spent five years in the city of Kabul. The café serves as one of the main backdrops in the book, providing a sweet sanctuary for the main characters of the novel and a safe space for a group of female friends.

The Magnolia Bakery, NYC, USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since the bakery featured as a backdrop during a Sex and the City scene featuring Carrie Bradshaw and Miranda Hobbes, its popularity soared seemingly overnight. In season three, Carrie and Miranda enjoy vanilla cupcakes on a bench outside the bakery. To this day, lovers of the show flock to the store to enjoy dainty cupcakes and the retro interiors of this cute bakery and café in NYC.

Blend Station, Mexico City, Mexico

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

With cute interiors, fun art on the walls, and a tree growing right out of the middle, this fab café in CDMX is one of the city’s prettiest. There’s also great coffee, delicious sandwiches, and it’s a good spot to meet fellow travellers, too.

Café Linville, Tbilisi, Georgia

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

This chintzy vintage Georgian haven doubles up as a superbly photogenic café thanks to its wonky wooden stairs, mismatched antique furniture and clashing floral wallpaper. Unlike most cafés’ slick and polished Insta-worthy aesthetics, Linville steps back in time, embracing a Georgia of yesteryear with retro furnishings and embroidered lace tablecloths.

The Nautilus, Maldives

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

Decked out in artworks of macrame, The Nautilus’s secluded café overlooks endless shades of aquamarine and indigo. Sip iced coffees while watching colourful birds dance in cloudless skies in this place akin to paradise.

Life’s Good Kitchen, Colombo, Sri Lanka

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

Hidden in Colombo District 5, behind masses of pretty violet thunbergia flowers, is this husband-and-wife-run café where the ethos is nourishment. The fresh juices are particularly good - enjoy naarang, passionfruit, or watermelon, and don’t miss the homemade, healthy sweet treats too.

The Pâtisserie at Hotel Bel-Air, LA, USA

(Image credit: Hotel Bel-Air)

Grab a cup of morning coffee alongside perfectly baked pastries at this modern, airy spot tucked away inside Hotel Bel-Air. Leafy, bright, and joyful, the café features classically French mosaic tiles and plenty of Instagramable backdrops.