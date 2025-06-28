“I celebrated my 70th birthday in University Halls – it was a blast!”

"When I graduated from Leeds University in 1975, I never expected to be back in the city studying again as I turned 70. Yet the year I spent on the Master's degree course was the most energising experience," begins Su Thompson, who returned to university to study Sustainable Food Systems.

"I hadn’t planned to live in student digs when I applied, but apartments for a single person in the city were ridiculously expensive so when the University offered me a flat in their Clarence Dock Village student accommodation, I leapt at the chance.

"It was a whole new part of the city to explore. When I was first at university, this area near the Leeds and Liverpool Canal was a no-go zone of dilapidated warehouses, so it was incredible to see how it had been redeveloped."

"I made a promise to fully immerse myself in student life and to make the most of the experience"

"I thoroughly enjoyed my daily 45-minute walk along the canal to the University campus, watching the beautiful kingfishers and ducks, having picked up my morning coffee from a friendly barista called Vinny just around the corner.

No half measures

"As I started my course, I made a promise to fully immerse myself in student life and to make the most of the experience. I attended every lecture and seminar, asked lots of questions and made sure I got involved in some of the events around the campus, as well as taking in the other cultural attractions the city had to offer.

"Whilst I didn’t fully engage with all the partying during Freshers' week, I went along to the welcome party in Clarence Dock (although I avoided the Bucking Bronco).

"I popped along to the Freshers fair and, before I knew it, I had signed up to the Spoken Word and Pantomime Societies. Whilst the former didn’t end up being my bag (far too many would-be poets!) I loved the Panto society. I was type-cast as Red Riding Hood’s Grandma, as well as a tree called Hazel and Bob the Builder in their Christmas production.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I was delighted at my student flat, which had an ensuite shower and toilet, and I shared a kitchen with four other lovely young women, who I often ate meals with.

"There were moments when the youthful exuberance of some residents was a little exhausting – not least the many false fire alarms at all hours of the day and night – but overall, I thrived living in halls."

Immersive experience

Su Thompson at her graduation with her son Jojo (Image credit: Su Thompson)

"I only returned home to my village in Cambridgeshire a couple of times during my studies, so I kept friends back home posted with a regular newsletter titled Return to the Frontiers of Learning, updating them on all my student antics.

"I also used the opportunity of living back in Leeds to reconnect with friends from my undergraduate days who still lived in the North, which was wonderful.

"Fellow students and lecturers didn’t bat an eyelid at having an extremely mature student in their mix. I don’t think of myself as old, so I never let it stop me joining in with socials, field trips or debates. Often the juxtaposition of my experience alongside that of my younger course mates led to interesting discussions.

"The only times I was ever treated like I didn’t belong was by other older people who always seemed to assume I was at halls to visit or drop off a relative rather than living there myself.

"My son Jojo was extremely proud of me for embracing the university experience so wholeheartedly, and I loved having him and his girlfriend Juliet in the Great Hall of the University when I graduated in December 2024.

"It was an emotional moment when, unexpectedly, the entire auditorium erupted in applause and whooping as I crossed the stage to receive my certificate from the Dean."

Age is no barrier to learning

"I took so much away from my time back in Leeds. I’m still in touch with my flatmates and have plans to visit fellow coursemates Jessica in Colombia and Merve in Turkey in the next year or two.

"The course taught me a great deal about the workings of the food system and gave me hope for the future as I learnt about many people making a positive difference.

"As the Chair of Governors at two local schools, I plan to use what I learnt to drive more understanding of the ‘farm to fork’ journey amongst the pupils.

"I knew I didn’t want to spend retirement just mouldering at home painting or tending the garden.

"My hugely varied year back at university made me realise just how valuable it is to keep your brain ticking over, and I’m continuing to work on my Spanish via Duolingo.

"I’m proof that whatever your age, you should always be open to new, immersive experiences. It was terrific."