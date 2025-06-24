Walking may dramatically reduce back pain risk - provided you follow this one 'simple' rule, new study reveals

The causes of lower back pain can vary, from natural wear and tear as we age to muscle strain or medical conditions, such as sciatica or a slipped disc. Whatever the cause, it can impact your ability to work, sleep, exercise and be with those you love. With so many people affected, though, a lot of research has gone into how back pain can be managed and prevented.

A recent study linked to the Norwegian University of Science and Technology is the latest to investigate how walking may help prevent back pain. Researchers found that walking for more than 100 minutes per day was associated with a 23% lower risk of chronic back pain, compared to walking less than 78 minutes a day.

The Trøndelag Health team examined data from more than 11,000 people aged 20 and older for two years from 2017 to 2019. They asked the participants to wear accelerometers for seven days to track their walking patterns, then followed up with the group from 2021 to 2023 to find out if they experienced back pain.

The participants were put into four groups: those who walked less than 78 minutes, 78 to 100 minutes, 101 to 124 minutes, and more than 125 minutes a day.

As the amount of daily walking increased, the risk of chronic lower back pain decreased. They also found that faster walking was linked to a lower risk but speed had "less prounounced benefits" for back health compared to walking for longer.

“This is an important finding because walking is a simple, low cost, and accessible activity that can be promoted widely to reduce the burden of low back pain,” says lead study author, Rayane Haddadj, a doctoral candidate in the department of public health and nursing at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology.

The study was observational, so it's difficult to draw a direct link, and the researchers only looked at data across seven days. However, the sample size was large and used accelerometers rather than self-reported data, so it was likely accurate.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Provided you follow the rule of 100 minutes of walking per day, regardless of your pace, it seems like walking may help reduce the risk of back pain.

Importantly, though, this study exclusively looked at preventing back pain, rather than treating it. If you suffer with any pain or movement difficulties, it's important to speak to your doctor before attempting a new exercise routine.

Other research has also looked into walking to ease lower back pain, and found that getting enough steps can prevent the issue from recurring after it's been treated.

Tips for walking to prevent back pain