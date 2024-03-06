Ninja discount codes for March 2024

FAQs

Does Ninja Kitchen offer free delivery? Ninja Kitchen offers free delivery on all orders shipped to the UK mainland, so the price you see when you add an item to your basket is the only price you'll pay.

Can I track my Ninja delivery? After your order is dispatched, you will receive an email containing the name of the carrier for your parcel, a tracking number, and a link for tracking.

Does Ninja offer a student discount? Ninja Kitchen offers a 10% discount for students and graduates. Simply confirm your status through Student Beans you can enjoy the savings.

Does Ninja offer a key worker discount? Key workers are eligible for a 10% discount on their orders through the Ninja Key Worker & Blue Light discount program.

What is the Ninja return policy? Ninja Kitchen accepts returns within 30 days of receiving your item. Products should be returned in the condition they were received. If you decide to return an item because you've changed your mind and no longer want it, you will need to pay the cost of return shipping.

Hints and Tips

Sign up for the newsletter: The Ninja newsletter should be your first stop. By subscribing, you receive a 10% discount on your next purchase and access to monthly exclusive deals, a birthday surprise, and early access to sales and new product launches.

Stop by the offers page: Ninja makes the search for the latest savings easier with its 'Offers' section. Select the 'Offers' tab at the top of their site to discover the most current deals, promotions, and savings.

Consider the bundles: Ninja offers exclusive bundles and starter kits, making equipping your kitchen more affordable. These unique bundles can save up to £100 on kitchen essentials.

Enjoy the 18-25 and 55+ discounts: Ninja offers 10% off for those aged 18-25 with their Young Professionals discount and those aged 55 and over with their Senior discount.

Savings for students and key workers: Ninja provides 10% off orders for students and key workers. In order to claim your discount, you will need to verify your status with either Student Beans or Blue Light Card.

How to use your Ninja discount code

Check here for Ninja discount codes to suit your purchase. Click to 'Get Discount' to see your new code. Go to the Ninja website and add your products to your basket. Click the basket icon in the top right corner to go to the checkout page. Copy and paste your code into the 'Have a Voucher Code' box above the order total. Click 'Apply' and your discount will be added.

