How Vouchers Work at woman&home

Why does woman&home offer discount codes?

Our woman&home team of writers, editors, and experts consistently review the latest trends and must-have pieces. The products we review include everything from home and well-being products, to fashion and beauty.

We acknowledge our readers are shopping for sought-after items for a reduced price, especially for the products our team recommends, and this is why we think vouchers are a good fit for our readers. Our ethos ensures that the brands we have discount codes for are ones we’d buy from, use, test, or gift to a loved one ourselves.

Ever since the first magazine was published in 1926, woman&home has aimed to inspire and support women — this is reflected in the brands we have chosen to provide vouchers for.

How does woman&home source discount codes?

The woman&home team source, create, and list all discount codes and the best deals ourselves. No third parties are involved in the sourcing or creation of our discount codes, deals, or money-saving content.

As part of Future PLC, we have access to a central technology platform called Hawk that allows us to list our discount codes, deals, and sales news simply and efficiently. By working with the wider woman&home team, we’ve carefully considered and chosen a list of retailer our editors trust and buy from themselves.

We have a dedicated team of deals experts who curate, verify, and list the best discounts and budget-friendly advice. Our team also has close working relationships with affiliate networks and retailers, giving us first notice of new savings. Any affiliate retailers will not influence wider content, such as buyer guides. These relationships are how we can afford to bring you exclusive vouchers from the brands we love.

We know there is no substitute for well-researched, expert content, especially when it comes to recommending the best offers. Our deal experts check competitor and brand websites, scour newsletters for sales and vetting discount codes to ensure you can find all the best deals in one place.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The vouchers and sales news on our retailer pages are updated daily by our deal experts and editors.

Why trust woman&home?

As a leading women’s lifestyle brand, woman&home has been publishing expert reviews, buying guides, and news for nearly a century – it has become a global online destination for fashion, beauty, homes, and wellbeing product reviews.

Our team of editors have collectively tested a huge range of brands, and are constantly reviewing products to find the best. We’ve achieved a reputation as a go-to destination for honest, unfiltered, on-trend product reviews.

The woman&home team brings this same knowledge and transparency to our discount pages. We’ve vetted a list of fashion, beauty, wellbeing and homeware brands that we believe represents the very best in class. We continue to hand-test and verify all sales news and discount codes.

woman&home is one of the most trusted online publications for women looking to live happier and smarter lives. We’d like to keep it this way, which is why our own team produces voucher content, with no third-party involvement.

Find out more about how we’re a trusted publication or how we test products .

How do we make money?

When you use a discount code or deal from woman&home, we may earn a commission if you then make a purchase.

Our vouchers, discount codes, and sales offers are updated daily. To accomplish this, we have a committed team of editors, savings experts, commercial account managers, and developers behind woman&home discount codes, and they need to be fairly paid for their work.

When a member of our audience finds a discount code to suit their shopping needs, they click on it and are taken to the brand’s website. When this happens, a cookie will be dropped to tell the brand this person is arriving from woman&home. If this person goes on to make a purchase from the retailer, we may then get a commission. The amount of commission depends on our relationship with the brand and the retailer itself.

Our parent site, Future PLC, also has an in-depth terms and conditions page that shares how money is made across its diverse portfolio. You can find out more about Future PLC here .

How do we test discount codes?

We want to help every reader have the best possible experience, so we test every discount code.

A member of our savings team at woman&home will complete this by going directly to the retailer’s website. They will add selected products to their basket, which will match the terms and conditions of the discount code, and then paste our code into the provided box at the checkout. If this code does not work, then it will not be added to our brand pages, and then we move on to test the next code.

If this code does work, we will add it to the retailer voucher page on woman&home - and our team will check it daily to ensure its validity.

It’s important to note sometimes brands will not notify us when they discontinue a code. If this happens, we will attempt to remove the code as soon as possible. This is why our team does not offer one-time codes or user-specific discount codes, as these usually don’t work after one person uses them.

What if a discount code doesn’t work?

There might be some terms and conditions worth checking. To see these, click the “View Terms and Conditions” button which is underneath the offer title. Make sure to double-check any minimum spend specifications, products included in an offer, and any special discount verification for students, military, or healthcare staff.