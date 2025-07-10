Yes, Kate Middleton's favourite summer trainers are on Amazon - and yes, they're on sale for under £40

When you think of Kate Middleton's shoe collection, we bet your mind doesn't immediately jump to Amazon.

That's why we really feel the need to shout about the fact that the white trainers that the Princess of Wales has famously worn over and over again are up for grabs on the site now. Not to mention the fact that there's a pretty generous reduction on the price tag today.

Princess Catherine, more often than not, braves a pair of stilettos, wedges, or heeled boots for official royal outings - but for when the need for something a little comfier calls, her Superga Cotu Classics are usually what she goes for.

Shop Kate's Supergas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She's paired them with everything from pretty pink slim-fit trousers for an official visit to London's Battersea Park in 2020, to high-waisted white denim shorts and a classic Breton knit for a day with Great Britain's SailGP Team in 2022.

Catherine even shared a glimpse of her sporting her fresh white Supergas with a pair of off-duty skinny jeans and the beautifully intricate Mabel Broderie blouse by M.I.H Jeans, as she and Prince William posed for their 12th anniversary photo.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

The Cotu Classics are a best-selling cult classic amongst lovers of comfy, simplistic warm weather trainers, so it's little wonder that the versatile and subtly stylish pair are a staple in Kate's summer wardrobe.

Molly Smith, woman&home's Digital Fashion Writer, has a pair of the pumps herself that she relies on for everyday wear, travel, and beyond - and says it's obvious why they've been given the Kate Middleton stamp of approval.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Although the Superga trainers don't have a plush padded insole like other trainers might, they still offer enough support for daily wear - and most importantly, they didn't give me any blisters," Molly says.

"I recently wore them on a long day of travelling from London to Ibiza, and these were the perfect choice - comfortable enough to see me through a train ride, airport security, and flying overseas, and of course I wore them whilst exploring the island too and had no issues with comfort."

She adds, "They are supportive without being chunky, and fitted but not too tight because of the canvas material, making them my new go-to staple. They are ideal for office wear, city commuting, and daytime outings too."