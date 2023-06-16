FAQs

Which Dyson vacuum should I buy? When choosing the best Dyson vacuum cleaner , there are many factors to consider, from the size of your home, the budget you’re working with and what your cleaning needs are. Here at W&H, we recommend the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal as the best overall vacuum cleaner thanks to its versatility. It cleans both carpet and hard floors and it removes pet hair from floors exceptionally well. In our Dyson vacuum cleaner buying guide, we do review 6 other vacuums, so go check it out for more details and more suggestions specific to your requirements.

Does Dyson price match? Yep, Dyson does have a Price Match Policy for products sold at Argos, Currys or John Lewis. If you find the same Dyson model advertised at a lower price within 7 days of purchase, Dyson will refund the difference and you’ll receive your refund within 5 working days.

Do Dyson products come with a guarantee? Dyson products either come with a 2-year guarantee, 5-year guarantee or 1-year guarantee depending on the device type. Products with a 2-year guarantee include cordless vacuums, robot vacuums, fans and heaters, purifiers and humidifiers, hair dryers, hair stylers and hair straighteners. Products with a 5-year guarantee include corded vacuums, hand dryers and lights. Finally, products with a 1-year guarantee are those sold in the Dyson Refurbished section.

Can I get free delivery at Dyson? Yes, Dyson offers free standard next-day delivery on all machine products which will arrive between 7am and 7pm the next day if you place your order before 8pm. If you order after 8pm, you’ll receive your items 2 days after you’ve placed your order. If you’re ordering parts or accessories, there is a delivery charge of £3.

Does Dyson do Click & Collect? Dyson does have a Click & Collect service and it’s free of charge (we love to hear it). You can request to have your order sent to a specific Click & Collect location and you’ll receive an email or text notifying you when your order is ready for collection.

How do I contact Dyson customer service? You can contact Dyson by live chat, calling or having a conversation on WhatsApp. To start a live chat with a Dyson Expert, click the speech bubble icon in the bottom right corner of the screen on the Dyson website (this button will only show when there is someone available to speak to). To speak to the customer service team on the phone, call 0800 298 0298, the phone lines are open Monday to Friday from 8am to 8pm and Saturday from 9am to 6pm. To contact the team by WhatsApp, head to the Dyson Contact Us page and click the WhatsApp link.

What is Dyson's returns policy? Dyson has a 30-day money-back guarantee policy so if you change your mind within 30 days of receiving your device, you can return it for free. Make sure when you return your item that it’s in its original packaging and in perfect condition. You’ll receive your refund once the Dyson team have inspected the product.

Hints & tips

When there isn’t a Dyson discount code around, it’s still pretty easy to pick up a bargain when shopping at the retailer. Check our handy tips below to find out how:

Shop the Refurbished section: Dyson’s refurbished section is a great place to shop to find the biggest discount on devices. In the refurbished section you’ll find a good array of stock, from vacuum cleaners, haircare and air treatment products. All refurbished items are fully tested, thoroughly inspected, cleaned and renewed with genuine Dyson parts, so you don’t need to worry about the quality. But even if you are still a bit worried about buying refurbished, don't worry Dyson has you covered as refurbished items come with a 1-year guarantee.

Save with Dyson Week Deals: On the Dyson Week Deals page, you’ll find exclusive offers on Dyson products that you won’t be able to find anywhere else. Deals include big discounts, free gifts and special edition items across Dyson’s product range. Definitely check it out.

Wait to shop during big seasonal events: You’ll often find amazing discounts during key seasonal events like Black Friday, whether you’re shopping on the Dyson website or checking out a third-party retailer that stocks Dyson products.

How to use Dyson promo codes