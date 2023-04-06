FAQs

Can I get free delivery at Simba? Yes, you can, Simba has a carbon-neutral standard delivery option. You can choose your delivery date at the checkout, but the earliest you can get your order delivered is within 3 business days if you order before 2pm and 4 business days if you order after.

Can I get next-day delivery at Simba? If you’d like your new bedding goodies as soon as possible, Simba does have a next-day delivery option. This does cost £40 though and you need to order before 10am to qualify. Once you’ve placed your order, you’ll receive your goods between 10am-6pm the very next day.

Will Simba remove my old mattress? Yes indeed, you can ask Simba to remove your old mattress for recycling when you get your new mattress delivered. This service costs £40 and you can choose it at the checkout - it’s called ‘Standard Delivery with Mattress Removal’. Once you’ve placed your order for your new mattress, Simba will send you a mattress bag with instructions in the post and will collect it when delivering your new mattress.

Does Simba offer a sleep trial? Of course! Simba has a 200-Night Trial for new mattresses. The company recommends trialling your new mattress for at least a month as it can take a month to get used to a new mattress. No worries if it’s not the right mattress for you, Simba offers free returns or collections (excluding any delivery charges from the original purchase).

Do Simba mattresses come with a guarantee? Yep, and it’s a whopper! Simba offers a 10-year guarantee for mattresses, mattress toppers and bed frames, so if you find any faults, Simba will send you a new one. Of course, there are T&Cs - what’s covered includes any issues that could reasonably be said to have started with Simba, for example, a faulty zip or the foam in the mattress cracks. A full list of inclusions and exclusions can be found on the ‘Ten Year Guarantee’ page on the Simba website.

Are Simba mattresses firm? On the Simba website, it states that a Simba mattress is ‘medium-firm’. The team decided to design and produce hybrid/medium-firm mattresses after building many prototypes and discovering that a hybrid/medium-firm style mattress suits most people when they're sleeping.

Hints & tips

As well as Simba voucher codes there are other ways to save at your favourite bedding brand. Just follow these hot tips to find out how…

Get a free voucher with friend referrals: Shout your love for Simba from the rooftops - well maybe don’t do that, but use the Simba Refer a Friend programme to get a free £100 Simba voucher. Don’t worry, your pal will also get a treat - they’ll get 2 free Simba-Pure Pillows when they buy their first Hybrid mattress.

Shop the Bundles section: Simba has an abundance of bundle sets to choose from. Buying a bundle set is cheaper than buying the items separately - this is a good option if you’re buying a whole new bedding set-up as many of the bundles include a bed base, mattress, pillows and duvet.

Head to the Refurbished section: Head to the 'Refurbished' section for the biggest discounts on the Simba website. Here you’ll find mattresses, pillows and beddings with up to 75% off. The refurbished section has items that have been returned, but don’t worry, they’re thoroughly checked, any faulty components are replaced and the products are vigorously cleaned and sanitised to hospital standards. Simba refurbished products are much cheaper and it's also helping combat waste as it’s giving the products a second chance at being used longer.

Keep your eyes peeled for Simba sales: You’ll often find a sitewide sale on the Simba website, especially during seasonal events like Easter, Black Friday and Boxing Day. It’s worth signing up for the newsletter so that you can find out when these sales are live and get your mitts on the best deals.

Compare prices on third-party retailers: Simba mattresses are sold at a few third-party retailers so it's worth browsing external websites to see where you can pick up the best price.

How to use Simba discount codes

Using a Simba voucher code is easy-peasy, just follow these steps: