FAQs
Is the Emma Original mattress worth it?
The Emma Original mattress has been a really popular mattress over the years, and here at W&H we’ve tried and tested it to see if it’s worth it. After trialling it, we highly recommend this mattress, giving it a overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. The mattress is versatile and suits front, side and back sleepers, as well as being designed to suit all body sizes. It also has great zoned support and temperature control. Read our full review for more info!
When is the next Emma Mattress sale?
Emma Mattress has seasonal sales dotted throughout the year, usually during seasonal events, like Easter, Black Friday and Father’s Day. We recommend joining the Emma Mattress mailing list so that you can find out exactly when the next sale drops and pick up the latest deals as they happen - just make sure you check our discount codes first to see if you can get any additional savings!
Does Emma Mattress do an NHS discount?
Yep, Emma Mattress offers a 6% key worker discount. This discount applies to healthcare workers, people who work in education, carers, emergency service workers and people in the Armed Forces. If this offer applies to you and you want to get your mitts on your unique discount code, head to the Key Worker Discounts page on the Emma Mattress website and click the link that applies to you.
Does Emma Mattress do a student discount?
Students rejoice, Emma Mattress has teamed up with Student Beans and UNiDAYS to offer an extra 5% student discount. This means you can enjoy endless great night’s sleep every night while you’re studying.
Can I get free delivery at Emma Mattress?
Yes indeed, Emma Mattress offers free delivery on all orders, and all products arrive vacuum-packed straight from the factory. Once your order is out for delivery, you’ll receive tracking information so you can keep on top of when your order will arrive. On the day of delivery, you’ll be contacted by the courier to let you know.
What is the Emma Mattress 200-night Trial?
To give you plenty of time to get used to your new bedding, Emma Mattress offers a 200-night Mattress and Bed Trial on all mattresses and beds. Emma Mattress recommends giving your new bedding up to 6 weeks to see if it’s right for you as it can take your body time to adjust to your new mattress. If you do still decide you don’t want it after your body has adjusted to it, you can return it.
Not only can you get a trial for your mattress and bed, but you can also get a 100-night Topper Trial, 30-night Pillow Trial, 30-night Emma Hug Weighted Blanket Trial and a 14-night Bedding Trial. You can basically buy all products on the website with complete peace of mind as you have plenty of time to decide!
Do Emma Mattress products come with a guarantee?
Emma Mattress offers a 10-year guarantee on mattresses and beds unless it’s stated otherwise on the product page. If you do have a problem with your new mattress or bed, you just need to send a photograph of the damage to the customer service team and they’ll arrange to swap your mattress or bed for a new one.
Hints & tips
When there isn’t an Emma Mattress discount code around you don’t need to worry, saving at this premium bedding retailer is still really easy. Check our handy tips and tricks below to find out how:
Enjoy exclusive offers when you sign up for emails & texts: Emma Mattress is currently offering an extra 5% discount on your first order when you sign up to receive emails and texts, so if you want to save on your new mattress, we highly recommend you get this offer.
Shop the Bundles page: Get all the items you need in one handy bundle package and save money while you’re at it as it’s cheaper than buying all the products individually!
Shop when there’s a seasonal sale: If you can hold out on buying your new product for when there’s a sale, we think it’s a good idea. Emma Mattress sales offer high discounts, like up to 55% off, so you can literally save hundreds on your order.
How to use Emma Mattress voucher codes
- Scroll through our latest Emma Mattress promo codes, once you've found the offer you'd like to redeem, click the 'Get Code' button underneath the offer.
- When the pop-out box appears, copy the code.
- Head to the Emma Mattress website, add all your items to your virtual basket then head to the checkout.
- Once you're at the checkout, click in box underneath the text that reads ‘Add discount code’ and paste your Emma Mattress discount code. Click ‘Apply’ and watch the savings come rolling in.
About Emma Mattress
When looking for the best mattress, Emma Mattress is a name that’ll often be mentioned for all the right reasons. The retailer is famous for its premium, technologically advanced mattresses that arrive to you in a box. Founded in 2015 in Frankfurt, the team at Emma Mattress has worked tirelessly to create innovative bedding products so you can enjoy the best night’s sleep every night. We can safely say that this hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed - Emma Mattress has been the UK's most-awarded sleep brand in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, and we expect this may continue! Not only does the retailer sell amazing mattresses but you’ll also find some of the best pillows and best mattress protectors on the market. Add one of our Emma Mattress discount codes to the mix and you'll be picking up some premium bedding for a fraction of the price.
