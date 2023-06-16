To give you plenty of time to get used to your new bedding, Emma Mattress offers a 200-night Mattress and Bed Trial on all mattresses and beds. Emma Mattress recommends giving your new bedding up to 6 weeks to see if it’s right for you as it can take your body time to adjust to your new mattress. If you do still decide you don’t want it after your body has adjusted to it, you can return it.

Not only can you get a trial for your mattress and bed, but you can also get a 100-night Topper Trial, 30-night Pillow Trial, 30-night Emma Hug Weighted Blanket Trial and a 14-night Bedding Trial. You can basically buy all products on the website with complete peace of mind as you have plenty of time to decide!