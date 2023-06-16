FAQs

Can I get free delivery at Shark? Yep, great news, you don’t need to worry about any additional shipping costs with Shark, all products come with free delivery. Shark provides a fast delivery service which is available 7 days a week. You’ll receive a 1-hour time slot so you’ll have a great idea of when your delivery will be arriving. Shark also provides tracking information by email or text so you can easily see the progress of your order.

Does Shark do an NHS discount? To say a big thank you, Shark has teamed up with Health Service Discounts to offer an extra 10% NHS discount to key workers. If you qualify for this offer, head to the Health Service Discounts website and become a member (for free) by providing a valid NHS email address.

Does Shark do a student discount? Whether you’re looking for some hair styling tools to look your best on a night out or you’re looking for a new vacuum cleaner to keep your accommodation sparkling, Shark offers students a 10% discount. This offer is in partnership with Student Beans so you just need to register your student status on the Student Beans website to receive your unique discount code.

Does Shark have a price match policy? Yep, Shark does offer a Price Match Guarantee to approved retailers which you can claim within 30 days of purchase. The product must be in stock on both the Shark website and on the competitor's website. Retailers you can use the Price Match Guarantee for include Amazon, Argos, Currys, John Lewis, AO, Very and Littlewoods.

Do Shark products come with a guarantee? Yes indeed, Shark products come with an initial 12-month guarantee, and some products have the option to extend their guarantee for an additional cost. Shark products also include a free parts and labour guarantee, so you know you’re covered.

How do I contact Shark customer service? To contact the Shark team, you can call them at 0800 862 0453, the phone lines are open Monday to Friday from 8am to 8pm and Saturday from 9am to 7pm. If you’d prefer to email, you can fill out a contact form on the website - just head to the ‘Contact Us’ page and click the link from there.

Hints & tips

Don’t worry if you can’t find a Shark discount code, there are plenty of other ways to save at the retailer. Read our handy tips below to get in the know:

Head to the Offers page: Finding the latest deals on the Shark website is easy thanks to its dedicated Offers page. This page is live all year round providing different deals each week. On this page, you’ll find big price drops across a range of vacuum cleaners and hair styling tools, it’s well worth checking out.

Get exclusive deals by text: Become a Shark Insider and receive exclusive discounts and insider benefits when you sign up to receive texts. This service is free and you only need to provide your phone number.

Find out about the latest offers with the newsletter: Join the Shark mailing list and never miss out on when the latest deals are live and when the newest products launch. It’s a great way to stay in the know.

Shop when there’s a seasonal sale: Shark products can be found with amazing discounts when you shop during key seasonal shopping periods, like Black Friday. It’s worth shopping around and checking both the Shark website and third-party stores that stock Shark products as they may be offering different deals.

How to use Shark promo codes