FAQs

Can I get free delivery at ghd? Yes, you can. ghd offers a Free Next Day Delivery service on every single order, no matter how much you’re spending. You need to order before 8pm on Monday to Friday to get your delivery the very next day. If you order after 8pm you’ll get your order 2 days after you make your purchase. If you make an order on Saturday or Sunday your delivery will arrive the following Tuesday.

Can I return my order to ghd? Of course! ghd has a No Quibble returns policy in which you have 21 days after you’ve received your purchase to return it (unless it’s a personalised item in which case you can’t return it). You will get a full refund for your order within 14 days, except for the postage cost. To start the returns process you need to fill out the return form that was included in your original order. Once you’ve done that and packaged your item up, you need to send it to this address: ghdhair.com team, Phase 1, Caverswall House, Sherwood Business Park, Annesley, Nottinghamshire, NG15 0DJ

Do my ghd products come with a warranty? You can buy your ghd products with absolute confidence as most items come with a warranty. ghd Platinum+ straighteners include a 3-year warranty, all other straighteners, hot brushes, curling tools, flight travel and Helios hair dryers (except professional-use ones) come with a 2-year warranty, professional-use Helios hair dryers and ghd air hair dryers have a 1-year warranty and ghd hair brushes come with 6 months warranty.

How do I contact ghd? Luckily, there are a number of ways to get in touch with the ghd customer service team. Firstly, you can fill in a contact form on the website which you can find when you head over to the ‘Contact Us’ page. Secondly, you can call the team at 01924 423400. Finally, you can use the ‘Chat with Us’ feature which gives you a number of options you can select to find the answer to your query. Not only this, but it also gives you the chance to have a live chat with a team member. The customer service team are available from 9am-5pm from Monday to Friday.

Hints & tips

Guess what? ghd promo codes aren’t the only way to save at your favourite hair styling retailer, those in the know can also bag a discount with these tips:

Shop seasonal sales: For keen bargain-hunters out there it’s worth waiting for key seasonal sale periods to save at ghd. You’ll often find price cuts, like 20%-30% off, during Black Friday, Boxing Day and summer sales. To find out when the next sale is dropping you might want to…

Join the mailing list: Become a ghd VIP and sign up for the newsletter. When you subscribe you’ll get a generous 10% discount on your first order and you'll get to enjoy exclusive offers and content. Not only this but you’ll also be the first to know about the latest product launches and when sales are live. If this wasn’t enough, you’ll also get some free hair styling tips too!

Keep a keen eye on free gift offers: OK, who doesn’t love a freebie? ghd will often offer free gifts with selected hair styling tool orders, so make sure you look out for those during sale periods on the website.

Save with a student discount: Students rejoice! You never have to pay full price when you shop at ghd. In partnership with UNiDAYS, you can save 20% on your purchases. It’s easy peasy to get your discount, you just need to register your student status on the UNiDAYS website and you’ll be sent a unique code.

Redeem an NHS discount: As a big thank you to all you wonderful key workers, ghd offers a 20% NHS discount on the Health Service Discounts website. If you qualify for this discount, you just need to become a Health Service Discounts member - it’s free to join, and you can start saving straight away.

Take a peek at third-party stores: You can purchase ghd products at a number of other retailers, so it’s worth doing some research and price comparisons to make sure you’re picking up the best deal.

How to use ghd discount codes