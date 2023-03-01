Lakeland discount codes for March 2023
These 5 Lakeland discount codes will help lower the cost of top-quality kitchen essentials like cookware, kitchen utensils, bakeware, food storage & cleaning products.
FAQs
Does Lakeland offer free delivery?
Yes, you can get free standard delivery at Lakeland. To qualify, your order must be over £50. If your order is under £50, there will be a small delivery charge of £3.95. Standard delivery takes 3-5 working days to arrive, so you don’t have to wait long for your new kitchen goodies.
Does Lakeland have an express delivery option?
Need your order pronto? Not a problem when you shop at Lakeland, just use the express delivery service. Lakeland’s express delivery costs £3 for orders over £50 and starts from £6.95 for orders under £50.
Does Lakeland do Click & Collect?
Yes, you can collect your purchases from a Lakeland store and it’s free of charge for all orders. Click & Collect is especially good when your order costs under £50 as it’ll save you having to pay the additional £3.95 charge that you’d have to pay if you were getting it delivered to your home.
When collecting your order in-store, wait until you’ve received a confirmation email that it’s arrived and make sure you bring the order number, payment card and a form of ID when collecting. Lakeland holds Click & Collect orders for up to 4 days.
Not sure where your nearest store is? Head to the ‘Store Locator’ page on the Lakeland website and type in your postcode. There are 68 stores nationwide so you're likely to be pretty close to one.
Can Lakeland items be returned?
Absolutely, and Lakeland’s return policy is as generous as they come. Every single product sold at Lakeland has a whopping 3-year guarantee, which means you have up to 3 years after receiving your product to return it. Not only that, but all returns are free of charge - talk about being able to shop confidently!
If you want to return your order, there are a few options. You can head to one of the Lakeland stores with your confirmation email and receipt and a member of staff will sort the return out for you. If your order arrived with Evri (formerly known as Hermes), you can organise them to return your order and they will either collect your parcel on a specified day or if you’d prefer, you can take your order to an Evri ParcelShop. If your order arrived by a different courier service, you can call the Lakeland team at 015394 88100 and they’ll arrange the collection for you.
How do I contact Lakeland customer service?
If you want to speak to Lakeland customer service there are plenty of options. The quickest option is to start a live web chat, which you can do on the ‘Contact Us’ page. You can also email the team from the ‘Contact Us’ page, but it can take up to 5 days to get a reply. If you’d like to speak to someone on the phone, call 015394 88100 - the phone lines are open Monday - Sunday from 9am to 5pm. You can also write to the head office at Lakeland, Alexandra Buildings, Windermere, LA23 1BQ.
Hints and tips
Saving is easiest with a Lakeland discount code, however, when there isn’t one available, there are other ways to get a lower cost. Get the savings know-how with our handy tips below:
Join myLakeland: Lakeland has a free loyalty programme called myLakeland. When you sign up, you’ll receive your loyalty card and a free voucher in the post. Once you're a member, you’ll receive exclusive deals and get access to exclusive competitions. As already mentioned, joining the programme is completely free so it’s well worth it!
Sign up for the newsletter: The Lakeland newsletter automatically enters you into a monthly prize draw to win a £100 gift card so you’ll always have a chance to get some free Lakeland goodies. Not only this, but the newsletter gives you access to online-only discounts and you’ll be an early bird in finding out about the latest product drops and when the sales are live.
Browse the 'Offers' section: The Lakeland ‘Offers’ section showcases the latest and hottest deals available on the website. We’ve seen discounts on specific lines of products, like £50 off air fryers and 20% off heated textiles. Not only this but the page also links to the Lakeland clearance, where you’ll find discontinued products with big price drops.
Spend Smart, Live Well range: Lakeland has a dedicated section of the website called ‘Spend Smart, Live Well’, which highlights products that can help lower food waste and also help lower the cost of your energy bills. On this page, you’ll find products like heated blankets, slow cookers, air fryers and vegetable storage bags.
How to use Lakeland voucher codes
- Once you’ve chosen the Lakeland discount code you’d like to use, click the ‘Get Code’ button.
- When the pop-out box appears you’ll get the option to copy the code by clicking on the ‘Copy’ button.
- Open the Lakeland website and start shopping. Once you have everything, head to the shopping basket page.
- Paste your code in the box that’s under the text ‘Enter a coupon or voucher code’.
- If the discount code is valid, the cost will be taken off the order total.
About Lakeland
Lakeland is the place to be for all your kitchen wants and needs. When you shop at Lakeland, you’ll find a whole range of innovative and high-quality kitchenware and bakeware that will make you feel like a culinary superstar. Lakeland had very humble beginnings, with the company being set up by husband and wife Alan and Dorothy Rayner in the 1960s. Originally named Lakeland Plastics, the husband and wife duo sold a range of home-freezing products from their garage in Windermere, Lake District. In the 1970s, Alan’s sons Sam, Julian and Martin took over the business and hugely expanded the product range over the years. The company name changed to Lakeland Limited in 1997 to showcase the new variety of Lakeland goods, which by this time included a whole range of cutting-edge kitchen items. To this day, the Lakeland team are still creating new, original products for your kitchen and home, with over 4000 items currently available for you to get your mitts on. Although it’s been many years since Lakeland was running from a home garage in Windermere, the current Lakeland head office is based here, very close to its roots. As well as the online store, you can shop in one of the 68 Lakeland retail stores nationwide.