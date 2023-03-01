Lakeland discount codes for March 2023

Yes, you can collect your purchases from a Lakeland store and it’s free of charge for all orders. Click & Collect is especially good when your order costs under £50 as it’ll save you having to pay the additional £3.95 charge that you’d have to pay if you were getting it delivered to your home.

When collecting your order in-store, wait until you’ve received a confirmation email that it’s arrived and make sure you bring the order number, payment card and a form of ID when collecting. Lakeland holds Click & Collect orders for up to 4 days.

Not sure where your nearest store is? Head to the ‘Store Locator’ page on the Lakeland website and type in your postcode. There are 68 stores nationwide so you're likely to be pretty close to one.