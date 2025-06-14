"Winning Race Across the World changed our lives"
Where are season 3 winners, friends Cathie Rowe and Tricia Sail, now?
Race Across the World is a TV series that never fails to captivate audiences with its highs and lows, but how does it actually feel to navigate across foreign countries, with no phones or internet, no flights and famously tight budgets?
Cathie Rowe, 52, a pharmacy owner and mum of two from south Wales, and Tricia Sail, 51, a charity co-ordinator from Devon, won season 3 of the show. Here they tell woman&home how taking part in the race helped them step out of their comfort zones and gain newfound confidence and self-belief – and reveal where they're hoping to travel to next.
Tricia says: "Race Across the World was a life-changing experience for my best friend Cathie and me. The show sees teams competing to travel long distances across the globe.
"Having met when we were 13, Cathie has always been there for me, supporting me. Entering us in the race was another instance of her gently pushing me out of my comfort zone. It’s a special friendship – when together, we feel we can do anything."
"The challenge was to cross Canada from west to east by land, with only a paper map, no phone, and a daily budget of £100 for food, lodging and transport. As two middle-aged women with [menopause symptoms such as] night sweats, brain fog and buckets of self-doubt, we never expected to be invited to take part, let alone win.
"Diagnosed with a serious eye condition, I started to lose my vision in my late 30s. For years, I stopped travelling – I was too scared and thought everyone was staring at me with my cane. But the race lit a fire in me to see the world."
"Together with Cathie’s husband, Gareth, we went on to trek Peru’s Inca trail in 2022 and walked a remote section of the Great Wall of China in 2023.
"We’ve been back to Canada twice and are currently working with P&O Cruises as guest speakers, while enjoying trips to places like Norway and Mauritius.
"It’s such a joy to share it all with Cathie, my best friend of nearly 40 years. We have ambitions to visit Patagonia, Jordan’s Petra, Vietnam, Cambodia and Bhutan in our 50s. I can’t wait to plan where we go next."
Returning to Canada
Cathie says: "The enormity of what we achieved together winning Race Across the World sank in when we returned to Canada in June last year.
"Standing in a (rare!) moment of silence by the iconic, white lighthouse on the cliffs at Cape Spear, the race finish line and most easterly point of Canada, we realised we were different people to the women who had set off on that TV challenge on 4 May 2022. We had gained such confidence and self-belief.
"We are humbled to hear that we have inspired others to step out of their comfort zone, too. My message to anyone considering a big trip is to be brave and believe in yourself. Getting older need not stop you from having adventures."
This article first appeared in the July 2025 issue of woman&home magazine. Subscribe to the magazine for £6 for 6 issues.
Ellie juggles being Mum to a chaotic blended family of seven with working as a lifestyle and travel writer. With a Masters in Psychology, Ellie is passionate about delving into what makes people tick and bringing to life their stories. Using the real-life experience of her own ‘modern family’ and their many adventures alongside her diverse range of personal interests, she’s recently covered topics as varied as the Taylor Swift phenomena, helping kids through divorce, Living Funerals and South African Safaris. Ellie contributes to publications such as Woman&Home, Woman, Woman’s Weekly, Good Housekeeping, The Times, Red Magazine, Travel Africa and Family Traveller.
