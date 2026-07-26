BBC's The Rapture has every element needed for a show that viewers won't be able to stop talking about.

The five-part psychological thriller carefully combines elements of trauma, mental health, the supernatural and a good dollop of climate change, with unmissable results.

Airing on BBC One and iPlayer from July 26, The Rapture is based on Liz Jensen's novel of the same name, and is set during a heatwave - anyone who has been living through the last couple of months in the UK will relate to this instantly, and this is also where the climate change element of the story comes in.

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The trauma and supernatural branches come from the unravelling story between psychologist Dr Gabs Fox (Ruth Madeley) and a teenage psychiatric hospital patient called Bethany Krall (India Amarteifio.)

Dr Fox suffers a life-altering car accident that leaves her husband dead, and her paralysed and wheelchair bound. Back at work in a new job and dealing with a lot of anguish, she's assigned the case of 17-year-old inmate Bethany.

Bethany was sectioned for brutally killing her mother, Carys Krall, simply because she'd prophesised the way she'd die before it happened. Her father Leonard Krall (Sam Hazeldine) leads an online spiritual movement/possible cult called Faith Way, and has vast numbers of followers.

Bethany is the intriguing focal point of the story because she can pluck private details of people's lives from nowhere, claiming she has visions of the future. Her named nurse alarmingly insists Bethany’s predictions always come true.