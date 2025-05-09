The world's prettiest cycling routes, from the majestic Alps of Slovenia to trails skirting New Zealand’s Lake Taupo

Aside from the initial cost of buying a bicycle, which, to be honest, doesn’t have to be sky-high, cycling is a pretty accessible sport, made even more appealing should you happen to live close to pretty country lanes or rugged moorland.

And the beauty of this hobby, whether you cycle every day or dip in and out of cycling as a workout, is that there are endless possibilities for routes. From tracks that twist and turn around the foothills of Europe’s towering mountains, to cool tea plantations punctuated by unpaved paths in Sri Lanka, there’s a fabulous place to cycle in every country and for all abilities.

We take a look at some of the most beautiful cycling routes in regions spanning hot and cold climates, as well as a few idyllic destinations a bit closer to home.

Where to find the world's prettiest cycling routes

Rota Vicentina, The Algarve, Portugal

Rota Vicentina is an extensive network of walking and cycling trails encompassing long-distance paths through Portugal’s Vicentina Natural Park. The Fisherman's Trail traces the dramatic Atlantic coastline, while inland the Historical Way links sleepy villages and farmland, ensuring one of the prettiest rides in Portugal.

With over 450 kilometres of marked trails, including additional circular routes and connecting paths, it’s possible to bike from the Alentejo region down to the Algarve’s Cape St. Vincent, all the while being rewarded with sweeping ocean vistas, rugged cliffs, and encounters with local life. Even in peak summer, the Vicentina trails remain blissfully uncrowded.

El Cabezo de Castildetierra Loop, Bardenas Reales, Spain

This semi-desert area of Spain is not for the faint-hearted or novice cyclist on account of the dry arid terrain, burning sun, and remote location. But mountain bikers will adore the challenge, and what better scenery than cycling amidst epic sandstone formations, along dry river beds, and through vividly coloured landscapes you’ll remember forever.

Haputale to Koslanda, Sri Lanka

Hairpin bends, steep hills, and the threat of a monsoonal downpour ensure the tea plantations in and around Haputale in Sri Lanka’s Hill Country are the stuff of dreams for thrill-seeking cyclists. Beginning in Haputale, this road passes endless stubby tea bushes, quaint villages, and the odd waterfall, ending in Koslanda some 29 kilometres later.

Bohinj Route, Julian Alps, Slovenia

Beginning in Bohinjska Bistrica, this 16 kilometre loop should take less than an hour to complete, yet comes with unrivalled views of Slovenia’s beautiful Julian Alps. Passing Alpine villages and running close to the banks of the Sava Bohinjka River, the mostly asphalt road loop is suitable for all types of cyclists, but a mountain bike is recommended due to a small section that is made up of stone.

Salin d'Aigues-Mortes, France

This exquisite part of France boasts beautifully pink-hued salt marshes due to a type of algae that produces beta-carotene, a pigment that tinges the entire region with a stunning pink shade that changes throughout the day depending on the light.

It’s possible to cycle independently through the salt marsh region after paying an entry fee, or you can hire a bicycle and join a group tour where you’ll learn all about the salt produced and perhaps get the chance to spot wild flamingos, too.

Port de Bèrnia loop, The Jalon Valley, Spain

A popular winter cycle training destination for both professional and amateur riders, Spain’s Jalon Valley, including the Port de Bernia, offers steep hills that really work those glute and quad muscles. With long climbs through rugged and rural farmland, the 120 kilometre loop works best when split into two to fully enjoy the scenery.

Dobbiaco to Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy

With views of Italy’s famed Dolomites, mountain bikers will adore this route through Cortina d’Ampezzo, a place famed for its winter ski tracks. Views of the Alps from this part of the world are truly breathtaking as the track winds through dirt roads, wild trails, and a nice long section of asphalt.

Plenty of mirror surface lakes line parts of the track, offering a welcome break from the summer heat and the ideal place to stop for a picnic.

Elba Island, Italy

Due to its island location, the roads through Italy’s Elba Island offer exquisite sea views and plenty of opportunities to stop for photographs. The entire perimeter of the island is just 109 kilometres, making it ideal for a complete day cycle, ending in plenty of plates of home-cooked pasta and pizza.

For die-hard cycling fans, there are plenty of routes inland too, passing through forest and navigating steep roads, making Elba Island ideal for a week-long cycling vacation.

Camiral Golf & Wellness, Spain

Just a ten-minute drive from the cultural city of Girona, the well-established capital of cycling, where professional riders come to train each year, sits Camiral Golf & Wellness, a retreat with a strong focus on cycling. The resort itself has integrated bike-friendly trails covering natural terrain that’s suitable for all cyclists, while nearby, Girona’s world-class cycling routes feature iconic climbs like Els Àngels and Rocacorba to gentle scenic rides through medieval villages.

Race to the Taj Mahal, India

We all know the Taj Mahal is one of the seven wonders of the world, but did you know it’s also the endpoint of a 1100-kilometre ultra cycling route across India? Beginning in Srinagar, the long-distance cycle route to the Taj Mahal takes in some of India’s most epic scenery, passing through Ambala, Ludhiana, and Delhi amongst other cities, ensuring it’s certainly not for the fainthearted due to high temperatures and super busy roads.

Brač, Croatia

Home to the highest peak in the Adriatic, Brač doesn’t first come to mind as a cyclist’s paradise, but mountain bikers will adore this under-the-radar gem and the rocky paths that lead to Vidova Gora at 780 metres. From the top of the peak, views out across a brilliant white strip of sand known as Zlatni Rat are indescribably beautiful.

Wörthersee round trip, Carinthia, Austria

This Alpine region, where Austria’s highest mountain sits, boasts scenic forest roads overlooking Lake Millstatt, making it popular for not only mountain bikers but hikers and wild swimmers too. It’s also close to Vivamayr Maria Worth, one of the world’s best healthy holiday destinations, meaning you can combine a cycling holiday with a full body MOT should you wish.

Cappadocia, Turkey

While most people might head to Turkey’s Cappadocia to hop into a hot air balloon, cyclists will also adore the area thanks to its intriguing landscape, steep inclines, and rocky trails. The UNESCO World Heritage sites' rock formations are incredibly beautiful, only adding to the excitement and allure of cycling through his part of Turkey.

Wills Neck loop, Quantock Hills, UK

Somerset’s Quantock Hills are a haven for expert cyclists since they are brimming with idyllic woodland, babbling brooks, ancient bridle paths, and wildflower-strewn moorlands. The Wills Neck loop takes approximately three hours to complete, but it’s worth stopping halfway for refreshments at Combe House Hotel.

Zanzibar, Tanzania, East Africa

At low tide, it’s possible to cycle around the entire island of Zanzibar across bright white sand, ensuring a good workout as you go. Spice farms, forests, villages, and caves can all be found in the interior of the island, too, making this island getaway ideal for both cycling enthusiasts as well as novices.

Oh Boyaca route, Boyac, Colombia

Colombia’s Oh Boyaca route takes an epic 12 days to complete, passing stunning cactus-studded landscapes and local villages, along bumpy gravel paths. The scenery in this part of the world really is incredible, so it’s worth dedicating even longer to the route and pausing for a few days at a time to explore, stopping at low-key hotels along the way.

Heaphy Track, South Island, New Zealand

The Heaphy Track in New Zealand’s Kahurangi National Park is open to mountain bikers from 1st May to the 30th September each year and includes particularly beautiful coastal sections like the part seen above. Beginning at Brown Hut, the path can be cycled in either direction, passing through forests and alongside rivers. There are huts with bunk beds, as well as camping grounds along the way.

Moon Valley, Atacama Desert, Chile

As well as being one of the most beautiful places on earth, Chile’s Atacama Desert is also a haven for mountain bikers thanks to its epic terrain. Looking distinctly like the surface of the moon, hence the name, Moon Valley’s 22-kilometre return trip begins at the Valle de la Luna Information Center and takes in plenty of stunning sights. Take lots of water and a sun hat.

Tissington Trail, Peak District, UK

Running for 21 kilometres along the route of an old railway line sits this pretty trail that begins in the quaint market town of Ashbourne. Pretty much flat, it’s ideal for beginners, or family cycling trips and offers plenty of villages to stop at and grab lunch or a coffee, don’t miss Tissington and Hartington, where the famous Hartington Blue cheese is made.

The Buffalo Circuit, Hell's Gate National Park, Kenya

For wildlife lovers, a cycling trip through Hell's Gate National Park will tick all the boxes since riders could likely encounter giraffes, zebras, and buffalo as well as hundreds of glorious birds during the journey. Beginning at Elsa Gate, where it’s also possible to rent bikes if needed, you’ll pass geothermal spas, crazy rock formations, and even a volcano, which you can hike to the top of.

Koggala Loop, Sri Lanka

The rural roads around the south coast of Sri Lanka are ideal for cyclists wanting to combine their trip with epic surfing, since a lot of the beaches in this part of the country have brilliant waves suitable for all levels. Starting around Koggala, it’s easy to do a circular loop that takes in tea plantations, cinnamon farms, and waterfalls without too many inclines.

Mallorca 312, Mallorca, Spain

Mallorca 312 is an annual race suitable for both amateurs and professionals on the idyllic island of Mallorca. Beginning and ending in Playa de Muro, the circuit in its entirety comprises 313 kilometres and sees the roads closed to cars, making this a very safe and fun ride for all age groups.

The Harbour Circle, Copenhagen, Denmark

Nyhavn Harbour is the main point in Copenhagen’s Harbour Circle, a 13-kilometre cycle path that’s open to walkers too. Taking in the sights and sounds of colourful Copenhagen, there’s plenty of stunning architecture to admire along the way, and it’s possible to rent bikes for the day from shops and hotels in town.

Lac du Bois Tower Loop, Lac du Bois Grasslands Protected Area, Canada

This 6-kilometre grassland loop trail shouldn’t take more than a couple of hours to complete and is perfect for bird lovers, since there’s an array of beautiful varieties here. Time your cycle for the mid-afternoon as the sun is lowering to witness the gorgeous ochre shades and shadows that dance throughout the parkland.

Flamengo Park, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

As the largest public park in Rio, this quiet green space is ideal for escaping the crowds. Covering 296 acres, it often features in cycling races and marathons and is also home to Rio’s Modern Art Gallery.

The Cairngorms Loop, Scotland

Taking in soaring valleys, narrow unpaved tracks, and ancient forest land, the Cairngorms Loop suits informed cyclists who have been practising for a while, as opposed to novice riders. At close to 291 kilometres in its entirety, the circuit takes around four days to complete, reaching highs of 795 metres.

Côtes du Rhône, France

Cycling and vineyards shouldn’t mix, but they do as long as you're careful with your wine consumption. This area of France is particularly beautiful on account of the sprawling vineyards found along slopes and valleys along the way. Make time to stop off on the way to sample robust reds and crisp white wines made from local grapes, all grown close by.

Vaquería to Yungay, Ancash, Peru

With the highest mountain in Peru, Huascarán, seen from this brilliant cycle trail, mountain lovers will adore cycling through this part of the world. Located in the Cordillera Blanca mountain range in the Ancash Region of Peru, it’s here you’ll also find thirty-three major peaks, each over 5,500 metres tall. The Vaquería to Yungay route is around 67 kilometres long with uninterrupted views for pretty much the entire journey.

Amstel River Route, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Made for cyclists, Amsterdam suits every kind of rider, from families to professionals, with its well-run infrastructure. The Amstel River Route is a nature lover's dream with a gorgeous water body close by at all times, as well as plenty of cafes and windmills to keep riders entertained.

Great Lake Trail, New Zealand's North Island

This 70-kilometre mountain bike trail skirts the edge of gorgeous Lake Taupo and features the mountains of the Tongariro National Park in the background. Popular with joggers as well as mountain bikers, the best time to visit is spring, and it’s possible to split the trail into sections if you don’t want to do it all in one go.

Kuroshima Island, Okinawa, Japan

With a circumference of approximately 13 kilometres, Kuroshima Island is ideal for cycling with families and or children. Calm and relaxed, this island paradise is mostly flat, ensuring you won’t break into a sweat if you don’t want to, and there’s a cute beach to visit too.

Googik Heritage Track, Port Macquarie, Australia

You’ll likely spot koalas and kangaroos on this trail through the bush beginning at Lake Innes Nature Reserve in Port Macquarie. Great for families, the area is fabulously scenic and features a staggering array of birdlife, too.