The best places to visit in México for fascinating cultural sites, delectable food, and sublime photogenic sights

As one of the world’s most diverse, colourful, and hypnotic counties on the planet, México deserves as much attention as you can spare.

Considering it would take years to fully get to grips with the vast and wonderfully layered country, these standout cities, towns, and villages are the ideal starting point, especially if you only have a month or a couple of weeks to explore.

Eating tacos and drinking mezcal should be indulged in all over the country, from Mexico City’s sizzling street side stalls to the creative modern restaurants putting a unique spin on these much-loved dishes and drinks. And the country’s National Museum of Anthropology in CDMX is a hands down must-visit upon arrival. Providing a comprehensive and fascinating overview of the country’s history from Olmec civilisations to the present day, it also houses the world's largest collection of ancient Mexican art.

But there’s much more, from white sand beaches, and volcano treks, to national park hikes and more. Here, we detail the best places to visit in México for a memorable and colourful trip to remember forever. ¡Viva México!

The best places to visit in México

Guanajuato

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The UNESCO World Heritage city of Guanajuato is what dreams are made of. Sprawling out from the bright yellow and deep scarlet Our Lady of Guanajuato Church are hundreds upon hundreds of paintbox coloured homes and buildings painted in all manner of fantastical shades, from pop-art orange to pastel blue and acid green. To get a sweeping overview, it’s best to head up to Le Pipila overlook, where rolling vistas delight with childlike wonder. As well as being super pleasing on the eye, Guanajuato is also the birthplace of Diego Rivera, meaning art-lovers will have even more reason to visit this fun and vibrant city.

Bacalar Lagoon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Surrounded by tropical rainforest, this turquoise paradise sits close to the border with Belize (also worth visiting for gorgeous islands and diving opportunities) in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo. Dazzling with its array of stunning shades, Bacalar Lagoon is a freshwater lake and safe for swimming - there are small wooden piers dotted around the place, making it easy to get in. November to April marks the area's dry season, so is a good time to visit, but it’s also when most tourists roll in, so consider shoulder seasons for more of a chilled vibe.

Palacio de Bellas Artes (Palace of Fine Arts)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This prominent cultural centre in Mexico City sits on the west side of the historic centre next to the Alameda Central Park. Shining out like a beautiful beacon over the city, it’s possible to get a bird's eye view of the grand structure when flying into Mexico City airport. As well as being stunning from the outside, the interiors feature some of Mexico’s most awe-inspiring murals by Mexican art scene stalwarts such as Diego Rivera and Rufino Tamayo.

Holbox

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the idyllic island isn’t what it used to be, thanks to a mass influx of tourists, it’s still worth venturing over to this white sand island that boasts sublime views, pink flamingos, clear warm waters, and plenty of places to have a beach beer and a plate of fresh grilled fish.

Santa Maria del Oro

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Photogenic blue agave is synonymous with Mexico since it’s the base ingredient for making tequila. For tequila to be able to be called tequila it must come from Guanajuato, Tamaulipas, Jalisco, Michoacan or Nayaritas as these are the only five authorised tequila states in Mexico. This pretty field of blue agave is in the tequila manufacturing region of Santa Maria del Oro in the state of Nayarit and is well worth a visit to see how the good stuff is made.

San Miguel de Allende

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Seen here from Aldama Street with the fountain and the dome of Parroquia de San Miguel Arcangel (one of the world’s prettiest pink buildings in the background, it’s easy to see why San Miguel de Allende tops must-visit lists year after year. As well as being home to some of the world’s most impressive street art, this pastel-coloured haven features some of Mexico’s best restaurants and is close to a fabulous sprawling botanical garden where it’s safe to hike solo.

Peña de Bernal

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This enchanting rock monolith, boasting a soaring 433 metres, is one of the largest monoliths in the world and a deeply spiritual place. Towering over the small town of San Sebastián Bernal, which comes abuzz with holidaymakers and sightseers most days, the epic structure has a walking track leading up to around the midway point of the rock. Experienced rock climbers can traverse the rock to reach its peak, but it’s an arduous climb, especially during the midday heat of the Mexican sun. Many Mexicans take a pilgrimage to the site, believing that Peña de Bernal has healing powers, amplified by the fact that the surrounding town is reputed to be home to more centenarians than any other town in the country.

Barrannco del Cobre National Park

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Barrannco del Cobre National Park, or Copper Canyon National Park is a vast remote area in northern Mexico filled with canyons best viewed on one of the world’s most beautiful train rides. The name comes from the canyon’s colours which resemble the shades of copper rather than copper being mined here. It’s possible to bike, hike or horseride around the area and there’s a few fabulously pretty waterfalls to admire, too.

Casa Eterea

(Image credit: Casa Etérea)

The second home from Prashant Ashoka, Casa II is a unique floor-to-ceiling glass cabin nestled on the foothills of an extinct volcano in the Mexican Highlands. With interiors made from red cedar wood, a Japanese soaking tub to unwind in, and a private plunge pool outside, this secluded stay is one for the bucket list and can be booked directly or through Airbnb.

Teotihuacan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Around 2,000 years old, these ancient pyramids are truly awe-inspiring and easily reachable by public bus from Mexico City’s North Terminal. Walk along the Avenue of the Dead before climbing the Pyramid of the Sun and taking in the stunning views or take a hot air balloon to get stunning views of the ancient structures from the sky.

Tulum

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While this area is hugely over-touristed these days, it’s still undeniably pretty and provides an easy introduction to Mexico for novice travellers. There are plenty of hip bars, restaurants, and hotels, loads of wellness therapies to indulge in and it’s super easy to get around. One for holidaymakers looking for an easy break rather than travellers eager to get to grips with Mexico’s history and layered culture.

Museo Casa Estudio Diego Rivera y Frida Kahlo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Surrounded by a cactus fence, the adjoining studios of Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo are well worth a visit for creatives and fans of the enigmatic duo. Situated in the upscale neighbourhood of San Ángel, which is fabulous in its own right, the studios are filled with paint supplies, artworks, and plenty of sculptures, it is a fascinating place.

Temple of Kukulcan, Chichen Itza

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A must-visit archaeological site, the sacred Mayan temples of Chichen Itza, including the Temple of Kukulcan, pictured, will astound with their design and symmetry. Built to reflect the Mayan astronomical year, Kukulcan’s four sides each have 91 steps and a final one at the top, making 365 total, one for each day of the year. Even more amazing is the fact that the pyramid was built so it marks the equinoxes when the sun’s position in the sky allows light and shadow patterns to appear on the northern staircase.

Isla Mujeres

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ringed by gorgeous beaches and swaying palms, Isla Mujeres sits off the east coast of Mexico and is loved for its crystal-clear turquoise waters, soft white sand, and breathtaking views of the Caribbean Sea. Close enough to Cancun airport, but far enough away from the hordes of holidaymakers and spring breakers that head there yearly, Isla Mujeres offers an accessible island break without too many crowds.

Sierra Norte de Oaxaca

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The region of Sierra Norte de Oaxaca is known for its mountains and heavy woodland that draws lovers of nature and hiking with its endless remote tracks and fabulous vistas. Home to endless birds and butterflies, it’s famed for having one of the richest biodiversity in the entire country. This photogenic blue and white church sits in one of the area's local towns which are as captivating as the surrounding countryside.

Veracruz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The port city of Veracruz sees far fewer visitors than other areas of Mexico, and that in itself is reason enough to go. Even more captivating is the town's annual Festival of San Miguel, which takes place every October. Wearing traditional costumes, dancers from the state of Veracruz put on a dazzling spectacle that encompasses hypnotic music, gorgeous costumes, and brilliant displays of dance.

The Frida Kahlo Museum, Mexico City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether you know much about the artist Frida Kahlo or not, a visit to her home, Casa Azul, should be on your to-do list. As a Mexican icon, to see the place she lived and worked in is inspiring. Today, the home showcases the trailblazing artist’s paintings, art supplies, clothing and trinkets.

Oaxaca City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like many of the most popular Mexican towns and cities, Oaxaca sees an abundance of brightly coloured homes and buildings lining quaint cobblestone streets, interspersed by lively plazas and an array of flowering trees. Known for its delectable culinary scene and handmade traditional crafts, the city is an explosion of everything that makes Mexico so wonderful. The cultural hub also has UNESCO World Heritage status, ensuring it’s wildly photogenic.

Sanctuary of Nuestra Señora de los Remedios

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Built atop the Tlachihualtepetl pyramid by the Spanish in the sixteenth century, this gorgeous sanctuary structure is made even more beautiful due to having a backdrop of the imposing snow-capped Popocatepetl volcano in the distance. The active volcano is deeply rooted in ancient mythology, while the church, unknown to the Spanish, was built on buried Pagan temple ruins. Free to visit, visitors can climb up to the church for magnificent views of the surrounding countryside.

Playa la Ropa, Zihuatanejo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Often touted as one of México’s best-kept secrets, although we’re not sure how true that is today, Playa la Ropa in Zihuatanejo is the ideal place for swimming and sailing. But walkers and hikers will also adore this stretch of coastline thanks to its abundance of cliff-top walks and enchanting views.

Izamal

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The yellow colonial city of Izamal sits in the northern region of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula not too far from Merida. Famed for its charming colonial-era buildings, many of which are painted in joyful shades of sunshine yellow, this pretty town is ideal for strolling and watching the world go by, but there are also plenty of Mayan ruins nearby, too.

Pico de Orizaba volcano

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With over 40 volcanos, Mexico’s landscape is dramatic and varied, making it ideal for adventure junkies. At 5,636 metres tall, Pico de Orizaba is the tallest mountain in the country and is very much active today. The surrounding national park is the ideal area for multi-day hikes, while the peak itself is often climbed by professionals from across the globe.

Monte Albán

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This large pre-Columbian archaeological site can be found in the Mexican state of Oaxaca, around nine miles from the city itself, and is well worth seeking out to witness the unique carvings and impressive architecture. Inhabited for a period of around 1,500 years, the Unesco World Heritage site is one of the most important archaeological sites in Mesoamerica.

El Recodo Sinaloa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When visiting México, it’s easy to head to the country’s main standout towns and cities but small villages like El Recodo Sinaloa shouldn’t be discounted. The pretty agricultural village has just a few inhabitants but is brimming with gorgeous buildings and churches painted in whimsical pastel shades. It’s the place to see authentic México at its best.

Puerto Escondido

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This port town boasts expansive white sand beaches, a few nearby surf breaks and lots of bars and restaurants from which to sample some of the country’s delightful cuisine. For swimming, head to Playa Carrizalillo or Playa Manzanillo, or to catch the waves, your best bet is La Punta, but it’s not for the novice surfer.

Mérida for Día de los Muertos celebrations

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paper skulls and marigold flowers sit atop an altar to celebrate Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), which falls at the beginning of November each year. Mérida is a great place to witness the festivities since they have a huge parade with the whole city involved - don’t miss it.

Copper Canyon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Filled with magical towns, deep gorges, soaring mountains, and plenty of hiking opportunities, México’s Copper Canyon is a true joy and will delight nature lovers as well as travellers who enjoy a good train journey. The El Chepe Train zips through parts of Copper Canyon during a 405-mile journey that takes around nine hours, stunning onlookers with fabulous views.

Lucha Libre Show, Mexico City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Throw it back to some 90s-style wrestling by watching a lucha libre in México’s capital. Friday is one of the best nights to go to witness masked fighters traversing the ring and you can even pick up your very own mask to take home, too.

Campeche

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With a fabulously coloured historic centre and plenty of baroque colonial buildings, this port city brims with photogenic sights, interesting museums and plenty of history. As one of the 10 UNESCO World Heritage cities in Mexico, Campeche is as fascinating as it is beautiful, but due to its abundance of natural resources and wealth in years gone by, it was a constant target for pirates who continually pillaged the place. Today, travellers will adore learning all about its chequered past, even more so since it’s still fairly hidden from the main tourist trail.

Palenque

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The ancient Mayan site of Palenque, hidden deep within the jungle is extremely well-preserved, offering a unique view of México’s ancient history. Built by hand and covering a vast area, it’s worth hiring a guide when you enter so you can best learn about the structures, their history, and the people who built them.

Taco stands and stalls

(Image credit: Getty Images)

México’s famous al pastor tacos are a must-eat when in this fabulous country. Pick them up from any bustling roadside stalls or carts, it’s best to check out anywhere that looks busy with locals as it’s more likely the food will be fresh and tasty. In Mexico City, head to Taquería Los Parados in Roma Sur, Cocina Chayito in San Miguel Chapultepec or Fonda Chimalistac in Chimalistac.

Hierve el Agua

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Situated in the Central Valleys of Oaxaca, Hierve el Agua is a natural rock formation that looks so beautiful it’s almost otherworldly. Resembling cascades of water, the area draws travellers who enjoy natural spectacles, while the nearby natural pools are revered for their healing qualities thanks to their high mineral content.