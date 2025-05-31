The iconic TV and film gardens you can actually visit

The power of TV and film leads to the birth of some very dedicated fandoms. People literally travel across the world just to take a photo where Harry Potter ran through the wall (or into it) to get to platform 9 and ¾ in London. Others trek to New Zealand to the hillside houses of Hobbiton from The Lord of the Rings. The commitment is admirable.

I have to say, there really is something very exciting about standing in the exact place your favourite actor stood, seeing it all with your own eyes. I have put together a list of iconic TV and film gardens you can visit, lawfully, without trespassing. In order to give a little variety, I have also included parks, most of which are free to visit.

32 Iconic TV and film gardens you can visit

Highclere Castle, England

(Image credit: NIKLAS HALLE'N via Getty Images)

I think there would be anarchy if I didn’t include the Highclere Castle Gardens where Downton Abbey was filmed. Whilst the following of Downton Abbey is not a teenage audience like that of some others on this list, the viewers are probably among some of the people who will most appreciate a garden tour. For the record, I have been an avid Downton Abbey fan since its start in 2010 on ITV. I distinctly remember Lady Mary saying she was “going upstairs to take off her hat”, which people are still talking about as recently as five months ago on a Reddit discussion.

Kualoa Ranch, Hawaii

(Image credit: Kent Nishimura via Getty Images)

You only need to glance at the photos of Kualoa Ranch, and you can probably make a good guess at some of the 200 or more films that have been shot there. Think anything with jungle, adventure or dinosaurs. So Jurassic Park, Jumanji, George of the Jungle, Godzilla, Kong, Fantasy Island and Lost. The ranch is 4000 acres and is only accessible with a guided tour. Unless you only want to see the gift shop… To see the best film locations, you’ll need to actually go inside with the paid ticket. Apparently, it is worth it ‘100 times over’ according to one visitor.

Basildon Park, England

(Image credit: David Goddard via Getty Images)

Storylines sharing insights into the world of British aristocracy clearly hold a firm place in the hearts of viewers as Bridgerton took the world by storm at its release and has since maintained momentum. Basildon Park gardens appear in both series two and three of the show. The shoot took place in late October, and because of this, the production team had to bring in 5000 artificial flowers to fill the rose garden with summer blooms. Most recently - and spoiler alert - in season three, the Formal Garden provided a setting for Colin and Penelope’s first kiss.

Alnwick Castle, England

(Image credit: DEA _ S. VANNINI via Getty Images)

Many people will immediately recognise Alnwick Castle as the film location for the early Harry Potters, amongst several other box office hits. Specifically, the Outer Bailey is where the students learnt to fly broomsticks with Madam Hooch, as well as the rules of Quidditch with Oliver Wood. You can buy tickets for both the castle and the gardens separately, but most people heavily recommend both if you have the time. I'd recommend making this a day trip, taking your picnic, and enjoying it best in the summer.

Central Park, USA

(Image credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Where to begin. The Avengers, Enchanted, Home Alone 2, Elf, Night at the Museum, Spider-Man 3 and literally hundreds of others. Central Park is such an iconic place in New York. As a space, it represents a huge playground for producers. In the case of The Avengers in 2012, the team met at Bethesda Terrace to see Thor part with Loki. The entire space is 843 acres, and the most visited urban park in America. It should be on your list to visit if you're in New York anyway, because it's really not one to miss.

Blenheim Palace, England

(Image credit: WILL OLIVER via Getty Images)

Where to begin. Blenheim Palace has been used for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story filming in the Great Court, Inspector Morse filming in the Marlborough Maze, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix filming on the bank of the Great Lake and also James Bond Spectre. Anyone remember the lineup of impressive cars in the evening shots? Even if you’re not interested in filming locations, Blenheim is absolutely stunning and a must-see if you’re even vaguely nearby with some free time. Around Christmas, they put up special lights around the gardens, which are stunning.

Palace of Versailles, France

(Image credit: Mike Hewitt via Getty Images)

I’m not going to gush over the Marie Antoinette film. It feels entirely Americanised without even the slightest attempt at an Austrian accent, and hardly a convincing French accent in sight. Despite this, the director was given unprecedented access to the house and gardens. Marie Antoinette’s bedroom in the film was her actual bedroom. There are some stunning exterior shots, including a view looking up at the palace from the lake, which in reality, is a very long walk. Midnight in Paris was also filmed here, which I am more inclined to recommend. The gardens are open every day and are completely free.

Chatsworth House, England

(Image credit: Christopher Furlong via Getty Images)

Chatsworth is perhaps most famous in the film location world for both Pride and Prejudice and The Duchess. I’m surprised Keira Knightley hasn’t moved in. A fantastic full-circle opportunity to bring Georgina Cavendish back to life, telling her story in her own home and garden, where many scenes are shot. For a fleeting moment, Peaky Blinders used the gardens as Tommy Shelby approached May Carleton’s home. Chatsworth hosts outdoor events all year round, including operas, concerts, movie nights, country fairs and much more. It is widely regarded as one of the most impressive houses in the UK and beyond.

Hatfield House, England

(Image credit: David Goddard via Getty Images)

You’ll certainly recognise Hatfield House as one of the main filming locations for The Favourite, starring Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. All you have to do is look up the trailer on YouTube and the outside of the house is the first thing you’ll see. Shortly after Emma Stone is pushed out of her carriage just as she arrives at the entrance to the gardens. Unsurprisingly, it is another of the many Bridgerton locations, too. The 42-acre estate will not disappoint, especially if you have a full day to enjoy it.

Villla del Balbianello, Italy

(Image credit: Athanasios Gioumpasis via Getty Images)

Owned and operated by the FAI, which is the Italian equivalent of the National Trust, Villa del Balbianello was used in two huge movies: James Bond Casino Royale, where Daniel Craig was recovering with Eva Green, and Star Wars II: Attack of the Clones. The villa is open to the public on the shore of Lake Como. The garden and outside space are where you will want to spend most of your time. I’m sure that’s where James Bond would have been in between drinking martinis and destroying historic towns and vintage cars in the name of saving the world.

Painshill Park, England

(Image credit: John Phillips via Getty Images)

Back in 2017, Painshill Park was used for a Black Mirror episode, Hang The DJ. If you’ve seen it, you’ll immediately recognise the lake, the Five Arch Bridge and the Ruined Abbey, which all featured heavily. More recently, surprise surprise, it was used by Bridgerton. In this case, you can once again spot the lake and the bridge where, you too, can promenade, gossip and picnic for the day. Who knows, you might even find a suitor. I'll keep my fingers crossed for an appearance of Anthony Bridgerton.

Bath’s Royal Crescent, England

(Image credit: James D. Morgan via Getty Images)

Whilst these are not extensive manicured gardens you can walk around, the crescent is absolutely worth a visit. It sits just beside and above Royal Victoria Park, where you can also find botanical gardens. All this without paying a penny. The Royal Crescent is known for The Duchess, Persuasion and…Bridgerton. Bath is a stone's throw from several National Trust properties, so seize the opportunity to tick a few off your list. I'd happily walk around all the parks and squares in Bath for days. It feels like you're on a film set.

Cypress Gardens, USA

(Image credit: ClassicStock via Getty Images)

If you find yourself in Charleston, South Carolina, you might recognise the Cypress Gardens from the boat scene in The Notebook. Fans still come here to recreate the magic that once was. I don’t know if I can promise the ducks swarming you, in fact, in all the videos I watched of people's trips there, I don’t think I saw a single duck. Despite this, it is stunning and totally unlike the other non-water-based gardens on this list. It can make for a wonderfully romantic trip, too, so don't miss the chance.

Kenwood House, England

(Image credit: Jonathan McManus via Getty Images)

If the name Anna Scott means anything to you, then maybe you’ll know where I’m going with this. To give you another clue, William Thacker goes to watch the star turn her hand to a classic Henry James adaptation at Kenwood House. It's a timeless classic, Notting Hill, starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant. Kenwood House and gardens sit on the edge of Hampstead Heath with acres of manicured grounds flowing into the wild heath itself. Entrance is absolutely free, and you can pick blackberries if you go at the right time of year.

Syon Park, England

(Image credit: Oli Scarff via Getty Images)

I’m (not so) sorry to write about Bridgerton again, but it seems there isn’t a stately home in the UK that they haven’t used. You might recognise the Great Conservatory as one of the locations for an extravagant ball. Fire torches lined the pathway, and a beautifully lit dome in the centre of the building. Ringing any bells? The Diplomat season 2, Napoleon and Killing Eve were all filmed here too, amongst so many others. The gardens of Syon Park should rank highly on your list for a grand day out.

Griffith Park and Observatory, USA

(Image credit: Myung J. Chun via Getty Images)

I remember going to see La La Land, not realising it was a musical. Well, what a shock when they start singing and just don’t stop. My fault, but I did love it. Griffith Park appears in a dance sequence at the observatory. If you’re up there in the evening, seize the opportunity to recreate the film’s poster photo with Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone dancing together with the city as the backdrop. It's equally beautiful in the daytime though, and doesn't get too busy with tourists, so you'll be able to enjoy it to its fullest.

Osterley Park, England

(Image credit: Jonathan McManus via Getty Images)

Osterley Park has been used in The Dark Knight Rises, Bridgerton and ITV’s Vanity Fair. It is mostly exterior shots of the impressive house, along with the courtyard, which is usually a quaint tea room. The formal garden was transformed over the course of six years by the National Trust to return it to its 18th-century grandeur. It's a real treat to make your way around the garden whilst learning how they restored Osterly Park to its original layout and style, even if you aren't a horticulturalist.

Englefield House, England

(Image credit: Murray Close via Getty Images)

Englefield remains, to this day, a family home. Richard and Zoe open up the gardens for the public to enjoy. The house is recognisable from X-Men: First Class as the location of Xavier’s academy. Several shots show the exterior of the house and the gardens. It was also used for interior shots in seasons two and three of The Crown. The house is available for viewing by appointment only for large groups, but the garden is open to the public daily, so you can get your fix of the impressive outdoors whenever you want.

Santa Clotilde Gardens, Spain

(Image credit: Education Images via Getty Images)

I was expecting to find more Game of Thrones film locations for this list, but I have only found one, or half. The Santa Clotilde Gardens feature in House of the Dragon (so not even Game of Thrones itself) as the King’s Landing gardens where Viserys ponders the fate of the kingdom. The gardens are open to the public daily and are a stunning example of the Noucentisme style. I say that word like I knew what it meant, I didn't. It was a Catalan cultural movement in the early 20th century as a reaction against Modernisme. We’re all learning.

Cliveden House, England

(Image credit: DEA _ G. WRIGHT via Getty Images)

With Cliveden’s proximity to Pinewood Studios, it is home to several well-known films - A Little Chaos, directed by Alan Rickman; Sherlock Holmes with Robert Downey Jnr, and Cinderella. The clock tower was used as the countdown to mark the end of the night at the ball for the shoeless princess to be, and the ornate Fountain of Love is also shown in scenes. The fountain was carved in Rome by Thomas Waldo Story, an American who lived in Rome to cater to the art-loving, wealthy Americans who visited. It is a must-see!

Richmond Park, England

(Image credit: JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images)

Richmond Park, to most Londoners, is just another park. It’s in a lovely area of London, but certainly displays a much more modest level of florals in comparison to the stately homes I have listed. Apple TV’s Ted Lasso featured Richmond Park on several occasions as a place for Ted to interact with the public and ponder his life choices. Richmond Park is the largest of the Royal Parks in London, so perfect for picnickers to find a shaded space on a hot day. You can, of course, go in for free, which makes it very appealing to any tourist.

Lyme Park, England

(Image credit: Loop Images via Getty Images)

We’ve already spoken about one Pride and Prejudice film, but let’s look at the earlier 1995 BBC version filmed at Lyme Park in Cheshire. Colin Firth cemented himself firmly as one of Hollywood’s heartthrobs as he pulled himself out of the lake, soaking wet. The shirt later went on to sell at auction for a cool £25,000. Sadly, swimming is not allowed, but there is over 1,400 acres of parkland and some glorious manicured gardens to keep you busy. It has some wonderful shaded spots for a picnic in the summer, too.

Wrest Park, England

(Image credit: Heritage Images via Getty Images)

Said to be some of the most important and largest gardens in Britain, Wrest Park has featured in The Crown, Bridgerton, and Downton Abbey. The orangery and the Archer Pavilion are two must-see parts of the garden, which has been developed over the past 300 years. They show the influence of various eras and designers, in particular, French chateau vibes. This is why the orangery was used in the Downton Abbey party scene at the ‘French Riviera Villa’. You get a little bit of everything, making your way through all the different eras.

Luxembourg Gardens, France

(Image credit: Kevin Voigt via Getty Images)

You probably saw this one coming. Emily in Paris passes through the Luxembourg Gardens as she goes on her morning jogs. They are completely open and free to access, even with dogs off leashes in certain parts. Nearby, you will find Café de Flore and Deux Magots, which have also featured in the Netflix show. Of course, there are numerous other Emily in Paris locations, but these are close to each other, so easy to see on foot. I'd really recommend coming here in the summer or spring when all the flowers are in bloom.

Stourhead, England

(Image credit: Matt Cardy via Getty Images)

There are certain themes we are seeing time and time again. Pride and Prejudice is one of them. The Palladian bridge and temple were the setting for a dampened proposal by Mr Darcy to Elizabeth Bennet in the 2005 version with Keira Knightley. The National Trust’s space will keep you busy with 2,650 acres of countryside to walk through on your visit. They also put on spectacular events and evening shows. If you’re not convinced that a membership is good value at this point, then I don’t know what more I can do.

Castle Howard, England

(Image credit: Loop Images via Getty Images)

Castle Howard was front and centre in Bridgerton’s first season. Their Walled Garden hosted the famous fight scene between Daphne and Nigel, where Daphne actually punches the Baron in self-defence. Part of the garden is still used for vegetables and flowers, with the remainder given to roses. You will also find the Temple of the Four Winds with impressive views across the hills. It's one of those gardens that is a treat for both the eyes and your nose. I could close my eyes and walk around the fragrant paths all day.

Arley Hall, England

(Image credit: Loop Images via Getty Images)

Tommy Shelby managed to create quite an empire in the Peaky Blinders. His business interests were so successful that he found himself living in Arley Hall. A 2,000-acre estate, with 15 acres of that as gardens for you to visit. In the BBC show, you’ll see Tommy’s house blown up, along with many other scenes, making use of the inside of the house too. Netflix also chose Arley Hall for their hit show, Fool Me Once starring Michelle Keegan, Richard Armitage, Adeel Akhtar and Joanna Lumley. How fabulous.

Filoli, USA

(Image credit: Anadolu via Getty Images)

The Filoli mansion and gardens have featured in several iconic films and TV series, including Dynasty, Dying Young with Julia Roberts, The Game with Michael Douglas, The Wedding Planner with Jennifer Lopez and various others. Filoli boasts tens of thousands of tulips, daffodils and hyacinths in its 16-acre garden. It's majestic. You could even make your visits there a weekly event with their Wellness Wednesday yoga event. If I could live in Filoli, I absolutely would. Doesn't it sound like a dream?

Hyde Park, England

(Image credit: Harvey Meston via Getty Images)

At a meagre 350 acres in comparison to Central Park, despite its notoriety, Hyde Park doesn’t have a long list of films to put to its name. It does, however, have Bridget Jones 1 and 2. In years gone by, the park was used as a hunting ground for Henry VIII when he took the land from Westminster Abbey. There are immaculate separate gardens, especially one dedicated to Princess Diana. Now it is one of London’s most well-known parks and host to events all throughout the year, come rain or shine. Most likely rain.

Stanley Park, Canada

(Image credit: Mike Hewitt via Getty Images)

Until 1997, Stanley Park was home to a zoo and had been for over 100 years. It closed in 1996, but they still had a polar bear in very old age until 1997. This made the latter the official closure. Whilst it’s not immediately obvious how to retrace the footsteps of zoo goers, Deadpool gives you a front row view of various parts. The whole park spans 1,000 acres, making it the third-largest park in North America. It's a really different trip to take, especially in the context of these more traditional settings.

Glencoe Nature Reserve, Scotland

(Image credit: Loop Images via Getty Images)

The untarnished beauty of Scotland is no secret. I suppose its relatively remote and rugged nature, combined with a fairly high certainty of rainfall, means that not too many people go there. Their loss is all I can say. You’ll immediately recognise the outdoor scenes from, in my opinion, the best James Bond movie, Skyfall. If you want to make your visit slightly more long-term, it’s nice to know that wild camping is completely legal in Scotland. So pack your bags, and prepare for an adventure and some beautiful views.

Black Park, England

(Image credit: Orlando Sentinel via Getty Images)

Pinewood Studios has made good use of its surroundings, and this is a brilliant example of one of them. Along with one of the nearby stately homes I mentioned, they have also used Black Park on more than one occasion. Both James Bond, Casino Royale and several of the Harry Potter movies were shot here. Black Park is the real-life forbidden forest. With plenty of parking and more than 500 acres to explore, you are certain to have a memorable experience. Pack a bag and enjoy a day full of beautiful scenery.