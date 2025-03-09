The most unique places to stay in, from photogenic mirrored cabins to remote and rural shepherd’s huts

There’s no shortage of luxury five-star hotels, artfully designed boutique stays and cosy B&Bs across the world, but where to stay when you want something a little out of the ordinary?

Luckily, there are an array of strange, bizarre and downright beautiful boltholes that have opened their doors to the general public in recent years. Wooden structures sit high in treetops overlooking endless forest in Scotland, lodges punctuate the south coast jungle of Sri Lanka and you can even stay in an old Greek windmill if your heart desires.

There’s a photogenic structure for every type of traveller in locations from Austria to Bolivia and beyond. Bookmark them now for trips to come.

The most unique places to stay from in across the globe

Casa Etérea, San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

(Image credit: Casa Etérea)

The newest addition to the nopal-studded landscape of Mexico’s Highlands, not far from the arty town of San Miguel de Allende, sits Casa II, the second property from designer and artist Prashant Ashoka. Following on from his stunning mirrored cabin which gained critical acclaim from outlets such as Architectural Digest and The New York Times, the second cabin sits higher up in the mountain and features floor-to-ceiling glass windows for seriously dramatic views. With interiors made from red cedar wood, a Japanese soaking tub to unwind in and a private plunge pool, this secluded stay is one for the bucket list.

The Kyoob at Shash Dine, Arizona, USA

(Image credit: Airbnb)

Located on a working sheep ranch in a Navajo American Indian reserve in Arizona, the KYOOB is a fully off-grid cabin with no electricity or running water, making it one of the most interesting stays featured. Decked out with fun artworks, candles and solar lights as well as books, games and snacks, this extremely minimalist focuses very much on being immersed in the natural beauty of the area.

ÖÖD Hotels Mirror Cabin, Lahemaa National Park, Estonia

(Image credit: ÖÖD Hotels)

This stylish and contemporary mirrored cabin, owned by family-run Estonian ÖÖD Hotels, blends harmoniously into the surroundings of Lahemaa National Park, just an hours’ drive from Tallinn. Located in a picturesque wild forest next to a beautiful untouched beach, the modern cabin comes equipped with all necessary amenities such as kitchenette and modern bathroom, but there’s also an on site BBQ and sauna, providing the ultimate serene getaway.

La Muralla Roja, Calpe, Spain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This enigmatic building sits sublimely on the east coast of Spain near Calpe and is one of the most unique structures in the country, if not the entire world. Designed by the legendary Spanish architect Ricardo Bofill, the simplistic yet striking design features an array of stunning shades, from hot pink and violet to red and azure blue - yet from the outside only the pink shade is visible. The building houses around 50 apartments of which a handful are free to book for a holiday with a difference.

Tiptoe Retreat, Northumberland, UK

(Image credit: Tiptoe Retreat)

Hidden within the depths of Northumberland with uninterrupted views over the River Till valley and heather-clad Cheviot Hills sit two stylishly designed, sustainable tree cabins amidst 600 acres of organic and regeneratively farmed land. Boasting true rural escapism, Tiptoe Retreat offers guests the chance to hide away and relax, unwind in the on-site mirrored woodland sauna, join a pilates session or workshop, or simply enjoy a day fishing trip on the nearby River Till.

Santani, Kandy, Sri Lanka

(Image credit: Santani)

Set within the glorious mountains, north of Kandy, sits Santani Wellness, a complete haven of relaxation and contemplation. Designed to the highest eco-standards, the flawless cabins overlook some of Sri Lanka’s finest countryside, with mist often rolling through each morning along with religious chants from a nearby Buddhist temple complex.

Le Pigeonnier, Thoste, France

(Image credit: Airbnb)

Nestled in the heart of France in a quiet Burgundian village this quirky dove house listed on Airbnb was once part of a chateau estate and has been lovingly restored and converted into unique accommodation. Featuring a kitchenette, eating area, shower room and bedroom (accessed by outdoor spiral staircase), guests can also utilise an outside terrace with BBQ and have access to the owner’s garden where seasonal herbs, fruits and vegetables await.

91 Athens Riviera, Athens, Greece

(Image credit: 91 Athens Riviera)

These luxury cabanas nestled amidst olive trees provide the ideal location to reset and unwind in Greece. Set in lush gardens, close to the breathtaking Athenian coastline, each cabana boats a private deck and plunge pool, while the resort as a whole offers an array of wellness activities including candlelight meditation, sound bath therapy, pilates, sunrise yoga and a sublime Hammam experience.

Loire Valley Lodges, Loire Valley, France

(Image credit: Loire Valley Lodges)

Just over one hour from Paris by train, this modern hideaway in the heart of France's Loire Valley is made up of boutique treehouses, private lodges and a very photogenic pool. All lodges are WiFi free ensuring a true disconnect from the outside world and the chance to reconnect with nature while being cocooned by contemporary art and breathtaking forest views. Forest bathing and cycling are encouraged and a breakfast of eggs, salmon, a freshly baked croissant loaf, local honey and juice is waiting in a hamper each morning - bliss.

Plas Weuyndd, Wales, UK

(Image credit: Plas Weuyndd)

Slow travel, digital detox and connecting with nature are all encouraged from this stunning shepherd's hut in the foothills of Snowdonia. At Plas Weuyndd, guests are invited to lock away their phones, laptops, and tablets for the duration of their stay, freeing themselves from distractions to embrace immersive experiences like guided nature walks, biking, zip-lining, biking and visiting local cultural and historic attractions. There’s also a mountainside sauna to check out, too.

Casa Terra, Empordà, Spain

(Image credit: Casa Terra)

An oasis of calm and rest, Casa Terra, located on the outskirts of Rupià in the heart of Empordà, is a retreat where modern design meets the beauty of nature. The contemporary architectural gem is divided into two practically identical modules, one reserved for social areas and another for the bedrooms, ensuring the serene refuge is not only unique but also comfortable and beautiful.

Holiday Workshop, Waldachtal, Germany

(Image credit: Airbnb)

This intriguing architectural design that resembles a beehive can be booked on Airbnb for a holiday with a difference, close to Schwarzwald National Park. The wooden structure suits a couple comfortably and boasts a fire pit, sun loungers and a small but sweet sauna.

Wildhive Callow Hall, Derbyshire, UK

(Image credit: Wildhive Callow Hall)

Enveloped by 35 acres of wild open space, Wildhive Callow Hall invites guests to slow down and reconnect with nature through whimsical treehouses tucked away in the woodlands. Inspired by Swedish folklore and old-fashioned caravans, the treehouses capture the imagination, each offering a kitchenette, open-plan living area, outdoor bath and lounge seating amongst the trees.

Anemomilos, Korithi, Greece

(Image credit: Airbnb)

This old windmill that once worked to grind wheat and produce flour has now been transformed into lush accommodation with three floors. Easily bookable on Airbnb, Anemomilos includes a kitchen, bathroom and children's bedroom as well as a main bedroom that boasts incredible 360 degree views of the ocean and mountains, and an outdoor pool and kitchen, that’s ideal for alfresco dining.

Tekanda Lodge, Kathaluwa, Sri Lanka

(Image credit: Tekanda Lodge)

Built completely from natural materials including an iluk roof that blends seamlessly into the surroundings, Tekanda Lodge, has four bedrooms, each with an ensuite bathroom including a luxurious deep soak tub, as well as two stand-alone cabanas overlooking the rice paddies of the surrounding countryside. The beach, from where it’s possible to learn to surf, is just a 10-minute tuk-tuk ride away, along with some of Sri Lanka’s best restaurants including Zephyr Ceylon and Hotel De Uncle’s.

Mashpi Lodge, Mashpi, Ecuador

(Image credit: Mashpi Lodge)

Sitting high in the heart of the Ecuadorian cloud forest, this striking contemporary hideaway is enveloped by dense, mist-laden trees and an abundance of curious wildlife. Built with a sleek architectural design in mind, that features floor-to-ceiling glass, Mashpi Lodge offers unparalleled access to Ecuador’s astounding biodiversity including rare and endemic species of birds and hard-to-spot exotic birds such as the stunning crimson-rumped toucanet and the delicate club-winged manakin.

Ena De Silva House, Lunuganga, Bentota, Sri Lanka

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

As the actual home of Sri Lankan batik artist Ena De Silva, Ena De Silva House, in its former Colombo location, was due to be torn down before it was rescued by the architect Geoffrey Bawa, and moved brick by brick to his Lunuganga estate. Now it’s possible to stay in the airy home, where guests can observe the pencilled numbers on each brick and tile that were used to ensure it was rebuilt to the exact previous design.

The Woodland Hut, Mattingley, UK

(Image credit: Airbnb)

Close to the New Forest National Park, this enchanting woodland hut allows for a full immersion into nature thanks to its location in the centre of a 25 acre natural ancient wood. Since there's only one hut, guests will have just passing wildlife - including three resident species of deer - for company. There’s also a fire pit and a nearby on-site wellness suite that offers massage, treatments and sound healing.

The Oberoi Vindhyavilas Wildlife Resort, Bandhavgarh, India

(Image credit: The Oberoi Vindhyavilas Wildlife Resort)

With dense forest, varied terrain, and historical fort ruins, Bandhavgarh is one of the best places in India to spot Royal Bengal tigers, as well as leopards, sloth bears, and a diverse range of birdlife. The Oberoi Vindhyavilas’ spacious luxury tents blend seamlessly into the natural environment of the park making them the ideal starting point for a wildlife tour where guests are guided in the footsteps of the Royal Bengal tiger. After a peaceful night’s sleep, learning all about these majestic animals is the ideal way to spend the day along with a spot of birdwatching - hornbills, sunbirds, wagtails, woodpeckers, owls, and bee-eaters all call Bandhavgarh home.

The Treehouses at Lanrick, Scotland, UK

(Image credit: The Treehouses at Lanrick)

The Treehouses at Lanrick are some of Scotland’s most tranquil treetop hideaways, offering a fantastic opportunity to swap screens for serene woodlands. Tapping into the rising trend of conscious disconnection and wellness travel, the beautifully designed, eco-conscious treehouses offer a rare chance to unplug, reset, and reconnect with nature, set amidst secluded woodlands in Perthshire. Each treehouse is crafted from sustainable materials and perched among ancient oaks, sycamores, and beech trees – providing the perfect sanctuary for slow living.

The Water Tower, Kenilworth, UK

(Image credit: Airbnb)

As one of the most loved homes on Airbnb, this curious water tower turned converted hideaway is certainly novel. Sitting on the edge of an orchard, with spectacular views across the Warwickshire countryside, the unique yet comfortable accommodation slees four in two bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, along with a living area on the top floor and an open plan kitchen. Surrounded by countryside, guests can often spy roaming horses, plenty of ducks and some beehives.

Wild Coast Tented Lodge, Yala, Sri Lanka

(Image credit: Wild Coast Tented Lodge)

The ultimate in luxury in Sri Lanka’s Yala National Park, Wild Coast is made up of luxuriously decked out tented lodges, featuring four-poster beds, copper bathtubs, endless minibars and pretty private pools. Set amidst jungle and forest, it’s not uncommon to spot grey langurs playing in the trees, as well as snakes, land monitors and all manner of colourful birdlife, even elephants have been known to wander directly through the hotel’s grounds, such is Wild Coast’s remote location.

Eco Nature House, Brålanda, Sweden

(Image credit: Airbnb)

Enveloped in glass, creating a greenhouse effect, this sustainably designed nature house sits close to Lake Vänern, Brålanda beach, and the city’s boat harbour. As an off-grid home with its own energy and food production, Eco Nature House is one of the world's most environmentally friendly and sustainable houses around right now, no wonder it is one of the most loved properties on Airbnb and available to book now.

Rogner Thermal Spa and Hotel, Bad Blumau, Austria

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Designed by Hundertwasser, the facade and building of this wellness spa is like something out of a fairy tale book. Featuring gold towers, pretty pink curved walls, wacky windows and geometric painted shapes, Rogner Thermal Spa and Hotel in the spa town of Bad Blumau is perhaps one of the most interesting buildings in the entire world and easy to book year round.

Rick Stein Shepherds Hut, Cornwall, UK

(Image credit: Rick Stein)

Sheltered by woodlands on the grassy grounds of The Cornish Arms, Rick Stein’s Shepherd's Huts offer peaceful countryside accommodation within reach of some of Cornwall’s favourite restaurants, beaches and coastal walks. Each hut features a warm and bright living and dining area, en suite shower room and kitchenette and has underfloor heating, gooseneck taps and Robert’s Revival Radios.

De Bossche Kraan, Netherlands

(Image credit: Airbnb)

Yes, it’s even possible to sleep in a crane! This Airbnb-listed luxurious double room in a former harbour crane has been beautifully furnished and fully equipped to offer one of the world’s most unique stays. You can even determine your view since it’s 230 degrees rotatable, ensuring you can opt for a panorama of the old town or the cosy Tramkade.

Molja Lighthouse, Alesund, Norway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The historic and picturesque Molja Lighthouse at the entrance of the harbour port of Alesund town in Norway offers accommodation with a difference and even a bridal suite via Hotel Brosundet, who operate it. Popular worldwide, the lighthouse hotel sits just above the ocean making stormy nights all the more exciting.

Cliff House, Salobreña, Spain

(Image credit: Airbnb)

With three bedrooms and three bathrooms, this bizarre-looking house in Salobreña has been featured on Netflix's The World's Most Extraordinary Homes, thanks to its unique design. Perched in the mountains and just 5km to the beach, the space offers meticulously orchestrated rooms decked out in exquisite furnishings and fun fittings and can be booked through Airbnb.

Maison de la Tour, Étang-sur-Arroux, France

(Image credit: Airbnb)

This old stone house built in the 19th century retains its original tower and hosts a spiral stone staircase but has been completely renovated to ensure a comfortable stay. Combining authenticity and modernity, there’s a fully equipped island kitchen, two well-appointed bedrooms and a bathroom with a large walk-in shower. Views of the nearby Parc de Vaux only add to this Airbnb's fairytale charm.

Ice and Light village, Lapland, Sweden

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An aerial view of one of the cottages at Ice and Light Village shows off their unique igloo design amongst the frozen snowy landscape of Kalix in Norrbotten county. Set in the middle of a forest with beautiful views, it’s possible to witness the northern lights as well as elk, hare, deer, fox and even the magnificent sea eagle that lives only a few hundred meters from the cottages.

Airloft, Göppingen, Germany

(Image credit: Airbnb)

This unique stay almost looks like a futuristic hairdryer, perched in the air in Göppingen, part of the historic Staufer region. Designed by Peter Lampart and nestled among the treetops, the fun structure combines modern aesthetics with the harmony of nature that guests will remember forever. Listed on Airbnb, it’s worth booking well in advance since the airloft gets filled up pretty fast.

Playa Blanca Hotel, Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Playa Blanca Hotel, made completely from salt, stands inside Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia and is one of the world’s most under the radar places to visit. Surrounded by weird and wonderful rock formations, coloured lakes and bubbling geysers, this area teems with natural beauty with the salt hotel standing out as an interesting place to stay, if only for the stories.