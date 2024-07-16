32 must-visit places in Sri Lanka for the trip of a lifetime

Sri Lanka enthralls with a myriad of sights and activities that appeal to all kinds of travellers; wild and rugged beaches, picture-perfect tea plantations, impressive surf spots, and stunning scenery where high-end boutique lodgings jostle with local-owned homestays eager to showcase the country’s addictive cuisine in all its glory.

It’s a true jewel in the Indian Ocean, a place where wild leopards roam free, and the endless verdant jungle is dotted with little-visited ancient temples and fascinating archaeological sites.

And despite its turbulent history - including a decades-long civil war, devastating tsunami, and the economic uncertainty of past years - Sri Lanka is a land of smiles, generosity, and warmth. Its smallish size ensures it’s fairly simple to get around by public transport and it feels pretty safe for solo travellers.

This fascinating country is sure to get under your skin and will create memories that truly last a lifetime.

The most incredible must-visit places in Sri Lanka

Sigiriya

A true marvel that takes your breath away, the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Sigiriya, an ancient fortress built atop a colossal 180-meter-high granite rock is one of Sri Lanka’s most loved attractions, and for good reason. Best visited out of season when the heat of the country lessens and crowds dissipate, it’s easy to buy a ticket (£28) at the main gate before heading up to the top of the miraculous citadel that dates back to the 5th century. The remains of the fortress's ancient palace can’t fail to impress since the whole structure was built by hand, while a few of the 500 incredible frescos remain on the rock's western face.

Dondra Head

A bright white lighthouse marks Dondra Head, Sri Lanka’s southernmost point. Here, aside from the lighthouse, there are a couple of shallow bays where it’s possible to take a dip in the refreshing ocean but be wary of rip tides that can sweep in at any moment. As with Sri Lanka’s northernmost point, there’s a postbox at Dondra Head from where you can post letters and cards with the Dondra Head stamp.

Colombo

Upon landing in Colombo, rather than head straight to the beaches or nearby hill country, it’s worth getting to know the city since there’s a range of impressive restaurants, cafes, shops, and museums (like the Colombo National Museum) to get acquainted with. Spend time strolling the wide city boulevards dotted with dramatic ancient trees because life on the street is where you’ll get a real sense of city life.

Kandy and the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic

Taking prime position next to the city’s idyllic lake, this glorious temple should be a firm fixture on your Sri Lankan itinerary. An important pilgrimage spot since it houses the relic of the tooth of the Lord Buddha, all Sri Lankan Buddhists will aim to visit the temple at least once in their lifetimes. Afterwards, take a stroll around Kandy’s serene lake at sunset.

The royal ancient city of the Kingdom of Polonnaruwa

This ancient UNESCO World Heritage Site city wows with magical temples and impressive Buddha statues that date back to the 12th century. It’s a serene and sublime place that deserves at least a day of your time to appreciate it in all its beauty and it’s possible to hire bicycles at the entrance gate. If you are limited on time, be sure to witness Uththararamaya where four impressive buddhas, each in a differing pose, have been carved directly into the granite rock face - it’s an incredible sight.

Yala National Park

Lovers of wildlife and nature won’t want to miss a couple of days in Yala National Park, the place to see wild leopards, elephants, grey tufted langurs, wild boar, and a plethora of beautiful birds. Wild Coast Lodge is the ultimate luxurious stay but there are a range of more affordable options nearby.

Pidurangala Rock

Once you’ve climbed the ancient and impressive rock fortress of Sigiriya, it’s worth taking a hike to the top of Pidurangala Rock for sweeping panoramic views back across to Sigiriya. The Pidurangala Rock hike takes a couple of hours and affords viewers the chance to see Sigiriya in context amongst the lush countryside that surrounds it and showcasing the impressive citadel in all its glory. Sunset and sunrise are particularly good times to be at the summit.

Haputale

Melheim Resort and Spa, not far from Haputale rail station, is the ideal base for hiking Sri Lanka’s hill country and learning about the utterly fascinating tea picking and manufacturing process. Since the town sits at 1431 meters above sea level it has a cooler climate than the rest of the country making it the ideal place to retreat when the heat gets too much.

Kompagngna Veediya, Colombo

Around the pastel-coloured facades of the crumbling buildings in Kompagngna Veediya (previously known as Slave Island), you’ll find an abundance of vast and colourful street art murals, many designed and created by the creative movement known as the Fearless Collective. Check out the latest large-scale artwork, dedicated to Sri Lankan female journalists on the side of the abandoned Rio Cinema.

The Colombo to Haputale train journey

From Colombo or Kandy, hop on one of the trains that trundles through Nanu Oya, Hatton, Ella, or Haputale for one of the most scenic rides of a lifetime. From postcard-perfect tea plantations to mist-shrouded pine forests past stunning waterfalls and daily village life, the scenes that unfold outside of the open train windows are the stuff of dreams - don’t forget your camera.

Jaffna

Out of bounds for decades due to the country’s devastating civil war, Jaffna feels almost untouched by tourism. The city itself overflows with residents of all ages riding gorgeous vintage bicycles, towering Hindu temple spires, and an array of eateries serving up morish South Indian food.

Galle Fort, Galle

Around two hours south of Colombo, this historical, once-riotous town and its eclectic mix of structures that span Portuguese, Dutch, and British occupation is now a UNESCO World Heritage site and shouldn’t be missed. A place where history can be felt on every street, it’s worth taking a guided city tour with Archaeologist Tharanga Liyana Arachchi to learn more about the port city’s action-packed and fascinating history.

Kandyan Cultural Centre, Kandy

Firewalking, intense rhythmic drumming, and hypnotic performances all feature in the daily traditional Kandyan dance and drumming show at the city’s cultural centre. Tickets can be bought at the door just before the show begins at 5pm daily.

Ella

What was once a tiny unassuming road junction is now a thriving tourist town (not always a good thing) but it’s all due to the town’s close proximity to the famed nine arch railway bridge and the rise of Instagram. While many head to the bridge to get their shot for the ‘gram it’s worth exploring the hiking routes that span out from Ella; hikers will be mesmerised by sprawling tea plantations and jaw-dropping scenery.

Ropewalk Bar, Galle Fort

Taking up a prime position in the centre of Galle Fort, Ropewalk is the world’s only speciality arrack bar serving up expertly blended cocktails in gorgeous surroundings. Having just launched a brand new menu of arrack sours it’s the place to come for a hip and fun night within the rampart walls.

Meditation House, Madiha

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

Only a handful of people know about this ancient temple sitting on the clifftop that looks out over Madiha Beach. Presided over by head monk Vineetha, it’s possible to stay on the temple grounds in simple yet serene accommodation where you can meditate to the sound of the waves.

Tea Trails, Hatton

Made up of five historic tea planter bungalows, some with lake views, and all situated in and around ancient tea plantations, Tea Trails is a real must-visit when in Sri Lanka. Bedrooms are sumptuously decorated with four-poster beds, claw-foot stand-alone bathtubs, and private gardens. Don’t miss the complimentary tea factory tour which is fascinating beyond words.

Negombo Fish Market

Close to Sri Lanka’s international airport, it’s worth spending a night in Negombo to witness some of the country’s most hardworking residents get to back-breaking work laying salted fish out to dry in the blazing sun. The spectacle of vast coconut-fibre mats lying across hot sand covered in drying fish is pretty impressive. Pausing only for rainy days and religious holidays – like the monthly full moon Poya day – Negombo’s fishmongers, traders, and workers make up the backbone of the country in many ways.

Point Pedro

An old burgundy and cream PO letterbox marks Sri Lanka’s northernmost tip and provides the ideal photo opportunity. Don’t miss the small hole-in-the-wall shop across the road that sells postcards emblazoned with a Point Pedro stamp, then take a stroll along the endless stretch of sand studded with colourful fishing boats.

Matara Fort

While Galle Fort is famed across the globe, the Dutch Fort of Matara is less explored but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth a detour. Away from the crowds, this atmospheric spot on the coast has bucket loads of potential to become Sri Lanka’s next big tourist destination (you heard it here first), until then it’s worth a stroll and a lunch stop at nearby The Dutchman’s Street.

Amangalla, Galle Fort

From the open-air terrace with its stunning floor tiles overlooking Church Street, to the palm-tree-backed swimming pool every part of this five-star hotel impresses. Service is second to none and the food is exceptional, even if you don’t stay it’s worth booking a table for dinner or breakfast.

Manalkadu Dutch Church, Jaffna

On the road to Manalkadu village, around 12km from Point Pedro, sits the ruins of the Manalkadu Dutch Church, half buried in dunes. The roofless 18th-century structure has been enveloped by sand that’s been continuously blowing over it for hundreds of years, resulting in a particularly surreal and almost dreamlike scene.

Cape Weligama

This gorgeous hotel with two swimming pools sits atop a cliff with views out towards the ocean, making it the ideal place to spend a few days unwinding after traversing the country. Cape Weligama's restaurant features an exciting menu that includes an unmissable Sri Lankan highlight - flash-fried sea crab served with black pepper and curry leaves.

Hiriketiya

The last few years have seen Hiriketiya’s popularity increase dramatically but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth a visit. Boasting a pleasant horseshoe-shaped bay that draws surfers during high season the town has all of the amenities required for a paradisiacal break; cute cafes, fun bars, well-designed lodgings, and restaurants serving up incredible dishes.

Knuckles Mountain Range

Located in central Sri Lanka to the northeast of Kandy is this dense massif with its numerous peaks and valleys that resemble the knuckles of a clenched fist. Hikers will adore the numerous trails that run through dense countryside past numerous impressive waterfalls, but a guide is necessary since the range spans an incredible 81 square miles - you really don’t want to get lost here.

De Saram House, Colombo

De Saram House in the upscale district of Kurunduwatta is made up of just four bedrooms surrounding a large courtyard, with each boasting sublimely high ceilings, traditional Sri Lankan woven wall hangings, and curation of acclaimed Sri Lankan architect Geoffrey Bawa’s personal artworks. Ideal for design lovers this homely place serves a great breakfast too.

Nallur Kandaswamy Devasthanam Hindu Temple, Jaffna

Dedicated to Lord Muruga (god of the Tamil people and son of Lord Shiva) the iconic temple of Nallur is one of the most impressive structures in Jaffna. Its ornately carved golden gopuram is the main focal point, yet inside, the temple is equally impressive, with shrines to Ganesh and other gods.

Tangalle

Mangroves, wild and rugged swathes of beach, and a handful of upmarket hotels make Tangalle the ideal place for a blissful few days of rest. Then once you’re ready to explore once more, the nearby Kalametiya Bird Sanctuary, with over 150 species of birds is well worth a visit.

Udawalawe National Park

Due to its large reservoir, Udawalawe National Park draws numerous elephants making spotting these magnificent creatures easier than some of the other Sri Lankan parks. Made up of forest, marshland, and plenty of open grassland it’s also possible to spot leopards, water buffalo, monkeys, and plenty of tropical birds.

Dambulla Cave Temple

As one of the best-preserved cave temples in Sri Lanka, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and an ancient sacred pilgrimage site, a trip to Dambulla Cave Temple should be a firm fixture on everyone’s Sri Lankan odyssey. This impressive site features religious art and murals, important shrines, and plenty of Buddha statues.

Weligama

Around 40 minutes south of Galle, this beach town is the place to come for surf lessons, cute cafes, and good restaurants. It’s also possible to spot the famed stilt fishermen of Sri Lanka in Weligama’s bays who are carefully perched on the crossbars of stilts in the shallow waters just offshore.

Arugam Bay

Popular from May to August when surf lovers descend on this East Coast idyll, Arugam Bay is little more than a sleepy village the rest of the year. With everything to keep digital nomads and backpackers occupied it’s well worth a few day's stay on any Sri Lankan itinerary.