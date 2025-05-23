Outstandingly pretty bars around the world, from real-life hotspots to enchanting fictional locations

Bars in all their iterations, from low-key dimly lit watering holes to sublime and elegant structures, offer a place to escape the reality of life anonymously or with companions.

A place to muse and reflect, to form plans, and meet lovers or friends, the enduring charm of a good bar will always stand the test of time.

Every town and city, wherever in the world you happen to be, overflows with them, many championing local liquors, homemade wines, and exciting blends. So here, we take a look at some of the most beautiful. Places where interior design has been meticulously blended with aesthetic appeal and comfort, both in real life and fantasy.

The world’s prettiest bars

Annabel’s, Mayfair, London

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

As one of the very first nightclubs in London, Annabel’s has had many iterations, but it returned to the London scene a few doors down from its former home and decked out with a brand new decadent look in 2018.

With wildly pretty interiors created by Martin Brudnizki's design studio, there’s a photo opportunity at every turn on account of elaborate chandeliers, chintzy wallpaper, and fabulous furniture.

The Essential Bar Book, £19.99 | Amazon Feeling inspired? Bring the bar to you with this A-to-Z guide featuring spirits, cocktails, and wine, and 115 exciting recipes that you can try at home.

Nuss Bar, Bangkok, Thailand

(Image credit: Nuss Bar)

With a focus on Thai spirits and a passion for cocktails, it’s not only the interiors that impress at Nuss Bar, but boy, do they impress. Not content with the most incredible view overlooking Wat Pho, Nuss wows from the inside with a sumptuous ruby red and gold colour palette, plenty of fun artworks, elaborate tile work, and sublime lighting.

If you can secure a seat, you’ll want to stay for hours.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

La Fantaisie, Paris, France

(Image credit: La Fantaisie)

Tucked within the 9th arrondissement, this meticulously designed bar with a deliberate botanical theme is a true Parisian haven. When designing La Fantaisie, renowned interior architect Martin Brudnizki was inspired by a garden in full bloom, with his designs playing with botanical maximalism, soft greens and sun-drenched yellows, along with coral accents.

Floral frescoes, petal-like glass, and Versailles-inspired wallpaper all feature throughout, not only in the bar but across the entire property, including 63 bedrooms, so it’s also one of the most beautiful hotels in the world.

Venice Simplon-Orient-Express Bar

(Image credit: Belmond)

This luxury bar sits on the Belmond train that travels from London to Venice, offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience to sip cocktails in serious style while on the move.

The elegant bar car, often named Bar Car '3674', serves a selection of signature cocktails alongside live piano music while being surrounded by deep blue velvet furnishings and gold accents.

Cova d'en Xoroi, Menorca, Spain

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

Situated in a cave, Cova d'en Xoroi really is one of a kind. Tucked away in the cliffside, overlooking the azure Menorcan ocean, sits this hidden paradise with live music and magical surroundings.

After dark, the cave becomes aglow with twinkling lights, so it’s well worth arriving to watch the sunset before settling into an evening of chilled beats and good vibes.

Bar 228, Le Meurice, Paris, France

(Image credit: Le Meurice)

With a Carrara marble bar counter and flashes of pink copper, brass, and stainless steel, this photogenic spot also features a sublime painted ceiling, which can be enjoyed alongside classic cocktails, fine wines, and rare Cognacs.

A Bar at the Folies-Bergere, Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This artwork by French modernist painter Édouard Manet is perhaps one of the most famed creative depictions of a bar and evokes a sense of grandeur and splendour, along with a melancholic air.

The bar depicted, situated inside Folies-Bergere (a well-known music hall in Paris), was frequented by Manet often. He would spend hours sketching out the place before completing the final oil painting in 1882.

Thirteen at Chateau Denmark, London, UK

(Image credit: Chateau Denmark)

Offering an immersive experience, featuring opulent Gothic interiors, a sculpted grand bar, and an elevated menu of Japanese-inspired small plates and bespoke cocktails, Thirteen impresses on many levels.

Once the creative playground for David Bowie, Jimi Hendrix, and the Sex Pistols, this spiritual home of music in London is a must-visit for music and cocktail lovers alike.

Flute at Broadwick Soho, London, UK

(Image credit: Broadwick Soho)

Named after a 19th-century flute-maker who once called Broadwick Street home, Flute is Broadwick Soho’s crowning jewel. Highlights include velvet drapes, animal-print upholstery, cork walls, silver-gilded ceiling tiles, and a contrast of pastel pinks with saturated green, combining comfort with nods to a dazzling disco past.

The pink onyx-topped bar takes centre stage, where the cocktail list draws inspiration from London’s greatest entertainment district.

Feedel, Athens, Greece

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

A fairy lit pathway leads to the entrance of Feedel, a delightful modern Athens bar and restaurant with a sophisticated vibe and attentive staff. The cosy, dimly lit interiors are the ideal escape from the summer heat of Greece’s ancient capital, and the cocktails are so good, you won’t be able to stop at just one.

Le Bar, Hotel Royal Evian

(Image credit: Hotel Royal Evian)

Found within the heart of Hotel Royal, overlooking Lake Geneva, Le Bar embodies the refined elegance of the classic Belle Époque era with a modern twist.

Featuring rain ceiling light, a wrap-around central bar, and double doors that lead onto the open terrace, guests can enjoy signature cocktails created by Hotel Royal’s sommeliers and expert mixologists.

N/5 The Bar at Grace La Margna St Moritz

(Image credit: Grace La Margna)

Originally built in 1906 in the classic Art Nouveau style, a modern extension was added to N/5 The Bar in 2023. Today, the juxtaposition of old and new is visible throughout, with original features such as Nicolaus Hartmann’s 1906 granite pillars, wooden panelling, and ornate plasterwork on display.

The Bar at Aman Venice, Venice, Italy

(Image credit: Aman)

A homage to Lord Byron, who called Venice home, Aman Venice’s bar is a delectable space to while away a few hours with its silk coverings that line the walls, and an original fresco by Cesare Rotta.

Overlooking the secret garden beside the Grand Canal, the bar is perhaps also one of the best places in the city to watch the Venetian sunset, with the romantic canal-side garden open in the warmer months.

The Mirror Room at Heritage Madrid, Madrid, Spain

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

Housed in an elegant 20th-century pastel grey building in Madrid’s Salamanca district sits The Mirror Room, a small but aesthetically pleasing space with green palm print fabrics and plenty of mirror-adorned walls, plus a glass ceiling.

It's the perfect setting for a mid-afternoon cocktail and easily one of the prettiest bars in the world.

Le Bar Majorelle at La Mamounia, Marreck, Morocco

(Image credit: La Mamounia)

The dazzling spectacle that is La Mamounia houses one of Morocco’s grandest bars, Le Bar Majorelle, with its ornate ceilings and sprawling outdoor terrace where jazz is often played. Sit inside during chillier months, or head out into the garden to enjoy bespoke cocktails under the night sky - both impress equally with beautiful surroundings.

The bar at Ilis, NYC, USA

(Image credit: Ilis)

Chef Mads Refslund of Noma fame has found a new base in Brooklyn, where, as well as beautifully crafted dishes to dine upon, you’ll also find a rather swanky bar.

With large-scale paintings, pops of gold, and muted-toned drapes, Ilis is not only super relaxing and photogenic, but it also boasts one of the most exciting wine lists in the city.

Bar Trigona at Four Seasons, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

(Image credit: Four Seasons)

This opulent bar is decked out with marble, mirrors, and plenty of moody pendant lighting, ensuring it’s one of the best spots in Malaysia’s capital. As well as being ridiculously pretty, Bar Trigona constantly tops best bar lists globally, so there's no style over substance here.

Sprout at Templeton Garden, London, UK

(Image credit: Templeton Garden)

This intimate bar is a homage to all things nature-based with its unique mural, designed and hand-painted on site by decorative artist Tess Newall.

Drawing inspiration from the foliage growing in the hotel’s garden as well as the delicate shadows and silhouettes of sunlight coming through swaying tree canopies, Newall painted softly layered silhouettes of branches into a textured lime wash background, and in homage to the bar’s name, Sprout. A must-visit for nature lovers.

The Bar at Brasserie of Light, London, UK

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

Decked out in rose gold hues, coral seating, lots of mirror detailing, all of which add to the relaxing Art Deco vibe, is the pretty bar at Brasserie of Light. With an extensive wine list, intriguing cocktails, and a late closing time, it’s the ideal place to take a break on one of London’s busiest streets.

Casa Monti Bar, Rome, Italy

(Image credit: Casa Monti)

A charming oasis in the bustling centre of Rome, this photogenic bar sits in an 18th-century Roman residence, once home to notable artists and intellectuals.

Now reimagined as a discreet, stylish hideaway, its striking interiors and enviable location, moments from the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore, the Colosseum, and the lively streets of Monti, Casa Monti’s bar is the place to be.

The American Bar at The Stafford London, London, UK

(Image credit: The Stafford London)

Tucked away in historic St James’s, The American Bar offers a relaxed yet sophisticated experience, in a setting adorned with iconic memorabilia from around the world. Artefacts on display include a signed photograph from Clint Eastwood asking to “save a pint” for him, model aeroplanes donated by the makers of the actual planes, a shark’s jaw, and a dollar bill signed by the Secretary of the Treasury of the U.S.

It’s not only pretty and fascinating but brimming with stories, too.

Fitz’s Bar & Parlour at Kimpton Fitzroy, London, UK

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

Offering a fantastical escape from reality, Fitz’s Bar & Parlour is hidden through an unassuming side door, making it ideal for secret liaisons.

Decorated with ostrich feathers, eclectic Victorian curiosities, sumptuous velvet sofas, and an oversized mirrorball, this secret oasis is decadent, luxurious, and totally glamorous.

In a Café (Absinthe) by Edgar Degas, Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sitting in front of a glass of Absinthe, looking lost in thought, is one of the main characters of Edgar Degas’s famed painting In a Café (Absinthe).

Based on a real cafe in Paris, known as Café de la Nouvelle-Athènes, the building has since been demolished following a fire in 2004. As the site of many Impressionist paintings, the legendary cafe saw the likes of Matisse and Van Gogh drink there in years gone by.

El Barón, Cartagena, Colombia

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

Fresh flowers, twinkling fairy lights, and incredible cocktails ensure this is one of the best bars to visit in Colombia, as well as being one of the prettiest in the world. Hidden away off a cobblestone plaza amidst the rainbow facades of Cartagena’s stunning mansions, El Barón whips up inventive cocktails using some of the country’s most exciting ingredients.

Gini, Colombo, Sri Lanka

(Image credit: Gini)

With outdoor garden seating and a handful of bar top stools, this restaurant and bar in Sri Lanka’s vibrant capital is the prettiest spot in town, and a welcome escape from Colombo's traffic-filled streets.

The evolving cocktail menu at Gini changes depending on the season but always champions amazing Sri Lankan spices and spirits, like Arrack, which we love.

Caleo at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok, Thailand

(Image credit: The Ritz-Carlton)

Super modern and extremely elegant, the surroundings, service, and views over Lumphini Park ensure Caleo is deserving of a drink or two when in Bangkok. Having opened in 2024, the airy space is one of the best places to watch the sunset in the city, while the menu is a delight from start to finish.

Pulitzer Bar, Pulitzer, Amsterdam, Netherlands

(Image credit: Pulitzer Amsterdam)

Local favourite, Pulitzer Bar, in the buzzy nine streets neighbourhood of Amsterdam, is filled with plush furniture, pendant lighting, and lots of charm, inspired by the Art Deco era.

Cocktails are equally delightful, with lots of playful blends on the menu to delight all tastes.

Le Sala de Laura at Leo, Bogota, Colombia

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

Home to some of Bogota’s most inventive cocktails, right above the famed Leo restaurant (also a must-visit) sits Le Sala de Laura, brought to life by Laura Hernández Espinosa.

Polished concrete, wood, and wicker add a sublime mix of textures throughout, while simplistic interior design flourishes ensure everything is supremely photogenic.

Waeska at The Mandrake, London, UK

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

Hidden away in the shadows with a glimmering labradorite-topped bar is Waeska, the Mandrake hotel in London’s stunning bar. Guests can enjoy intoxicating tipples under the watchful eye of an intriguing half-gazelle, half-peacock art installation while listening to chilled beats in unique surroundings.

Blu Bar, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, The Maldives

(Image credit: Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru)

Captivating on account of the exquisite shades of azure, turquoise, and topaz that span out from this bright white bar, there’s no doubt about it, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru is one of the world’s prettiest bars.

If you’re lucky enough to be staying on this private island paradise, breakfast is also served in the Blu Bar, making it the place to go morning and night.

Chandelier Room, Mare Street Market, London, UK

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

Mare Street Market’s Chandelier Room is adorned with all types of glowing and quirky sculptures, providing a sophisticated atmosphere for cocktails, wine, and beers within the heart of Hackney.

While the place gets crowded (and noisy) on weekends, weekdays provide the ideal sanctuary for a pretty bar stop.

Opium at Potong, Bangkok, Thailand

(Image credit: Opium)

This hidden speakeasy will appeal to lovers of dark, intriguing spaces with its dimly lit, mysterious vibe and intimate wooden balcony. Famed across the globe for its range of incredible cocktails brought to life by some of the best bartenders around, Opium deserves a spot on every Bangkok itinerary.