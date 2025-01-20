The world’s most beautiful hotels, from art-filled sanctuaries to kooky Brutalist boltholes

There’s no better feeling than checking into a beautiful hotel.

With the chores of regular life having been stripped away, a good hotel offers an escape from reality; a way to disconnect and the chance to revel in the delights of a new city, country or town.

There’s usually an abundance of good hotels in most places of interest around the world, but how do you distinguish between the good and the great? Especially as the hotel industry continues to grow at a rapid pace.

The most beautiful hotels tend to lean towards longevity and timeless, quality furnishings. Think one-off handmade bedspreads, intriguing local art and fresh flowers at every turn and usually it’s the smaller, boutique-style hotels that provide the most inspiring bedrooms, along with mindful service.

Whether you love minimalist decor, ornate mansions, airy retreats or brutalist conversions, every property in our hotel edit features well-designed bedrooms, photogenic bathrooms, attentive service and quite often a charming restaurant or bar to boot.

From hidden European gems to under-the-radar spots, here’s our curation of the world’s most beautiful hotels to book now.

The most beautiful hotels in the world

Beaverbrook Town House

(Image credit: Beaverbrook Townhouse)

This utterly stunning hotel, close to London's Sloane Square, is one of the world's best hotels for good reason. Bedrooms are expansive and well-designed, brimming with quality furnishings, including bold drapes and fabrics, thick geometric print rugs, stunning light fittings and plenty of good books to read. Suites have floor-to-ceiling windows, allowing for plenty of light, canopy detailing over beds and flawless bathrooms gleaming with marble washstands and striking tiles. Communal spaces also have the wow factor with bright prints adorning walls, and did we mention the service is top-notch?

After a restful night's sleep with not a peep of outside noise entering bedrooms, a delightful and inventive breakfast awaits at Beaverbrook Town House's gorgeous restaurant, The Fuji Grill. Dine on Hennessey XO pancakes embellished with caramelised bananas and Dorset clotted cream, or head over later in the evening for a translucent yellowtail with yuzu, crispy shrimp tempura and sublime grilled seabass.

Stamba, Tbilisi, Georgia

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

For a unique and memorable stay with a difference, Tbilisi’s Stamba won’t fail to impress. Housed in what was once a Soviet-era publishing house, the industrial brutalist structure has been transformed into the most aesthetically pleasing five-star hotel. Bedrooms feature exposed brickwork, antique parquet flooring, eye-catching local Georgian modern art, warehouse-style windows, cut-glass cocktail kits, record players and an array of Grown Alchemist beauty products.

El Fenn, Marrakesh, Morocco

(Image credit: El Fenn)

This photogenic creative sanctuary boasts a riot of colour, texture and art across each one of its exquisite bedrooms. Having been created over the course of 20 years, the home away from home draws arty types looking for inspiration, relaxation and a place to connect. Some of our favourite rooms at El Fenn feature deep soak bathtubs, stunning artwork and beautiful floor rugs, but there’s also a serene rooftop pool, spa and very delightful restaurant and bar.

The Zetter Clerkenwell, London, UK

(Image credit: Zetter)

Close to St Paul’s Cathedral and brutalist Barbican, this eccentric townhouse features a mash-up of prints, textures, fabrics and styles running throughout a handful of quirky bedrooms. The lounge itself is a feast for the eyes with shelves stacked with books and hotchpotch furniture, while bedrooms enthral with statement decor: think pretty pink bird-print wallpaper juxtaposed with daring striped carpets and dark wood four-poster canopy beds. Lovers of old-English country lodgings will adore the aesthetic, and cocktail fans are in for a treat since concoctions feature an abundance of enticing ingredients including Ceylon arrack, miso cream and coconut yoghurt rum.

Uga Chena Huts, Yala, Sri Lanka

(Image credit: Uga)

Nestled among sand dunes and lush tropical jungle on the southeast coast of Sri Lanka sits a selection of huts that blend seamlessly with the area’s natural surroundings. Close to Yala National Park Block One entrance, where spotting leopards, Asian elephants and a range of paintbox-coloured birds is a regular daily occurrence, the 18 cabins at Uga Chena Huts each feature their very own plunge pool, sun deck, outdoor shower and freestanding bathtub. Interiors stick with the safari theme of the rest of the resort with neutral tones, thick fabrics and a no-plastic policy.

Villa Sola Cabiati, Lake Como, Italy

(Image credit: Villa Sola Cabiati)

This private six-bedroom villa (once the opulent summer retreat of the Serbelloni family) offers a timeless escape with its romantic 16th-century architecture, sprawling manicured gardens and decadent bedrooms. If you can drag yourself away from the sumptuous interiors, there’s plenty to see and do in the surrounding areas too, from historic silk museum tours and workshops in Como’s hidden hamlets to open-air cinematic nights on the lawn and cooking and mixology masterclasses, you’ll be mesmerised by all that Villa Sola Cabiati has to offer.

The St. Regis, Vommuli, Maldives

(Image credit: The St. Regis)

Surrounded by palms, noni fruit trees and night queens, The St. Regis is a true natural haven where rest and relaxation come easily. With a distinctly contemporary design, comprising impressive A-frame beach houses hidden amongst fruit bat-laden coconut trees, wooden-slatted two-story homes that blend seamlessly into surroundings and overwater villas designed to resemble the areas beloved by manta rays, this really is the place to be for arty types and fans of brilliant architectural design.

Menorca Experimental, Menorca, Spain

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

This ancient finca-turned-arty retreat is surrounded by silvery-leaved olive trees and an unmistakable hum of cicadas with wow-factor interiors designed by Dorothee Meilichzon. Dorothee’s signature style runs throughout the 43 bedrooms and communal spaces of Menorca Experimental, utilising clean lines and muted tones, ensuring everything, from the hand-woven blankets that cover each bed, to the cocktail glasses are picture-perfect. Outdoor areas are sublime, too, since the hotel’s translucent pool is surrounded by pale-peach loungers, retro sun canopies, and blush-pink towels stacked neatly in wicker baskets - don’t forget your camera.

Nirjhara, Bali, Indonesia

(Image credit: Nirjhara)

Located in Tabanan on Bali’s southwest coast, this sustainable hideaway has been artfully designed around the spectacular cascading waterfall after which it is named. Nirjhara blends seamlessly into nature offering guests a secluded and environmentally conscious haven of relaxation, just a stone’s throw from the island’s volcanic sand beaches. Spread over two levels, this spacious villa features two en-suite bedrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking rice fields and a separate living and dining area. The elegant interior is tastefully appointed with custom-made artisanal furnishings, delicate fabrics and imposing artworks of emerging Indonesian artists.

The Vintage, Lisbon, Portugal

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

Situated just moments away from the city's botanical garden and some of the best seafood restaurants in Lisbon, The Vintage is made up of bold cobalt, terracotta and sage green rooms with lots of velvet and leather headboards, creative lighting, and colourful modern art. The hotel’s underground pool, serene spa, and plant-filled roof terrace offer the ideal spaces to unwind after a day of navigating the city’s steep hills.

Heritance Kandalama, Dambulla, Sri Lanka

(Image credit: Heritance)

Not to everyone’s taste, but beautiful all the same, this Geoffrey Bawa-designed sprawling expanse of a hotel has picked up numerous accolades due to blending into the surrounding rock face harmoniously. Close to Sri Lanka’s must visit spots Sigiriya and Dambulla Cave Temple, Heritance Kandalama draws true architectural buffs looking for a relaxed break in nature. Rooms are simply decorated, but it’s worth opting for the larger categories for more up-to-date bathrooms.

Four Seasons Resort at Landaa Giraavaru, Maldives

(Image credit: Four Seasons)

A hotel that wows in myriad ways; bedrooms are utterly flawless, suites feature expansive private gardens and pools that unfurl directly onto the pristine beach and Baa Atoll, where the resort is located, is home to beautiful manta rays. Between June and November, the UNESCO-protected bio reserve sees huge numbers of mantas visiting the area to feed on glimmering plankton. Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru really is the crème de la crème of refined elegance, unparalleled service and wow-factor underwater experiences.

The Drake Hotel, Toronto, Canada

(Image credit: Brandon Barre/The Drake Hotel)

Vibrant, hip and the place to go for a damn good Caesar, The Drake also boasts beautiful modern bedrooms splashed with bright works of art and comfy beds. The pièce de résistance, however, is the stunning rooftop suite where an art deco, and marble bathroom commands all attention. There’s also a funky living area, kitchenette and a couple of dining tables should you want to entertain.

Aguas Claras, Puerto Viejo, Costa Rica

(Image credit: Aguas Claras)

A place so special, hidden amongst banana and palm trees, Aguas Claras is not only home to fun and flawless bedrooms but also a troupe of slow-moving sloths and energetic capuchin monkeys and it’s also likely you’ll spot spotted scarlet macaws flying from the hotel’s outdoor showers. Close to one of the world’s most beautiful beaches, bedrooms at this diminutive hotel are spacious and serene, simply decorated with statement headboards.

Amangalla, Galle Fort, Sri Lanka

(Image credit: Aman)

As one of the grandest and tallest buildings within Galle Fort's walls, sunset views from the third floor of Amangalla are truly exquisite. Dating back to 1684, a sense of romance permeates the property, from the library decked with historic artefacts to the sun terrace on the third floor, while bedrooms are classic in design with dark wood four poster beds, writing bureaus and vases of fresh heliconia flowers.

Hotel Plantación Jardín, Colombia

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

As one of the best places to hike, Jardin is the ideal place for nature lovers since the countryside surrounding the small town is utterly dreamlike. The best place to bed down for the night is Hotel Plantación, a nine-bedroomed eco-venture, with a pledge to be more sustainable and kinder to the planet. Water is solar-heated, the restaurant is plant-based, rainwater is used for the toilets and local communities are fully supported. And style certainly isn’t lacking with bedrooms decked out in locally crafted fabrics and beautiful wicker baskets.

Amanpuri, Phuket, Thailand

(Image credit: Aman)

Aman’s first-ever resort, Amanpuri, is pretty special. Harmoniously situated within a pocket of lush tropical vegetation, close to the lapping waters of the Andaman Sea, this idyllic sanctuary overlooks a private stretch of Phuket’s west coast and is made up of sprawling villas as well as pretty pavilions, each with a private pool, elegant bathroom and spacious communal areas.

Rosewood Cape Kidnappers, Te Awanga, New Zealand

(Image credit: Rosewood Cape Kidnappers)

Appealing to nature lovers, Rosewood Cape Kidnappers comprises a sprawling estate that doubles up as a conservation area. The exclusive sanctuary boasts forest, farmland and marsh, overlooking the wild Pacific Ocean, while bedrooms, all of which feature open fireplaces, are decadently luxurious. The hotel’s farm-to-table inspired restaurant offers seasonal changing menus created with produce grown on-site.

La Mamounia, Marrakesh, Morocco

(Image credit: La Mamounia)

This storied hotel fuses luxuriantly Moroccan decor with comfort and style ensuring it’s one of the world's most celebrated boltholes. It’s worth booking one of the riads that sit within eight hectares of glorious gardens before taking a stroll to the celebrated Majorelle Bar where views across to a palm grove go perfectly with a cocktail or two.

Raffles The Palm, Dubai, UAE

(Image credit: Raffles)

With rooms that feature bespoke Italian furniture, marble accents, plush fabrics and rich gold detailing, it’s hard not to be impressed by Raffles the Palm. Blending Ottoman-inspired architecture with modern elegance, this architectural masterpiece plays host to 6,000 Venetian chandeliers and over 70,000 pieces of handcrafted Italian furniture.

LE GRAND JARDIN, CANNES, France

(Image credit: LE GRAND JARDIN)

As the only private residence on the island of Sainte Marguerite, this historic estate offers glamorous seclusion. Dating back to the 13th century, it has been carefully restored and brought back to life, honouring the site’s rich biodiversity and historical significance. Enclosed by ancient walls, the stunning property houses 12 bedrooms across seven buildings complete with a private spa and wellbeing space with a hammam.

Eliamos Villas Hotel & Spa, Kefalonia, Greece

(Image credit: Eliamos Villas Hotel & Spa)

Featuring just 12 standalone accommodations, each with their own salt-water private pool or hot tub, Eliamos is perfectly suited to those seeking the privacy of a villa getaway, but with access to five-star amenities. This includes a refined Mediterranean restaurant, an outdoor gym with reformer Pilates beds, spa treatment rooms and an ocean-view saltwater lap pool. Bedrooms are simply decorated and pleasing to the eye with neutral tones, wicker and bespoke furniture.

The Vinoy, St. Petersburg, USA

(Image credit: The Vinoy)

Known for its pink façade and rich history, The Vinoy sits on the waterfront of downtown St. Petersburg only adding to the allure of this beautiful hotel. While some of the historic bedrooms offer bay views, others charm with ample lounging areas and balconies while for seriously Instagrammable content don’t fail to check out Veranda bar and its pretty patio seating.

Anantara Convento Di Amalfi Grand Hotel, Amalfi Coast, Italy

(Image credit: Anantara)

With spectacular views of the Mediterranean Coast, this 13th-century monastery and former Cappuccini Friars Convent has been lovingly restored to its original glory with carefully preserved features like vaulted ceilings and exquisite tile flooring. Anantara's rich textiles, sculptural furniture and locally sourced contemporary art capture the imagination throughout but the real wow factor is the sweeping views of the coastline below.

&Beyond Punakha River Lodge, Punakha Valley, Bhutan

(Image credit: &Beyond)

Featuring six tented suites, a one-bedroom suite and a two-bedroom suite, Punakha River Lodge is as intimate as they come. Situated in the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan on the banks of the Mo Chu River in the Punakha Valley the lodge combines traditional Bhutanese style with decorative painted and gilded details. The national flower of Bhutan, the blue poppy is a recurring theme throughout having been woven into Bhutanese wool products and bringing a touch of colour to the Lodge’s simple and unpretentious design.

The Warden's House, Kataragama, Sri Lanka

(Image credit: The Warden's House)

This immersive four-bedroom luxury safari lodge close to the pilgrimage town of Kataragama is tucked away from the tourist trail and offers intimate game drives into nearby Yala Block One, a national park where leopards and elephants roam free. The Warden's House backs directly onto the Menik River, ensuring a nature-focused experience, while rooms feature dark wood four-poster beds, writing desks and a selection of intriguing books.

Hotel Aristide, Syros, Greece

(Image credit: Hotel Aristide)

Housed in a restored mansion, the Aristide combines old-world elegance and contemporary design with its dramatic marble staircase and Doric columns. Brought back to life by the owners, the mansion also houses an art gallery, an artists’ residence and workshop, two bars, and the nine impeccable-styled suites available to book.

Lolebezi, Zambia

(Image credit: Lolebezi)

Situated in Zambia’s Lower Zambezi National Park, Lolebezi redefines luxury safari experiences with its contemporary elegance and African heritage. Each of the six air-conditioned villas offers ultimate comfort, featuring private plunge pools, king-sized beds, and indoor and outdoor showers while interiors celebrate local artistry with natural textures, rainforest marble, and calabash-inspired art.

The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur, India

(Image credit: The Oberoi)

Spread over 50 acres of rambling landscape on the banks of Lake Pichola, Oberoi Udaivilas is a photographic haven made up of stone pavilions, tiled courtyards and reflecting pools, cementing its place as one of the most beautiful hotels in the world. Many guest rooms have private swimming pools and large marble bathrooms that overlook walled courtyards while the city of Udaipur’s surroundings will equally enthrall.

Regent Santa Monica Beach, Los Angeles, USA

(Image credit: Regent Santa Monica Beach)

Just steps from the famed Santa Monica Pier, Regent Santa Monica Beach blends timeless elegance with modern luxury using framed brass archways, brass detailing, yacht-style flooring and green hues coupled with gold and cream-coloured accents. Bedrooms feature unparalleled views of the Pacific Ocean, separate living areas, rainfall showers and deep soaking tubs.

Yazz Collective, Fethiye, Türkiye

(Image credit: Yazz Collective)

With its modern green architecture and eco-conscious approach, Yazz Collective comprises 16 stylish guest houses scattered amongst untouched nature and verdant gardens, as well as a beach restaurant and bar. By day guests can sprawl out on plush Bali beds dotted along the beach or sign up for sunrise yoga sessions and art workshops.

Casa Lucía, Buenos Aires, Argentina

(Image credit: Casa Lucía)

Housed within the historic Edificio Mihanovich, once the tallest building in Latin America, Casa Lucía is the prettiest spot to get acquainted with the sights of Buenos Aires. Bringing together the latest creative talent from local design and architectural houses the hotel’s entrance features a large-scale bespoke mural from local mixed media artist Cristina Codern, designed to capture the energy of Argentina. Many rooms and suites feature balconies with outdoor showers and views out across Calle Arroyo, a charming curved road famed for its elegant French architecture that runs through the heart of the Recoleta.