The world’s most idyllic beaches - from the black sands of Iceland to Costa Rica's inspiring coast

There’s something incredibly calming about walking along a deserted beach, be it a tropical paradise backed by swaying palms, or a typically British pebble beach with the angry sound of ocean waves in the background. Beaches and the ocean can hypnotise and instil a sense of wonder and awe.

Our beautiful planet, of which 70% is covered by water, means there are literally countless beaches across the globe, from the hidden craggy inlets of pretty European islands and the Caribbean’s paradisiacal swathes of white sand to the volcanic black sand beaches that can be found in Hawaii, Iceland and beyond - there’s a scenic beach for every type of traveller.

So whether you’re into hiking, lounging, exploring, or wildlife spotting don’t miss one of these beautiful beaches.

Where to find the world’s prettiest beaches

Cala del Pilar, Menorca, Spain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The magical island of Menorca boasts everything needed for a wonderful holiday; great tapas restaurants, quaint cobbled-street cities, a handful of impressive art galleries, too many creative boutique hotels to mention, and beaches that won’t fail to impress. While most holidaymakers head to the island’s south coast beaches (which are undeniably very beautiful) the less-explored north coast is where the magic truly unfolds. To reach Cala del Pilar - a rugged red sand and pebble beach at the centre of the north coast - you’ll need to drive down unpaved roads and walk 30 minutes through the gorgeous pine forest. The remoteness of this beach means it’s not for everyone, but that’s the pure beauty of the place; it’s rugged, uncrowded, and perfect for lazing the day away on.

Lonely Planet Best Beaches: 100 of the World’s Most Incredible Beaches, £30 | Amazon This stunning coffee table book showcases dazzling coves with sprawling coastlines to mystical shores with azure waters providing endless inspiration for all.

Playa Limón, Samaná, Dominican Republic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wild horses are often found roaming this rugged beach that’s even more beautiful after a tropical storm when the sky becomes moody and seriously atmospheric. Dotted with hundreds upon hundreds of palm trees, Playa Limón is a world away from the tourist-packed beaches of Punta Cana and is the place to come if you prefer wilder beaches away from the crowds.

Bathsheba, Barbados

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The mysterious rock formations that protrude out of the waves are said to be huge coral boulders that broke away from coral reefs millions of years ago. After being eroded by the waves, they now create a fascinating landscape. This area is popular with surfers but avoid swimming as there are dangerous undercurrents. Shallow rock pools punctuate the shoreline and the water is said to have healing properties, so take time for a dip if you’re looking to cool off.

Landing Beach, Perhentian Islands, Malaysia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Take a boat from mainland Malaysia to the Perhentian Islands where the two main islands are something close to paradise with the clearest blue waters, perfect palm trees, and the most beautiful sunsets you might ever see. There’s a plethora of wonderful beaches to explore across the two islands but for heaven all to yourself head to Landing Beach where apart from snorkelling, the only thing to do is kick back and relax.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Calanque d'en Vau, Cassis, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Europe’s most stunning hidden gems, Calanque d'en Vau is a craggy limestone inlet that’s close to paradise. Gettig here requires effort though - you’ll need to walk from the tiny town of Cassis on the south coast of France for a couple of hours at least (be sure to take a picnic and lots of water). The beach itself is a secret haven that unfolds into the brightest blue water that’s ideal for a post-hike swim.

Cannon Beach, Key Largo, USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sitting pretty inside John Pennekamp Park, this popular Key Largo beach is known for gorgeous turquoise waters teeming with fish and coral. It’s the perfect beach for snorkelling and as well as beautiful marine life you can also view an ancient sunken ship that’s visible off the coastline. The bright white sand beach is perfect for sunbathing and it’s possible to camp within the park grounds nearby.

Playa Ancón, Sancti Spiritus, Cuba

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While most holidaymakers and tourists head to the resort-laden area of Varadero, it’s Cuba’s south coast that really wows. From the pretty town of Trinidad, it’s possible to cycle to Playa Ancón, a bright white stretch of beach with the dreamiest waters. Grab a rum cocktail and a good book and relax.

Reynisfjara, Iceland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This world-famous black sand beach is one of the most atmospheric, ideal for long solo walks contemplating life. Photographers will also love this spot thanks to the contrasting colours, moody lighting, and interesting rock formations jutting out of the ocean.

Beer, Devon, UK

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Classic beach huts, striped deckchairs, tranquil seas swims, and crab sandwiches await at this suntrap pebble beach on Devon’s famed Jurassic Coast. As one of the most picturesque spots in the area, it’s worth strolling along the headland to get a panoramic overview of the white chalk cliffs and cool surf below.

Lopes Mendes, Ilhe Grande, Brazil

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The tropical island of Ilha Grande boasts one of the most beautiful beaches in the entire world with sand so soft it squeaks when you walk along it. You can hike to Lopes Mendes from the island’s main town, it takes around three hours each but it’s more than worth it.

Frenchman’s Cove, Jamaica

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Surrounded by lush forests and the Blue Mountains, there’s no doubt Frenchman’s Cove is one of the most beautiful beaches in the world. As well as being the location where numerous movies have been filmed - including a handful of James Bond flicks - it’s close to another Jamaican wonder, the Blue Lagoon natural pool with underground mineral springs.

Strand Vitte, Hiddensee, Germany

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Also known as the ‘sweet little land’ or ‘pearl of the Baltic’, Hiddensee is a tiny, north coast under-the-radar, car-free island that’s known as the sunniest spot in Germany. With around 1,000 residents it’s the ideal place to escape the daily grind, go off-grid, and get back to nature by sea-swimming, taking a hike, or simply enjoying a coastal stroll. Strand Vitte is a fine sand beach with crystal clear water that’s the perfect spot for spending a day in paradise.

Plage du Petit Bec, Île de Ré, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Close to Lilleau des Neiges nature reserve with its 65 species of overwintering birds, Plage du Petit Bec is ideal for bird watchers and nature lovers. The island of Île de Ré itself off France’s west coast is great to explore by bike since it’s zig-zagged by cycle paths and fairly flat terrain. Villages here are delightfully quaint – picturesque bakeries show off freshly baked goods each morning behind mottled glass panes and cobbled streets wind by adorable pastel-coloured cottages.

Karbounólakos, Iraklia, Greece

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This little-visited, diamond-shaped island south of Naxos is dotted with olive and almond groves, and restaurants serving some of the most beautiful Greek food imaginable. And of course, some of the best beaches in Greece. There are no cars, which only adds to its charm – walk or cycle to enjoy its scenery, then hunker down for a day of reading on the splendid little beach known as Karbounólakos.

Famara, Lanzarote, Spain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A trademark of volcanic islands are black sandy beaches that make for beautiful photographs, but further north, away from the crowds you’ll find the white sand beach of Famara, set against a backdrop of pinkish 1,500ft cliffs. The cliff setting makes it particularly beautiful while the huge ocean waves are a magnet for surfers so if you’re keen to learn, this really is the place to do it.

Playa Isla Blanca, Isla Blanca, México

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Forget touristy Cancun and head 20km up along the coast where you’ll find a paradoxical peninsula studded with white sand beaches. Playa Isla Blanca is unspoiled and beautiful for now, make a beeline before the crowds roll in.

Kasjuni Beach, Split, Croatia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This secluded bay backed by pine forest provides a safe place to swim making it ideal for solo travellers. There’s a small cafe where you can pick up lunch and a beer and daredevils can jump from the towering cliffs nearby.

Madiha Beach, Sri Lanka

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An endless stretch of palm tree-lined beach rolls all the way along the edge of this cute village on Sri Lanka’s south coast. A handful of trendy cafes provide good coffee and brunch options when the sun gets too much and there’s an array of surf schools where it’s possible to get to grips with Sri Lanka’s epic waves.

Spiaggia Chiaia, Procida, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The commune island of Procida, just off the coast of Naples in Southern Italy is known for its stunning landscapes and abundance of quaint, colorful houses, and as the smallest island in the Bay of Naples, it’s one of Italy’s best-kept secrets. The island’s loveliest beach, Spiaggia Chiaia has beautiful views along the coast and calm waters that are ideal for swimming.

Punta Uva, Costa Rica

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pretty much every beach on Costa Rica's east coast is impressive but Punta Uva, close to the border with Panama, impresses with calm waters, spotless sand, and perfect palms. There’s a pretty good restaurant mere footsteps from the water where the coconut cocktails are the ideal tonic to a balmy beach day in paradise.

Nungwi Beach, Zanzibar, Tanzania

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although you may come across a few spiny sea urchins at the bottom of the crystal clear ocean, Nungwi Beach is a fabulous swimming spot where it’s easy to spend day upon day bobbing around in the calming waters. Another draw is the abundance of exotic flora and fauna that can be found in and around the area as well as the brightest whitest powdery soft sand that’s ideal for sunbathing on.

Whitehaven Beach, Whitsunday Islands, Australia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A must-visit destination on every Australian traveller's itinerary, Whitehaven Beach is renowned across the globe for its awe-inspiring views and endless shades of blue. Situated on the Whitsunday Islands which are only accessible by boat or plane, it's worth joining a tour to get the best overview of the area before spending countless idle hours soaking in the idyllic views.

Pink Beach, Komodo Island, Indonesia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A handful of countries have fantastical pink sand beaches, a phenomenon created by microscopic animals called Foraminifera, which produce a red pigment on the coral reefs. Aside from Bali, Greece, and Bermuda, one of the most impressive pink sand beaches can be found in Indonesia on Komodo Island where amazingly you’ll also get the chance to spot komodo dragons in the wild.

Grace Bay Beach, Turks and Caicos

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With a large barrier reef, clean turquoise water, soft white sand, and no pollution it’s no wonder Grace Bay currently holds the title of World Travel Awards’ World’s Leading Beach Destination. The popular stretch of sand is ideal for all kinds of travellers offering a safe haven in the archipelago of the 40 low-lying coral islands.

Tortuga Bay, Galapagos Islands

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ideal for lovers of wildlife and indeed birdwatchers Tortuga Bay on Santa Cruz Island is one of the prettiest stretches of sand in this area. While it’s not advisable to swim due to strong currents the main draw is the chance to spot the black sea turtles that nest here.

Radhanagar Beach, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, India

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Undoubtedly the most beautiful beach in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Radhanagar showcases lush rainforest alongside the prettiest stretch of white sand. The tropical island paradise draws photographers the world over who are instantly captivated by its charms, but if all you want to do is enjoy the beach and watch the sunset, that’s cool too, you won’t be disappointed.

Green Lagoon, French Polynesia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ethereally beautiful and totally unique, French Polynesia’s Green Lagoon sits on one of the largest atolls in the Tuamotu Archipelago. Since there’s an array of rich marine life, an abundance of corals, and super shallow waters the colours here are truly remarkable. Due to the diverse ecosystems and endemic species, the Green Lagoon has been designated as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve making it a prime spot for ecotourism and conservation studies.

Scala dei Turchi, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most dramatic landscapes on the Adriatic coast, Italy’s Scala dei Turchi is a gorgeous stretch of beach backed by a bright white cliff that almost looks like a staircase. Carved out by the wind and sea, the unique cliff with its bright shades of white really makes this place stand out, especially during summer months when locals descend with epic picnics.

Taharuu Beach, Tahiti

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This west coast Tahiti beach is not only a great surf spot but is made up of gorgeous black sand that makes for incredible photos. The beach draws locals and tourists alike but never feels too crowded. If you only visit one beach in Tahiti, make it Taharuu.

Glass Beach, California, USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What was once a dumping ground for glass, pottery, and metal has now been cleaned up and turned into a tourist attraction due to the sheer amount of sea glass and colourful smooth pottery that has washed up on this part of the coastline. While people have started taking the wave-smooth sea glass home there’s still an abundance of it on the beach making this one of the more unusual beaches to see. A sea glass museum houses intriguing finds in the village nearby.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This sandbar beach that naturally connects mainland Japan features a narrow strip of sand backed by bluish-green pine trees. It’s worth strolling along the entire stretch to appreciate the wildlife that calls this area home or you can rent a bicycle to explore the unique formation on two wheels.

Turquoise Bay, Australia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Located in the center of Cape Range National Park, Turquoise Bay frequently tops best beach lists and since it’s near Ningaloo Reef it’s the ideal spot for inspiring snorkelling trips. As the bright white sand unfurls, stunning coral reef gardens can be viewed just a few meters from the shore.