32 incredible under-the-radar places to visit before they get too popular

Not too long ago, if you wanted to explore a new town, city, or country chances are you chatted to fellow travel lovers, collected tips and recommendations, and perhaps invested in a good travel guidebook or map before setting off on an adventure of discovery and excitement.

Time passed at a slower pace and the world felt larger, it was easy to switch off and get truly lost in a foreign land (especially when smartphones were yet to be invented). And while the rise of social platforms like Instagram and TikTok have enhanced some aspects of travel, there’s no doubt that they have also taken away from what was once so freeing about travel and exploration.

Crowds now flock to once little-visited spots to get their Insta-worthy shots and influencers flout cultural rules to boost views - it can be pretty depressing to witness.

But travel doesn’t have to be like this. There are plenty of cool kooky cities, artsy havens, idyllic villages, and little-known monuments that are well worth seeking out. Away from the crowds, you’ll find Guatemalan lakeside villages where locals are eager to chat for hours, Colombian homestays and hidden bat-filled caves, empty swathes of Costa Rican beaches, and plenty of cool street art in Poland’s lesser-visited cities. Here are the most exciting under-the-radar destinations to visit now.

Under the radar places to visit before they get too popular

San Juan Atitlan, Guatemala

The mountain village of San Juan, nestled on the shore of Lake Atitlan (once described as the most beautiful lake in the world), is one of the best places in Guatemala to watch the ancient art of backstrap loom weaving at work. Dyed naturally using carrots, achote (a red seed), and tree bark, the textiles of San Juan are not as brightly coloured as neighbouring villages but that doesn’t take away from the exquisite beauty of the pieces. Wandering around the cobbled streets of San Juan, it’s easy to find women quietly working on the back-strap loom and they will happily invite you in the watch.

Árbol de Piedra, Bolivia

This isolated rock formation that resembles a surreal tree rising out of the desert sits close to the mesmerising Salar de Uyuni (salt flat) in the must-visit country of Bolivia. The Arbol de Piedra, meaning ‘stone tree’ sits at seven meters tall and was formed by strong winds carrying salt and sandstone that have slowly eroded the rock over millions of years. As the ‘trunk’ of the tree becomes thinner and thinner it’s clear the famed rock tree of Bolivia won’t always be standing as it is today.

Humayan’s Tomb, Delhi, India

When it comes to tombs of India, Humayan’s Tomb often gets overlooked in favour of Agra’s Taj Mahal, but a visit to India without witnessing Humayan’s Tomb would be a mistake. This oasis of calm in chaotic Delhi is one of the most impressive tombs in the country and also boasts the title of the first-ever garden-tomb on the Indian subcontinent. The UNESCO World Heritage Site, constructed from red sandstone and white marble boasts double-storied gateways, courtyards and lattice screens inspired by Persian architecture.

Łódź, Poland

While Warsaw and Kraków are the obvious Polish choices for a weekend away, Łódź is about to have its moment in the spotlight. Chances are you haven’t heard of this walkable city in the centre of Poland since this industrial heartland fell into decline following WW2 but now, thanks to an influx of very impressive street art murals, artsy cafes, stunning restaurants and a regenerative project, Łódź is thriving once again.

Batumi, Georgia

The curious Black Sea resort of Batumi contains a collection of weird and wonderful sculptures, eclectic architecture, plus an abundance of street art. Close to the border with Turkey, this little-visited seaside destination won’t be a secret forever, so visit now while it still retains its weird and wonderful charm.

Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu, India

A huge boulder balancing precariously on a rock face, hand-carved ornate granite shrines, and a giant open-air rock relief depicting elephants and dancing figures are just a few of the awe-inspiring marvels to visit in Mamallapuram, a small seaside town, 60kms south of Chennai. These fascinating architectural wonders dating back to the 7th century are so impressive, which is why they’re on the list of the best places to visit in India.

Plain of Jars, Laos

Laos’ Plain of Jars is one of the most fascinating places in the country, yet not nearly as busy as the surrounding tourist attractions. The incredible place is home to hundreds of 2000-year-old limestone jars in varying sizes, some impressively measuring around three meters in diameter. While the use of these jars is still unknown, many have speculated on them being tombs for human remains.

Padua, Italy

While the majority of tourists head to nearby Venice, Padua pulls in a different crowd with its authentic eateries serving the most mouthwatering array of pizzas and impressive Giotto fresco housed in the stunning Scrovegni Chapel. Completed in 1305, the level of detail in the chapel’s artwork draws creative souls from across the globe but it rarely feels busy.

Dry Tortugas National Park, USA

The quickest way to get to this collection of remote islands in the Gulf of Mexico is by seaplane - from the window of which you’ll spy sharks, shipwrecks, and turtles in the delightfully translucent turquoise waters below. The place to come for some of the best snorkelling and diving in North America, you’ll be met with vibrant coral reefs and dreamlike underwater scenes teeming with colourful fish.

Playa Limón, Samaná, Dominican Republic

Often dismissed as an all-inclusive resort-type island, the Dominican Republic actually offers endless off-the-beaten-track beaches if you know where to look. Aside from roaming wild horses and swaying palms chances are you’ll have Playa Limón, all to yourself - don’t forget a picnic and a good book.

Palo Blanco, Piura, Peru

Home to endless cacao plantations and cooperatives specialising in organic white cacao, Palo Blanco, in Northern Peru feels like experiencing paradise on earth. Small villages dot the landscape where tropical fruits and vegetables grow in sheer abundance alongside bright pink, yellow and white cacao pods, hanging like gravity-defying jewels. As one of the warmest places in Peru with little rain, Palo Blanco is the place to come for world-class chocolate and an endless summer.

Youlegrave, Derbyshire

The idyllic and mysterious village of Youlegrave is one of the most charming villages in the Peak District, yet it remains under the radar air. Boasting the world’s smallest detached house, off-grid water supplies, an abundance of frogs and toads and a river in which it’s possible to swim, this really is the place to come if you adore being at one with nature. Numerous hikes snake out from the village itself with one of the most interesting leading to a rock formation known as Robin Hood’s Stride.

San Jose, Costa Rica

While many travellers head in and out of San Jose at speed, this culturally rich city deserves a few days to shine. Brimming with fascinating museums and art galleries, great cafes, and fun markets it’s worth booking an apartment on Airbnb and really making the city home before heading out to Costa Rica’s volcanos, cloud forests, and breathtaking beaches.

Madiha, Matara, Sri Lanka

As one of the best places to visit in Sri Lanka, Madiha flies under the radar compared to its nearby counterparts but that’s the best thing about it - here you can escape the crowds that roam nearby Mirissa, Ahangama and Unawatuna. The compact beachside idyll draws surfers and free spirits alike with its atmospheric waves, endless beach and abundance of great cafes with well-designed bedrooms, including Meraki - don’t miss it.

Signaghi, Georgia

The road from Tbilisi to Signaghi (the city of love) passes dry river beds, watermelon, and churchkhela (candle-shaped candy) stalls, and hundreds of cute Lada cars, making it just as fascinating as the city itself. Sitting high in the Kakheti wine region, Signaghi is the place to come for brilliant Georgian wine - head to Pheasant's Tears, a place previously frequented by famous late travel journalist Anthony Bourdain for one of the best meals and wine selections in the city.

Yerevan, Armenia

Despite being the capital city of Armenia, Yerevan isn’t overcrowded with tourists, yet it's one of the most fascinating places in the South Caucasus. Watched over by the mesmerizing and otherworldly Mount Ararat - which actually sits in Turkey - the city positively overflows with interesting art galleries, intriguing monuments, and a range of brilliant restaurants and cafes.

Torretrencada, Menorca

While most people heading to the pretty island of Menorca head to the all-inclusive resorts and south coast beaches, there’s a plethora of intrigue to be found at the Talaiotic settlement of Torretrencada, not too far from the town of Ciutadella. Featuring stone towers, a large complete taula (T-shaped ancient stone monument), manmade caves, chambers, and tombs, the place is shrouded in mystery since no one knows for sure the true meaning behind the taulas. Fascinating for lovers of history and architecture, Torretrencada is well worth seeking out when in the Balearics.

Jardin, Colombia

Thanks to its slow pace, eco lodgings, and sublime dining scene (including one of the best restaurants in Colombia), Jardin should be a must-visit destination on every Colombia itinerary. The town vibrates with a deep sense of community, it’s a place where real-life cowboys meet after work, farmers convene to sell colossal branches of pink bananas, and children play freely late into the night. Long hikes through exquisite countryside, eco-friendly hotels, bat-filled caves and majestic sunsets await.

Watumu, Kenya

Recognised as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve due to its abundance of coral gardens, and impressive marine life, the village of Watamu is a truly unbeatable natural haven. While most travellers head to Kenya for safari, this haven nestled 30 minutes away in the town of Malindi proves there’s much more to the African country than safari. It’s worth taking time to explore the nearby ruins of Gede, an important archaeological site that includes the ruins of a palace, mosque and numerous tombs dating back to the twelve century.

Lagoa de Santo André, Portugal

Lisbon, Comporta, Porto, the Algarve… Portugal’s most visited destinations are busy year-round, but Lagoa de Santo André is where the magical really begins to unfold. This nature reserve, made up of marsh, willow, reeds, and wetland pastures is home to remote vast lagoons where the pale blue water mirrors that of the sky. Chances are you’ll have the area to yourself - the perfect place to revel in nature.

Las Terrazas, Cuba

This UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in Cuba comprises an eco village where artists and nature lovers live in tandem with the elements making it one of the best places on the island for switching off and truly connecting with nature. Beginning in the sixties, the project was a response to huge swathes of land that were destroyed by intensive coffee cultivation. Over the years millions of trees were planted and a small town built, turning Las Terrazas into the haven it is today.

Inle Lake, Myanmar

Famed for fishermen who use their legs to row their fishing boats, this idyllic setting features an abundance of floating islands, gardens, and even a floating market where it’s possible to pick up fruits and vegetables. Some ten-hour drive from Myanmar’s largest city, Yangon, it’s best to take an internal flight to Heho rather than risk the flood-prone roads.

Telavi, Georgia

With a stunning fortress, Georgia’s oldest living tree, a handful of museums, and the very lovely Doli restaurant, Telavi is worth a stop when travelling between Tbilisi and Sighnaghi. Once the capital of the Kingdom of Kakheti, the city has a fascinating history dating back to the Bronze Age.

Soria, Spain

Chances are you won’t have heard of this Spanish municipality but it’s well worth a visit especially if you’re into authentic Spanish food, Romanesque architecture and want to learn more about an extinct species of elephant (yes, really - its bones are housed in the Museo Numantino’s archaeological collection). Outside of the city limits, the area is utterly stunning with grassland meadows, secret river swimming spots and medieval villages perched atop small mountains. Hire a car and head out into the countryside to really be wowed.

Vilnius, Lithuania

While tourists are getting wise about the charms of Vilnius, it’s still fairly under the radar with around 120,000 visitors per month compared to Paris’ four million. This beautiful city, known for its medieval old town features cobblestone streets and gothic architecture. Don’t miss an amble around the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Užupis, a tiny commune that’s a haven for artists and art lovers.

Chinchón, Spain

As the setting for Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, the fabulous town of Chinchón, just an hour outside of Madrid, flies mostly under the tourist radar, but not for long. Cinematic wooden-balconed medieval houses ring the town’s main plaza making it easy to see why Anderson - famed for his magical realism - fell in love with the setting almost instantly.

Timisoara, Romania

As the third largest city in Romania, Timisoara may not be an obvious weekend destination, but its under-the-radar status means it’s totally authentic and not touristy at all. As well as practically having the city to yourself, you won’t spend a fortune, plus, no one you know will have been there. A couple of days is enough to get to grips with the city’s grand architecture, galleys, museums and cute coffee shops.

Babinda Boulders, Australia

The perfect cooling-off point during an East Coast road trip, Babinda Boulders mesmerises with perfectly smooth rounded boulders rising magically out from natural pools. Surrounded by rain forest, the freshwater creek is a popular swimming spot and it’s in this area you might be lucky enough to spot the elusive cassoway, one of the most fascinating birds to grace the planet.

Sofia, Bulgaria

With an abundance of street art, communist walking tours, affordable Airbnbs, and hearty cuisine, Sofia makes a sound autumn escape when temperatures are still balmy and tourists are few and far between. While Sofia is indeed the capital of Bulgaria, the city doesn’t get the crowds associated with other Southeastern European countries meaning you won’t need to make restaurant reservations or plan too far ahead.

Sucre, Bolivia

As one of the prettiest cities in Bolivia, Sucre wows with white-washed buildings, leafy green plazas, and brilliant restaurants. Home to plenty of well-preserved 16th-century buildings, it’s worth spending a good few days getting to grips with what is arguably Bolivia’s most spellbinding, but little-visited cities.

Bathsheba, Barbados

With a backdrop of pastel-coloured churches and hundreds of picturesque palm trees, the Bathsheba beach is littered with huge grey and peach-coloured boulders moulded in the strangest of shapes. Dominating this whole stretch of coastline, the mysterious mottled rock formations that protrude from the azure waters are said to be colossal coral boulders that separated from ancient reefs millions of years ago. Way more atmospheric than Barbados’ east coast beaches, this is the place to come to see a more unique side of the island.

Punta del Diablo, Uruguay

With houses painted in every shade of the rainbow, horses aplenty, and an endless coastline where it’s possible to learn to surf, the crowd in Punta del Diablo is distinctly different from neighbouring (and flashier) Punta del Este. Book into a homestay or Airbnb for a truly authentic village experience before heading up the coast to explore the rest of underrated Uruguay.