Mesmerising places in India to add to your bucket list

The vast country of India encompasses great swathes of differing landscapes, across a mind-blowing 28 states, meaning a quick trip to this majestic land really won’t do it justice.

As the birthplace of four religions with over 700 languages spoken and more than one billion people calling it home, India is a true bucket list destination that deserves as much time as you can afford to explore its rich and mysterious lands.

Cloaked in millennia-old traditions and overflowing with temples so beautiful they’ll bring a tear to your eye, the country also plays host to majestic palaces, rolling deserts, tropical jungles, refreshing hill stations, rugged coastline, and an endless amount of ashrams and yoga retreats. So whatever you’re interested in, you’re guaranteed to find it in India.

And while this bustling, busy, noisy, moving, dramatic place can often be overwhelming, if you travel slowly and adopt a go-with-the-flow attitude you’ll be met with memories that will truly last a lifetime. Here are the most impressive places to visit in India.

The best places to visit in India for a memorable trip

Fatehpur Sikri, Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Previously the capital of the Mughal Empire, the UNESCO World Heritage site of Fatehpur Sikri comprises striking red sandstone monuments and temples as well as the Jama Masjid, one of the largest mosques in India. Sitting around an hour and a half away from the Taj Mahal, it’s easy to stop at the fascinating place on the way back to Delhi. It shouldn’t be missed at sunset when the buildings positively glow in the fierce afternoon sunlight.

Nek Chand Rock Garden, Chandigarh, Punjab

As Chandigarh was being transformed into the city it is today, a local man named Nek Chand was dismayed at the amount of waste he’d find discarded daily, so he began collecting it and taking it home. Over eighteen years he transformed the materials into recycled works of art and a fantasy rock garden which Is possible to visit today. Upon arrival, you’ll be met with concrete walkways lined with waterfalls and mosaic murals made from broken crockery and coloured glass, as well as thousands of figurines and animal statues that have been created entirely from rubbish, broken bangles, and discarded crockery.

Khajuraho Monuments, Madhya Pradesh

With carvings dating back over a thousand years and 23 temples in the complex to explore, it would be a waste not to spend a few full days in Khajuraho. Otherwise known as The Kama Sutra temples due to the highly erotic sculptures that adorn them, it's best to hire a guide to walk you through the Unesco World Heritage site of Khajuraho for the extra knowledge and detail that will make the trip all that more fascinating. Hidden deep in the centre of India, Kandariya Mahadeva, the largest and most impressive of the Hindu and Jain monuments, features three vertical layers covered in hundreds upon hundreds of hard-carved sexually explicit figures.

Hampi, Karnataka

The boulder-strewn landscape of Hampi is one of the most scenic places in the whole of India; mischievous monkeys roam around fascinating temples, daily religious rituals and colourful ceremonies are commonplace and locals are so friendly you might even get invited to a family wedding. Dominating the whole area is the Virupaksha Hindu Temple with its huge Gopuram (ornate tower entrance) jutting up into the sky. As the oldest and only working temple in Hampi, it’s well worth a visit with its main shrine dedicated to an incarnation of Shiva.

Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi

As well as being home to some of the world's most beautiful hotels, Delhi is also known for its incredible food options and Chandni Chowk is a great place to start. This market is one of the busiest and most ancient, and if you know where to look you’ll be rewarded with some of the best food you can imagine. It’s well worth booking an Old Delhi Night Food Walk with Anubhav, (founder of Delhi Food Walks) to be blessed with delights such as aloo chaat, butter chicken, and roomali roti.

The Golden Temple, Amritsar, Punjab

Pilgrims dressed in white with brightly-coloured turbans and headscarves line the walkways that run around the magnificent Golden Temple - the most important site of Sikhism - creating a mesmerising daily display that can’t help but impress. Covered in pure gold, the temple appears to magically float in the centre of a manmade lake in Amritsar, making it one of the most stunning buildings in the whole world. Equally enchanting is the temple’s community kitchen that feeds anyone, for free, regardless of religion, race, or caste for every single day of the year.

Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh

To be in with the best chance of seeing the majestic royal Bengal tigers that roam this sprawling verdant parkland, it’s best to visit Bandhavgarh National Park from April to May, the hottest months of the year when these beautiful creatures are more likely to be spotted by the park’s water holes. Believed to be the setting for Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book the park is also home to elephants, grey langur monkeys, panthers, barking deer, and sloth bears.

The Keralan backwaters

Made up of lagoons and lakes, each connected by meandering waterways, it’s hard not to be impressed by nature in the paradisiacal and serene backwaters of Kerala. Alleppey makes a good base to head out into the lush waterways, and since houseboats cannot go through the narrowest parts, the best way to see Kerala’s immaculate backwaters up close is by canoe.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Rising along the banks of the sacred Ganges, Hindu pilgrims flock to Varanasi, the spiritual capital of India, since it’s believed to be the birthplace of Lord Shiva. As one of the most spiritual places in the world, the ancient place sees pilgrims and devotees bathe in the holy water of the river daily. Cremation ghats line the river bank, meaning it is not uncommon to witness cremation ceremonies and rituals while in the city.

Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu

The southernmost point of mainland India truly deserves a spot on any India itinerary since it’s also the place where the Bay of Bengal, the Arabian Sea, and the Indian Ocean meet. A 40-metre-high statue of the poet and philosopher Valluvar stands proud in the Arabian Sea and there’s also an interesting pink memorial building dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi. Legend has it that at noon every year on his birthday, the sun's rays shine through a hole in the temple roof to the spot where his ashes were once kept.

The Taj Mahal, Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Forget photos, films, TV shows and Instagram reels, nothing compares to the beauty of this magnificent building in real life. The ivory-white mausoleum really does take your breath away and it’s not surprising since the intricate building took 17 years to complete, such is the detail included.

Hawa Mahal, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Haha Mahal, otherwise known as Palace of the Winds, can’t fail to impress with its peachy, rose-coloured facade and 953 intricately detailed windows that were designed to enable women of the court to view street life without being seen. Open daily from 9am to 4.30pm.

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Famed for its ashrams, holy men, and abundance of gurus, Rishikesh is the yoga capital of the world. Sitting on the banks of the holy River Ganges, ashrams in the city are pretty strict and simple, with very early starts, dorm-style rooms, and shared bathrooms, but it’s the real deal when it comes to learning the art of meditation and contemplating life in the foothills of the Himalayas - don’t miss it.

Auroville, Tamil Nadu

With over 2000 residents and built on the premise that everyone is equal and able to live in peace and progressive harmony is this fascinating experimental township set up in 1968. In the middle of the town sits the main event, an incredibly futuristic-looking building known as the Matrimandir and the spiritual centre of Auroville, which you can also visit to take a look inside.

Mcleod Ganj, Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh

Home of the Tibetan Government in exile and the Dalai Lama, McLeod Ganj is an Indian hill station about 479km north of Delhi. Highly populated by Tibetans who escaped Chinese suppression in 1959, the town is now synonymous with the Free Tibet movement and the main draw for tourists wanting to catch a teaching with His Holiness.

Fort Kochi, Kerala

Fort Kochi and its seafront dotted with traditional Chinese fishing nets is a truly charming city filled with hip cafes, art galleries, and a hotchpotch mixture of architecture left over from Dutch, Portuguese, and British colonial rule. While it’s undoubtedly touristy, it’s the ideal place to reset and recharge after a few weeks on the road. Hire a bicycle and explore the photogenic streets at your own pace.

Udaipur, Rajasthan

Boasting seven lakes and a handful of impressive palaces, Udaipur is perhaps one of the most romantic of India’s cities. Take a boat trip across Lake Pichola at sunset to observe the city palace in all its glory before bedding down at one of Udaipur’s most impressive hotels. We like Raas Devigarh and Bujera Fort.

Humayun's Tomb, Delhi

Built in 1570, and the first garden tomb on the Indian subcontinent, Humayun's Tomb inspired many other major architectural innovations and is now a world heritage site. Visit on a weekday afternoon when you should find the grounds blissfully quiet, a contrast to the streets beyond.

Madurai, Tamil Nadu

Madurai is the city where in 1921 Gandhi renounced his European-style clothing and decided to solely wear the white loincloth he’s remembered for to this day. As well as its fascinating history, there’s also an impressive temple to visit, an incredible flower market, and a load of tasty treats to enjoy. Foodies will love Sree Prema Vilas's special halwa and Madurai’s famous jigarthanda, a popular summer drink made of sweetened reduced milk, pearls of jelly, syrup, and homemade ice cream.

Charminar, Hyderabad, Telangana

Sitting majestically bang in the centre of busy roads, bustling bazaars, and the daily hustle of Hyderabad, this pretty, symmetrical building with beautiful minarets standing tall on each corner features a Mosque on the top floor where anyone can worship, regardless of religion.

Ellora Cave Temples, Aurangabad, Maharashtra

Taking some 200 years to complete are the impressive rock temples of Ellora, all of which were carved by hand. As well as Hindu temples, there are also Buddhist and Jain monuments and it’s here you can find the world’s largest monolithic rock excavation, the Kailasa Temple, carved incredibly from one piece of rock.

Hussain Sagar Lake, Hyderabad, Telangana

At the centre of Hussain Sagar Lake sits one of the world's largest free-standing stone Buddhas. This colossal statue is particularly impressive at dusk when swallows swoop all around it and the city’s lights reflect magically on the lake’s surface.

Puducherry, Tamil Nadu

The French colonial settlement of Puducherry boasts freshly baked croissants, grand stately mansions, great restaurants, cool coffee shops, and fabulous art galleries, it almost feels as though you’re in France itself. Well set up for tourists and travellers, it’s the ideal city for a few days of relaxation.

Mumbai, Maharashtra

The Gateway of India, Elephanta Caves, and Marine Drive should all be explored on a pit stop to Mumbai, India’s most densely populated city where an amalgamation of cultures and religions collide. Simply stroll the streets to get a better understanding of the place before taking refuge in one of the city’s top bars, try The Bombay Canteen for Indian cocktails with a twist.

Gangotri National Park, Uttarkashi

April to October is the best time to visit this picturesque national park situated close to the Tibetan border. Featuring snow-clad mountains and glaciers, it’s the ideal spot for nature lovers who want to get off the beaten track, although it’s advisable to hike with an expert guide. Fir and conifer forests along with high alpine meadows provide the perfect environment for snow leopards, many of which have been spotted here along with black and brown bears and musk deer.

Mehrangarh Fort, Jodhpur

If you only visit one fort in India make it Mehrangarh, looming large 122 metres above the blue city of Jodhpur. Take the audio guide for an in-depth explanation of the fort's impressive past and information about the fort’s interior halls and decoration that won’t fail to wow.

Kohima, Nagaland

Home to the Naga and Kulkis tribes, Kohima is an interesting place to explore the unique ethnic culture of this Indian hill station. After exploring the Kohima Museum which houses traditional tribal clothing, artefacts, and clan motifs, the main bazaar is worth a stroll with its myriad of traditional colourful woven fabrics available to buy. Hikers will also adore this part of India since hundreds of walking tracks snake out from the main town into dramatic and beautiful mountains.

Bodh Gayā, Bihar

Famed for being the place where Gautama Buddha gained enlightenment under a Bodhi tree, Bodh Gayā is the holiest site in Buddhism, drawing pilgrims from across the globe. A direct descendant of the original tree sits within the temple complex, while another direct descendant is situated in Sri Lanka.

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

As one of the most popular hill stations in India, Shimla draws honeymooners, adventurers, and tourists alike due to its whimsical countryside views, temperate climate, and abundance of quaint shops selling all manner of crafts and handmade local wares. Take the Kalka–Shimla railway for dramatic views of the surrounding mountains.

Edakkal Caves, Tamil Nadu

Sitting on top of the Ambukuthi Hills, Edakkal Caves are not one of the easiest sites to visit but are well worth the journey since the caves are filled with rare pictorial writings that are believed to date back to at least 6,000 BC.

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

This subtropical highland estate once popular with the British during colonial rule boasts churches, botanical gardens, and a refreshingly cool climate. It’s also home to Mudumalai National Park and Tiger Reserve, one of the first wildlife sanctuaries in India where if you’re lucky you can spot Bengal tigers, Indian elephants, Indian pangolin, and a range of impressive deer.

Nandi Hills, Karnataka

Despite its eerie history which includes prisoners being pushed to their deaths from the top of this ancient hill station, it’s a picturesque spot today where you can enjoy endless panoramic views and good hikes. Popular with Bangalore folks escaping the city heat, the hills are just an hour's drive from the city, but a world away in terms of climate and pace. Be sure to check out the nearby temples that date back to the Chola period.