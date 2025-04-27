Tips for travelling alone by a solo travel expert

As much as travelling with friends and family is a real delight, there’s something so enriching about travelling alone, and it seems I’m not the only one who thinks so.

Solo female travel is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the travel industry right now, and it shows no signs of slowing. More women than ever before are striking out on their own, taking trips to places like Georgia, Mexico and other countries suitable for solo travel to create memories on their own terms.

But what to know if you’re a first-time solo traveller? Having visited over 30 countries alone, for up to nine months at a time, these are some of the tips, tricks and advice I’ve picked up along the way...

Top tips for women travelling solo

Dress respectfully

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It goes without saying, but following a country’s dress code is always imperative, and even more so as a solo female traveller. To avoid causing offence, attracting unwanted attention or disrespecting a place, religion or cultural difference, opt for modest styles of clothing like flowing fabrics, longer skirts and dresses and tops with sleeves. For temples, follow the rules, whether that's removing shoes and sandals or covering your head with a headscarf.

Prepare to feel lonely

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When travelling solo and away from friends and family, especially for prolonged periods of time or in less-travelled parts of the world, it can get incredibly lonely. For first-time solo travellers, it's worth taking a short trip of around a week to a destination that's not too far out of your comfort zone. That way, if you become lonely, you know it's not for long. It's also worth booking a room in a family homestay or hostel for some human contact when things get tough. But it’s also ok to sit with your loneliness, reflect and look inwards as this plays a huge part in getting to know yourself and is part of travelling solo.

Always have a backup fund for last minute bedroom bookings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You’re going to want to have an emergency backup fund if you’re travelling solo, especially if you're backpacking on a budget. Quite often, the room you might have pre-booked might not be what you were expecting, sometimes the lock on the door won't work, or the room may feel unsafe and so you don't feel as comfortable bedding down for the night alone. This will inevitably mean finding a new place to stay at the last minute, which is why a backup fund is super sensible - it's never worth compromising on safety.

Buy a local SIM card

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While I love the feeling of being completely uncontactable, these days it's sensible to have a phone with you when travelling alone, especially in remote places. If I’m staying in a place alone for longer than a couple of weeks, I always buy a local SIM card - pick one up from a phone shop or the airport when you land (although these are usually a bit more expensive).

Book rooms in homestays outside of the main tourist hubs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're craving some company and want to get to know the city you're visiting a little better, check out a homestay or an Airbnb room in a shared apartment. One of my favourite experiences while travelling through India solo for two months was staying with a cool young couple in Hyderabad who drove me around and showed me the best street food in the city.

Carry a couple of bank cards and always leave one in your accommodation

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With no one else to rely on, it's a sound idea to always travel with a couple of bank cards in case one gets lost, stolen, or doesn't work. Keep one on you when out and about, and hide the other away at your accommodation. I often carry a tiny bit of cash (pounds or dollars) hidden in an obscure place, too, just in case of emergencies.

If you get sick, get help sharpish

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Getting sick when at home is rough, but being ill when away and alone is ten times worse. After struggling with various bouts of food poisoning over the years, I've learnt that as soon as it gets bad, it's best to head to the hospital for help. Severe food poisoning can take you out for over a week, and there's nothing worse than being stuck in a bedroom, dehydrated, delirious, and alone. Get an anti-sickness injection, get hydrated and take care.

Take time to connect with people

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the easiest option might be to make a beeline for fellow travellers, it’s important to connect and make friends with local residents. Travel is a privilege not everyone can enjoy, and one of the most important parts of it is to get to grips with the cultural history and psyche of a country, town or village through the people that actually live there. Make friends with people you would never otherwise have had the chance to meet - you never know what you might learn along the way.

Don’t get caught up in Instagram and TikTok scare stories and become paranoid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While it's always good to exercise caution wherever you are in the world, social media is overflowing with horror and scare stories creating a sense of panic and paranoia. Just like the daily news shows that constantly bombard us with negative stories, social media is becoming the same. Try to go with the flow, be sensible, and allow the beauty of the country you're visiting to shine through.

Travel light

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Forget hauling overpacked, huge suitcases wherever you go and opt for a nifty backpack so you can pack light and get around easily. If you're travelling a country rather than just holidaying in one location, you're going to want to hop on buses and trains with ease, a lightweight backpack makes perfect sense.

Avoid arriving at night

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With flight, bus, or train delays sometimes you can't avoid arriving at your new destination in the dead of night - and this is one of the scariest parts about travelling alone as you are at the mercy of whoever is driving your taxi. If this happens, book cabs through respected apps or official stands and try to make a call to a friend back home while in the cab to help put your mind at ease.

Stand your ground in taxis and rickshaws

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In places like India, it’s not uncommon for rickshaw drivers to attempt to pick up a friend on short journeys. While perhaps it wouldn't be much of an issue when travelling with companions, as a woman alone, it's a different story. If your driver stops mid-journey to let another man climb aboard, firmly say no.

Trust your instincts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tap into your instincts and go with your gut feeling if something feels off, whether that's taking a diversion home, checking out of a hotel early, or asking someone to help in a weird situation. It's always better to be safe than sorry, and leaning into your instincts is the way forward when journeying alone.

Take a book (or two)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only is reading a book a good way of deflecting unwanted attention, but it's also a great companion for anyone uncertain about dining alone. Dining alone comes with the territory of travelling solo, yet it can be a tad daunting if you haven't done it before. Take a book wherever you go, and if you feel nervous or unsure about being alone, just read a few chapters. Eventually, you'll learn to love your own company and the freeing feeling of not caring what others think is truly liberating.

Join a tour for remote excursions

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As much as I love hiking in remote areas alone, sometimes it just doesn't feel safe to do so, which is where a day tour comes in. If you're looking to visit remote or un-touristy places it's worth seeing if you can buddy up with fellow travellers. Check out Airbnb experiences on the app, or Meetup (I've not used it myself but have heard good things about it).

Book accommodation ahead

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When I used to backpack with an ex, we would rarely book accommodation in advance, opting to turn up at a hostel or hotel, see if it was clean, and then ask if they had a room for the night. But travelling solo, you can’t rely on this method as much, especially not if you're arriving after dark. Always read reviews and book ahead of time; it saves a lot of time and energy.

Take local transport

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Forget air-conditioned minivans overflowing with fellow foreigners and opt for a local bus or train instead. While a lot of short-term travellers shun bus travel, seeing it as basic, arduous or dangerous, these are the journeys that are filled with the magic of watching the world go by. Guatemala, Sri Lanka, Bolivia and India have some of the most scenic bus journeys in the world, and there’s always so much excitement too. In Sri Lanka, you might see hawkers boarding to sell peanuts wrapped in textbook pages, or hot corn being whipped out of wicker baskets.

Get good travel insurance

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having always opted for the cheapest travel insurance, I've since realised that when travelling solo, this is not the best tactic. Accidents do happen, and the last thing you want to have to do on a solo trip is spend thousands of pounds on hospital bills or getting flown home. Do your research and read the reviews - Money Saving Expert and Which are good places to start.

Try to learn the language (or at least a few words)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brits are famously ignorant when it comes to learning a new language, but when travelling alone, connection is more important than ever. At the very least, learn how to say 'hello', 'thank you', 'please', and 'how are you?' in the language of the country you're visiting, or check out Duolingo for daily lessons.

Share your location with friends or family

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's worth sharing your location through Google Maps or Find My Phone (iPhone) when you're away alone so family members and friends can check in. When going to remote places or areas away from the main cities and towns be sure to let people back home know your expected arrival time or buy a local SIM card so you can stay connected at all times.

Consider travelling with a personal alarm

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It might seem over the top, but a mini alarm might just put your mind at ease when travelling alone. Pick up a tiny alarm to carry in your handbag or get an alarm app on your phone that has location-sharing tools, too.

If you want to meet fellow travellers stick to well-worn routes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Many countries have a well-worn traveller route that takes in the main sights and sounds - this is especially true in South East Asia where backpackers and travellers have been taking the same path for decades. If you're a first-time or novice solo traveller and are worried about feeling lonely or want to connect with people, it's worth considering countries like Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia.

Take photos of your passport and important documents

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Take photos of any important paperwork or documents and email them to yourself so you have a copy should they get lost or stolen. Avoid walking around with your passport in your handbag - opt to leave it in your accommodation instead.

Try a hostel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gone are the days of dirty mattresses, grim bathrooms, and no privacy in hostels (well, almost!), so if you're feeling a bit lonely, consider checking into a hostel for a few nights where you'll likely meet people of all ages from all over the world. Hostels these days boast private bedrooms, curtained-off dorm beds and ultra-modern utilities. Don't knock them until you've tried them.

Get a Monzo, Wise or Revolut card

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Forget huge banking charges when using your card abroad with one of these online banks that have changed the game for travellers. Download the app, apply online, and off you go - prepare to be met with fewer fees and plenty of money saved for travel fun.

Ditch the headphones when walking after dark

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You're going to want to keep your wits about you when walking around at night or in deserted areas so it's best to leave the headphones in your bag so you can be fully present to everything going on around you.

Walk with confidence

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You're less of a target if you're walking with your head held high and with confidence, rather than stopping every two seconds to check your phone. Make a plan before you leave the house and memorise the route if you can, that way you can walk tall and confidently without constantly getting your phone out.

Consider a faux wedding ring

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This tip is always listed in the old-school Lonely Planet books from years ago and I've never actually used it but it's not a bad idea when travelling to countries where local women don't often travel alone. In some places, men will constantly ask why you're travelling alone, where your family is, and if you're married, perhaps wearing a wedding ring (real or fake) will quell some of the intrigue.

Forget buying too much travel gear

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With so many gadgets and accessories aimed at travellers, it's easy to get caught up in buying stuff, but much of it is pretty pointless. Streamline your purchases to the essentials; you don't need much, and if there's something you do need, chances are you can buy it anywhere. Way before the invention of luggage dividers, I would split my tops, bottoms, dresses and underwear into separate tote bags as this was the only way to simplify packing a backpack, and I’ve used this method ever since because I don’t believe in buying things for the sake of it.

Buddy up on the beach

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whenever I head to the beach alone, I'll always look for other solo women or families and park up kind of close to them. This means when I go in for a swim, I can ask them to keep an eye on my belongings, and it also adds a layer of security should something happen in the water.

Avoid posting on social media in real time

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If your social media platforms are open (not private) and people know you're travelling solo it's sensible to post images, stories, and videos a few days later so no one can see where you are in real-time.

Swerve empty carriages on public transport

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I used to do this a lot when I lived in London and continue to do so whenever I'm away because there's nothing more unnerving than being trapped in an empty carriage with someone dodgy. Choose tube and train carriages with other people in them and if you feel uncomfortable, get off at the next stop and change into a new carriage.