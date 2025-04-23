I travel for a living - these are the 9 beauty products I would never leave home without

As a nomadic travel writer, I pack and unpack up to 100 times a year, which, for my beauty routine, means two things.

Firstly, every product I take with me has to be extremely hard-working - there’s no room in my luggage for mediocrity. Secondly, they need to make me feel good, since travelling, flying, and contrasting climates wreak havoc on my skin and hair.

In my previous life as a beauty editor, I tried thousands and thousands of products, since a new buy promising the earth would launch weekly, yet these are the nine that I always return to for life on the road. There’s a long-lasting deodorant, the best mascara I’ve ever used, my affordable sleep secret, a very handy multi-use palette, and plenty in between.

The 9 essential beauty products I bring with me everywhere

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

Along with the nine beauty products that always have a place in my checked and carry-on luggage, there remains one trusty item that’s been with me for too many years to remember, and yet it still looks as fresh as the day I bought it. My palm-print House of Hackney wash bag remains unfazed by my constant manhandling. It’s never aged, ripped, or become dirty since the outer layer is waterproof and easy to wipe clean.

As it stands, it seems like House of Hackney sadly isn’t selling wash bags at the moment. But my one secret tip to you is, to keep an eye on their website because if they ever dabble in wash bags again, it’s an item that’ll be with you for life and I’m all for quality over quantity any day.