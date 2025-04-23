I travel for a living - these are the 9 beauty products I would never leave home without
As an ex-beauty editor who packs and unpacks 100 times a year, only the best of the best makes it into my beauty bag
As a nomadic travel writer, I pack and unpack up to 100 times a year, which, for my beauty routine, means two things.
Firstly, every product I take with me has to be extremely hard-working - there’s no room in my luggage for mediocrity. Secondly, they need to make me feel good, since travelling, flying, and contrasting climates wreak havoc on my skin and hair.
In my previous life as a beauty editor, I tried thousands and thousands of products, since a new buy promising the earth would launch weekly, yet these are the nine that I always return to for life on the road. There’s a long-lasting deodorant, the best mascara I’ve ever used, my affordable sleep secret, a very handy multi-use palette, and plenty in between.
The 9 essential beauty products I bring with me everywhere
RRP: £21
Pricy, yes, but one tube of this natural deodorant usually lasts me around five to six months. It’s light to carry, making it super easy to throw into my carry-on luggage or handbag, and as I get through the tube, I can roll it up so it takes up less space.
When AKT first launched back in 2020, I was sceptical of a cream deodorant to control sweating, but I wanted to cut out using chemicals and aluminium under my arms, where thin skin ensures ingredients are fast absorbed. It took some getting used to, switching from a roll-on to rubbing a cream formula into my armpits, but now, I’ll never return to a chemical deodorant.
Every scent is incredible, but I particularly love 'Columbia Road' with its violet and tonka bean aroma and the blend of cedar, eucalyptus, and orange in 'After Thunder'.
RRP: £12
Since I sleep in so many different beds and am constantly on the move, getting a good night’s sleep is not always as easy as you might imagine, which is where essential oils come in.
I’ve been using lavender oil for as long as I can remember, since a couple of drops rubbed into my wrists as I’m getting into bed does wonders for helping me nod off. I simply rub my wrists together, taking five deep inhalations of the earthy scent, and it’s not long until I’m off into the deepest sleep.
I also often add a few drops to a bath after a long flight or bus journey as I’ve found it helps soothe muscles and improve blood circulation, too. I’ve tried many brands over the years, but I always return to Neal’s Yard since they use organic English lavender, which I prefer.
RRP: £20 (currently on sale for £8)
Whenever I wear this, people ask me what mascara I’m wearing, which I take as a good sign that my lashes are looking fluttery and long.
It’s ideal for travelling as it doesn’t smudge in hotter climates, run in the rain or dry up after months on the road.
I’ve never been a fan of rubber-tipped mascara wands, and so this full-bristled brush is ideal for me as it coats every lash with a glossy, inky-black, castor seed oil-infused formula that feels nourishing rather than tacky or gloopy. Bonus points to Illamsqua for making the formula vegan and never testing on animals.
RRP: £98
While I used to have an entire lineup of fragrances for every occasion, I now like to live a more minimalist life with select belongings that work wherever I go. My best Diptyque perfume, Philosykos, is one such belonging.
Size-wise, it’s ideal for popping into my handbag, a quick spritz (one is enough) ensures I can whizz from an airport or train station to an important meeting feeling fresh and suitably fragranced. Concocted to evoke that unmistakably heady 'fig tree on a hot day' scent, it works effortlessly wherever I am in the world, from a remote beach to a buzzing metropolis.
In warm and cold climates alike, this scent never feels too much, too heavy or too summery, which many a travel perfume can be.
RRP: £90
If I were to buy a blush, bronzer, highlighter and finishing powder, the combined cost would far exceed that of this wildly beautiful palette, which, unlike most others on the market, contains not a single unwearable shade.
Previously, I enjoyed using Charlotte Tilbury’s Cheek to Chic blush and highlighter compact, but it works less well than this one for travel, as it can crumble. That's why I never leave home without this Hourglass palette - it’s never smashed, cracked or broken, and that’s saying something for someone who packs multiple times a week.
With two blush shades, two bronzers, a highlighter and a finishing powder, it’s easy to create multiple looks that suit both day and nighttime events.
RRP: £54
Picking up natural Ayurvedic beauty products whenever I’m India or Sri Lanka is one of my favourite hobbies, but I had always struggled to find good Ayurvedic items in the UK, until I stumbled upon Kama Ayurveda, a brand that harnesses the principles of Ayurveda to create skincare that really works.
I use this watery cream for both day and night time as I can’t be bothered with a lengthy skincare routine - or to carry two pots of facial moisturiser around with me - this works equally well for both. Supercharged with hyaluronic acid and a blend of potent Ayurvedic herbs and plants, from Indian Frankincense to sal tree bark, this little pot of goodness smells wonderful and keeps my skin feeling fresh and dewy.
RRP: £35
I love having a tan, I really do, but as I approach 40 I know it’s imperative I wear a high SPF on my face, every single day, come rain or shine.
Thick, sticky, hard to blend SPFs just don’t cut it with me, I’m too lazy to spend too much time rubbing them in, which is why I adore Dior’s protective facial cream that feels silky soft, blends instantly and (the best part) smells divine.
Reminiscent of jasmine at dusk, or Tahitian tiare flowers, the scent is the reason I keep coming back to this product, and shunning more affordable options in the process, because for something as dull as facial sunscreens, it’s worth making the application a little more luxurious and enjoyable.
RRP: £51
As the newest addition to my beauty lineup, this silky-soft serum has replaced foundation when I’m travelling. I don’t want to label it a miracle product, but it’s not far off the mark with its protective mineral SPF, its ability to blur out skin imperfections and blemishes, as well as somehow boosting radiance with its golden sun-kissed shade (I like Medium Aura).
The dewy makeup serum cuts out the need for a concealer and adds a healthy flush, wherever I am in the world. It’s great for beach days and tropical nights, but it also wakes up my sallow skin if I’ve spent too long under a grey nordic sky.
RRP: £33.50/£42.30
In my younger years, I used the cheapest shampoos and conditioners available - I’ve even been known to wash my hair with washing-up liquid during my backpacking days. But now, with increasingly dryer, thinner hair and a hell of a lot more grey to nourish, I try to look after my locks as much as possible, which is why I shun hotel shampoos and supermarket variations.
While bulky to carry, a little of Kérastase’s Decalcifying Shampoo and Conditioner does go a long way and is a lifesaver in places with hard water and lots of sunshine. I stick these both in my checked luggage when travelling for longer periods, or decant them into these smaller leak proof containers when I want to whizz onto the plane with carry-on.
Along with the nine beauty products that always have a place in my checked and carry-on luggage, there remains one trusty item that’s been with me for too many years to remember, and yet it still looks as fresh as the day I bought it. My palm-print House of Hackney wash bag remains unfazed by my constant manhandling. It’s never aged, ripped, or become dirty since the outer layer is waterproof and easy to wipe clean.
As it stands, it seems like House of Hackney sadly isn’t selling wash bags at the moment. But my one secret tip to you is, to keep an eye on their website because if they ever dabble in wash bags again, it’s an item that’ll be with you for life and I’m all for quality over quantity any day.
Lydia is a nomadic travel writer and solo travel expert with two decades of journalistic experience (including a nine-year stint as a fashion and beauty editor and five as a lifestyle director).
An intrepid explorer, Lydia writes about her adventures for The Sunday Times, Condé Nast Traveler, The Guardian, BBC Travel, Harper's Bazaar, ELLE, Marie Claire US, The London Standard, woman&home, Good Food, Women’s Health, Australia's Body+Soul and easyJet Traveller.
