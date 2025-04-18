Charlize Theron would want SPF, moisturiser and lip balm on a desert island, and so would we

While we hope to avoid getting stranded on a desert island, it never hurts to be prepared. Thanks to Charlize Theron, our beauty team has had a long, hard think about the essentials we would want to bring.

This all comes after the actor revealed in an interview with Elle that an "SPF, a really good moisturiser, and good lip balm," are the three products she would most likely want if she found herself in such a predicament. Frankly, we couldn't agree more. Though we'd miss our signature scents and go-to foundations, our best face moisturisers, sunscreens and lip balms are already the three products we consistently reach for day-to-day. So, of course, we'd want them with us - especially in the heat.

The real question is, which out of our many, many best facial sunscreens, moisturisers and lip balms would we want with us? After studying our beauty stashes, these were the eight definitive formulas we couldn't do without...

The SPFs, creams and lip balms we would take to a desert island

When asked what her desert island beauty products would be, Charlize Theron responded: "SPF, a really good moisturiser, and good lip balm. Those are probably the things that you would actually need on an island. I'd love an eyelash curler, but who's really going to care about that, right?"

Alas, the actor didn't name the exact product names or brands she would take, so we took this as the opportunity to share our own - in case you happen to be in the market for hydrating and hard-working formulas.

Aleesha's essential moisturiser, lip balm & SPF

La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid View at Look Fantastic RRP: £20 "This is honestly a four-way tie between my favourite L'Oréal Paris, UltraViolette, Supergoop and La Roche-Posay numbers - truly some of the best facial sunscreens on the market," quips Digital Beauty Ecomm Editor, Aleesha Badkar, "But if I can only take one for my new island life, I think I'd have to veer towards the La Roche-Posay simply because of the impressively affordable price given the quality of the formula. A lightweight texture that is comfortable to wear and doesn't create a sweaty, itchy sheen on the skin when you break a sweat, this is everything you would want or need in an SPF without the hefty price that some others on the market come with. It gives skin an even, finished look and layers smoothly over skincare and under makeup." Beauty Pie Shinkai Electrolyte Drench 3-in-1 Deep Hydrating Gel Cream RRP: £57 As for her ultra-hydrating must-have, Aleesha would prioritise this lightweight formula from Beauty Pie: "Truly one of the best moisturisers I've ever tried, this Beauty Pie Japanese skincare staple transformed my quenched, dehydrated skin with its electrolyte-packed gel-cream formula. Watery and lightweight, but still thick enough to create a creamy texture, this smoothes onto skin seamlessly and soaks in in seconds, leaving skin feeling refreshed, hydrated and intensely nourished. Perfect for layering over skincare serums and under makeup, it never pills and keeps skin dewy and moisturised for hours. Truly the drink of water my skin would want on a desert island." Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream RRP: £31 "I've tried dozens upon dozens of some of the best lip balms, masks and treatments over the year I've been a beauty editor, but this famous industry bestseller is the one I always come back to. A thick and nourishing balm that melts into a lightweight layer on the skin, it soaks into lips, leaving them soft and moisturised for hours. Not at all sticky, heavy or uncomfortable to wear, it's a routine must-have that I always have a constant backstock of."

Sennen's essential moisturiser, lip balm & SPF

Kate Somerville HydraKate Illuminating SPF 50+ Drops View at Look Fantastic $46 at Macy's $46 at Sephora RRP: £39 Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett would want this glowy sunscreen on hand: "While this sunscreen's main selling point is that it offers SPF 50 protection, its formula is also equipped with ectoin for hydration and sheer peach-hued pigments to even the skin tone. The formula is lightweight and doesn’t pill underneath makeup - which is a huge point of contention for me when it comes to sunscreens. It also leaves my skin with a radiant finish for a healthy-looking glow, which is great both on makeup and no-makeup days. Plus, it’s water-resistant, making it a stellar holiday essential, whether you’re on a desert island or sitting by the poolside." Curél Moisture Facial Milk View at Look Fantastic RRP: £19.50 "This moisturiser might have a super lightweight formula, but don’t get it twisted; it is still intensely nourishing," says Sennen. "Despite it not boasting a rich texture, it’s great for those with dry skin as it quickly and seamlessly absorbs into the complexion while still leaving skin feeling hydrated. It’s kind to the skin and doesn’t clog pores, which is music to my ears as someone with sensitive, blemish-prone skin. Not to mention, it also leaves my complexion with a healthy, dewy finish." Boots Glossy Lip Balm Mint View at Boots RRP: £3 "Not only is this lip balm incredibly affordable, setting you back just £3, but it is also super nourishing. It leaves a protective coat over the pout that boasts great staying power, so much so that I don’t find myself constantly reapplying it like others. You are treated to a decent amount of product, plus a little goes a long way, meaning a single tube has lasted me a good few months. As for its finish, it leaves a hydrated sheen, which works over the top of lip liner or adds a nourishing touch to a long-lasting lipstick. I opt for the mint flavour, however, it’s subtle enough to not be too overpowering."

Fiona's essential moisturiser, lip balm & SPF

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra-Light Invisible Fluid SPF50+ View at Look Fantastic RRP: £20 Here with La Roche Posay's second shout-out is Digital Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim. "I bet if you asked a room of beauty editors their desert island sunscreen, this would win by a majority," she quips, "but isn't that compelling in itself? It's not a unique choice, but LRP’s flagship face SPF really is that good - super lightweight, elegantly textured, reliably formulated and recommended by dermatologists the world over. The slim packaging is extremely handy to chuck in a bag or pocket, too." Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream View at Look Fantastic $21.66 at Walmart $23 at Nordstrom RRP: £18 "I’ve tried hundreds of face creams, but I always come back to this one and recommend it to so many people. Its texture is glossy, slippery, refreshing, and borderline gel-like without any stick - and if you think it doesn’t sound hydrating enough, think again! It makes my skin feel instantly comfy and plump with a happy sheen. It’s also unfragranced, which is a must in my book (even if I wasn’t stuck on a desert island, why would I want a perfumed face?)." Burt’s Bees Beeswax Lip Balm View at Amazon $8.12 at Walmart $8.99 at Amazon RRP: £4.69 "Sure, luxury lip balms are nice for showing off, but honestly, are they better? I think not. Chuck this in my island survival kit, and I’d be happy, with its vitamin E-infused waxy-not-greasy formula and array of retro fruit flavours (although the scentless OG is the connoisseurs' choice). As well as being much easier to apply, I also find something so pleasing and honest about twist-up lip balm sticks, rather than pots - a throwback to childhood Chapstick, perhaps?"

Naomi's essential moisturiser, lip balm & SPF

Tatcha The Silk Sunscreen SPF 50 View at SpaceNK RRP: £65 Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson would ensure that this multitasking sunscreen was packed in her luggage: "Everyone who knows me is aware of my slight (or not-so-slight) obsession with looking glowy, so if I'm stranded on a remote island, of course, I want something that offers a touch of radiance whilst still being useful. Tatcha's The Silk Sunscreen offers SPF 50 protection and imparts a radiant sheen to the skin, which looks gorgeous under makeup. It's also lightweight - making it great in the heat -and is fragrance-free." Olay Complete Lightweight 3in1 Moisturiser Day Fluid SPF15 View at Boots RRP: £14 "This has been my go-to moisturiser for over 10 years now," says Naomi, "it's rich and really feels so quenching on my dry skin but it also soaks in well and doesn't leave my skin feeling too sticky. Its formula plays well under makeup and features a nourishing blend of vitamins E, B3 and Pro-V B5, which work to strengthen the skin's moisturise barrier, locking in hydration and boosting glow. I always find myself reaching for it when my skin feels tight and dry - plus the subtle scent is so nostalgic for me." Tropic Lip Silk View at Tropic RRP: £18 "Though relatively new to my beauty bag, this Tropic lip oil has really made an impression. I often suffer from dry and peeling lips but find some of the best lip oils slightly too sticky or tinted for everyday use - this serum though, is clear and perfectly silky (hence the name). There's no tackiness, it just glides over my lips and makes them feel instantly hydrated and gorgeously glossy. Since using it, I've found that my lips feel softer and there's been no chapping in sight, thanks to its blend of collagen, plant peptides and moisture-locking ceramides."