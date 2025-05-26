What sunscreen does Kate Moss rely on for her protected, healthy-looking complexion?
The lightweight formula is a cult favourite for many...
Ever wanted to take a glance into Kate Moss' beauty bag? Well, now you can as the model has revealed the lightweight SPF that has earned a place within her beauty arsenal.
The hunt for the best facial sunscreen that caters to your and your skin's needs is by no means a tough feat. Whether you're looking for a formula that suits your skin type, sits well underneath makeup or doesn't leave behind a dreaded white cast, there's plenty of SPFs available on the market to choose from which can make the decision quite overwhelming.
That said, we'll happily take any beauty recommendations from A-listers and one well-known face who's never short of sharing her favourite formulas is Kate Moss. Having shared Kate Moss' summer perfume and her secret to unlocking a supermodel glow, Moss has shared the sunscreen she relies on in her daily routine - it even made our guide to the best sunscreen for sensitive skin.
The cult classic sunscreen that Kate Moss relies on in her skincare routine
Boasting hundreds of stellar, highly-rated reviews, Kate Moss' go-to SPF has earned cult status in the world of beauty. One customer claims to have "used this SPF for years and despite trying others I always come back to this one," while another shopping hailed it as "a very light, non pore clogging invisible fluid that doesn’t leave my face feeling sticky or tacky."
Kate Moss' SPF
RRP: £20.50
Designed for those with sensitive skin types in mind, this ultra-lightweight SPF fluid boasts a non-greasy formula that protects the complexion against harmful infrared, UVA and UVB rays. It also arrives enriched with the brand's Thermal Spring Water, which works to soothe and refresh the skin, leaving it soft to touch. Not to mention, it also defies sweat, sand and water, making it the perfect candidate for when you're jetting off on your holidays.
In Vogue's Beauty Secrets video posted to YouTube, Kate Moss gave a rare insight into her daily routine, discussed how it has evolved over the years and her new approach to beauty - while also sharing the products that have her seal of approval.
Holding a bottle of La Roche-Posay's Anthelios Ultra-Light Invisible Fluid SPF 30 close to the screen, the model details: "This is new to my regime, sunscreen." As Moss applied the formula into the palms of her hands and gently pressed it onto her complexion, she explains: “My daughter tells me off all the time, ‘Mummy you have to wear sunscreen’, I do know it’s important.”
In fact, Moss highlighted a number of go-to products within her routine, including how she preps her complexion with the Officina Profumo-Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella Acqua di Rose to tone and tighten the skin. Before hydrating her pout with the Laneige Berry Lip Sleeping Mask, she says: "It's a sleep mask, it's so good."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.
-
-
I tried this strange-looking travel pillow, and it's the only time I've ever slept on a plane
I was skeptical about Trtl's unusual travel pillow, but its unique design really works
-
Swimming is the full-body exercise 'ideal' for weight loss - here's why, with 4 workouts to try
Is swimming good for weight loss? Given the low-impact nature of the workout, it's a normal question to ask if you're looking to lose weight healthily
-
Amal Clooney's unique blusher is a game-changer for adding a natural dewy glow to your complexion
Amal's makeup always looks impeccable - and she regularly relies on a gorgeous blush and glow combination
-
Nicole Kidman's short black manicure felt so chic and rebellious for Cannes - now, watch it trend for summer
Refined yet moody, Nicole Kidman is the latest star to make a case for short black nails this season...
-
I never find my perfumes to be long-lasting, but I only ever get compliments on this scent hours after applying it
Boasting warming, sensual and addictive notes, this fragrance is the only scent to leave its mark all day long
-
From juicy sangria to pops of peach, these are 14 summer nail trends everyone will be wearing
Sunshine isn't the only thing heading our way - a whole new manicure colour palette is also inbound...
-
Andie MacDowell just mastered a minimal and wearable approach to a sultry smokey eye
We're taking notes for all our upcoming events...
-
Merit just dropped the biggest beauty launch of the season - but does the tinted sunscreen live up to its rave reviews?
Offering broad spectrum protection and sheer, buildable coverage, here are our team's honest thoughts on the skin-first tinted sunscreen
-
I've used Baccarat Rouge on repeat since 2017, but Maison Francis Kurkdjian's newest fragrance is their first to replace it in my rotation
Our Beauty eComm Editor's On Repeat product recommendations column is back with a special new luxury fragrance launch
-
JLo’s clever beauty trick is an easy way to get an effortless summer glow
The makeup trend is hugely popular - and it just got JLo's seal of approval