What sunscreen does Kate Moss rely on for her protected, healthy-looking complexion?

Ever wanted to take a glance into Kate Moss' beauty bag? Well, now you can as the model has revealed the lightweight SPF that has earned a place within her beauty arsenal.

The hunt for the best facial sunscreen that caters to your and your skin's needs is by no means a tough feat. Whether you're looking for a formula that suits your skin type, sits well underneath makeup or doesn't leave behind a dreaded white cast, there's plenty of SPFs available on the market to choose from which can make the decision quite overwhelming.

That said, we'll happily take any beauty recommendations from A-listers and one well-known face who's never short of sharing her favourite formulas is Kate Moss. Having shared Kate Moss' summer perfume and her secret to unlocking a supermodel glow, Moss has shared the sunscreen she relies on in her daily routine - it even made our guide to the best sunscreen for sensitive skin.

The cult classic sunscreen that Kate Moss relies on in her skincare routine

Boasting hundreds of stellar, highly-rated reviews, Kate Moss' go-to SPF has earned cult status in the world of beauty. One customer claims to have "used this SPF for years and despite trying others I always come back to this one," while another shopping hailed it as "a very light, non pore clogging invisible fluid that doesn’t leave my face feeling sticky or tacky."

Kate Moss' SPF La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra-Light Invisible Fluid SPF 30 View at Look Fantastic $32.99 at Amazon $32.99 at Target RRP: £20.50 Designed for those with sensitive skin types in mind, this ultra-lightweight SPF fluid boasts a non-greasy formula that protects the complexion against harmful infrared, UVA and UVB rays. It also arrives enriched with the brand's Thermal Spring Water, which works to soothe and refresh the skin, leaving it soft to touch. Not to mention, it also defies sweat, sand and water, making it the perfect candidate for when you're jetting off on your holidays.

In Vogue's Beauty Secrets video posted to YouTube, Kate Moss gave a rare insight into her daily routine, discussed how it has evolved over the years and her new approach to beauty - while also sharing the products that have her seal of approval.

Holding a bottle of La Roche-Posay's Anthelios Ultra-Light Invisible Fluid SPF 30 close to the screen, the model details: "This is new to my regime, sunscreen." As Moss applied the formula into the palms of her hands and gently pressed it onto her complexion, she explains: “My daughter tells me off all the time, ‘Mummy you have to wear sunscreen’, I do know it’s important.”

Kate Moss's Guide to Cool-Girl Beauty | Beauty Secrets | Vogue - YouTube Watch On

In fact, Moss highlighted a number of go-to products within her routine, including how she preps her complexion with the Officina Profumo-Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella Acqua di Rose to tone and tighten the skin. Before hydrating her pout with the Laneige Berry Lip Sleeping Mask, she says: "It's a sleep mask, it's so good."