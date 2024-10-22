Kate Moss's glow-boosting makeup bag essential for getting her 'legendary supermodel glow' is the dream for reviving dull winter skin

Kate Moss's secret to achieving her 'legendary supermodel glow' is an iconic Charlotte Tilbury favourite that is ideal for reviving dull winter skin.

We love getting to look behind the scenes and see how our favourite celebrities create their glamorous makeup looks. And it's even better when we find out that their go-to products are not only easy to snap up, but are also super affordable too.

So when we discovered that Kate Moss's favourite glow-booster for an instant dose of radiance is one of the best Charlotte Tilbury products of all time, we instantly added it to our beauty wish lists.

We should have guessed that she's a huge fan of Charlotte Tilbury's Hollywood Flawless Filter. The model has been friends with makeup legend Charlotte Tilbury for years and is always raving about her products.

"My iconic friend and Beauty Muse Kate Moss is obsessed with my LEGENDARY and UNDUPABLE Hollywood Flawless Filter," Charlotte shared on Instagram alongside a video of Kate wearing the product. "It is the ORIGINAL CONFIDENCE GLOW FILTER!"

The four-in-one product brings a glow to the complexion, works as a primer, acts as a highlighter, and also perfects and filters the skin for a flawless look.

You can use the Filter on its own as a skin tint, with it blurring, smoothing and illuminating the complexion for a natural and healthy-looking finish, or you can blend it across the skin before applying your foundation for an extra radiant and glowing look.

Kate isn't the only makeup lover to adore Charlotte Tilbury's Hollywood Flawless Filter, shoppers are raving about the product too.

"It is light and smooth to apply, gives a healthy natural glow and lasts all day," one reviewer wrote. And another added, "Ever since I found this product a few years ago, it's become my go-to foundation. It looks very natural and helps with evenness and gives you a dewy glow. Can't recommend enough."

A third said, "I have worn this both under makeup and on top and both give a fabulous soft focus glow to the high points of the face. I have dry skin so no need to powder but I can imagine an oilier skin might find this a little too shiny if not used sparingly."