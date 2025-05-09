Sienna Miller just persuaded me to buy this 'miracle product' - it's like a 'big drink for the skin'

Sienna Miller and Charlotte Tilbury have a long-standing relationship, with the actress regularly spotted using the makeup artist's products. But there's one in particular she can't get enough of, calling it a 'big drink for the skin'. Cue Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream.

With the warmer weather rapidly approaching, I've been after a lightweight moisturiser for a while, and Sienna has just convinced me to try this wonder product she thinks so highly of.

I made a resolution to carve out some more me-time in 2025 where I can look after my skin and improve my beauty routine - and with the woman&home beauty team raving about the best Charlotte Tilbury products, and our editor saying that the Magic Cream is 'the best face cream' she's ever used, of course I took Sienna Miller's advice and bought the bestselling moisturiser while it's on sale.

Sienna called Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream a 'miracle product' in the makeup tutorial she did on the brand's YouTube channel earlier this year, and then went on to say, "I actually remember the days before Charlotte had her brand and she would mix up Magic Cream and stick it on our faces. So when this became available to buy, I think a lot of us were very, very excited.

"It's an amazing product. It's so good! It smells so good - it smells elegant and fresh. [It's] a big drink for the skin [and] it's the best prep for underneath makeup."

The cream promises to be an all-rounder that retexturises, smooths, firms, plumps and primes the skin in just one step, which is great for me as I need my skincare routine to be simple or I simply won't be bothered to do it! But just because it's quick to apply, that doesn't mean the cream is any less effective. It's packed full of anti-aging, hydrating, and youth-boosting ingredients that lift skin for a firmer appearance, soothe the look of tired skin, and it's also clinically proven to help boost your skin barrier!

"While I've not tried the Magic Cream itself, I'm a sucker for anything with hyaluronic acid in it for that much-needed hit of hydration on my very dry, flaky skin," says woman&home's Beauty eComm Editor, Aleesha Badkar. "The addition of peptides is also important for smoothing and firming the skin, while vitamin E will calm. And while it's probably not the best vitamin C product out there, the small amount of this powerhouse ingredient will aid slow exfoliation to lead to clearer and brighter skin.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"If you do want a bigger dose of vitamin C, I would pair this with the brand's new Dark Spot Correcting Radiance Recovery Serum, which exfoliates skin thoroughly and helps fade dark areas of skin, without any stinging or discomfort. Its satiny texture also layers really nicely so it should sit perfectly underneath the sellout cream."

If you're not immediately sold like I was, then woman&home digital editor Kerrie Hughes is sure to change your mind with her glowing review of the product.

"I started using Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream a few months ago, and wouldn't be without it now," she says. "It feels like silk on my skin, and lifts the colour of my face and adds radiance. I love using it first thing after a thorough face wash, it makes my face feel so hydrated and soft. And makeup glides on effortlessly afterwards. The best face cream I have used to date - highly recommend."

Sienna Miller's Everyday Boho Makeup Look #GRWM | Charlotte Tilbury - YouTube Watch On

Shop Sienna Miller's Favourite Charlotte Tilbury Products