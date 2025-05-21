Sienna Miller convinced me to buy this 'fantastic brush' that 'feels like a finger' - it works for every step in your makeup routine
And the 'best' concealer she uses it with
Fiona McKim
Sienna Miller's fresh-faced and minimal approach to makeup means she's one of my go-tos when it comes to beauty products, especially as we head into summer where that natural, less-is-more style fits so brilliantly alongside the warm weather.
So I was all ears when she revealed how she gets that your-skin-but-better look with just two products and a light hand. In a video filmed in back in 2023, she lifted the lid on her beauty bag and gave some much-wanted insight into her routine.
Considering how glowing her complexion always is, I assumed she'd offer a recommendation for the best lightweight foundation or convince me to buy some very expensive skincare. So I was shocked to find she simply uses what she described as a 'finger brush' that she uses to blend out 'the best concealer' and get a light coverage and glowy finish to her skin - plus, I could buy both for a modest price.
Speaking about Glossier's Stretch Balm Concealer and the Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Concealer brush, Sienna said, "Oh this is the best concealer, and I use that with something that my makeup artist Wendy got for me, which is the best thing I've ever been given - it's a Pat McGrath finger brush.
"It feels like a finger, and I really do all of my makeup and skincare with my hands - until I was given this, and now I use it for everything at the same time. It's a fantastic brush."
Exact Match
This is the exact Pat McGrath Sienna Miller talks about being the 'best thing she's ever been given'. As someone who favors using hands over brushes, I'm excited to try this brush for concealer and other makeup application.
Exact Match
Glossier's Stretch Balm concealer is a firm favorite for Sienna and lots of others, it would seem, with hundreds of glowing reviews online. With dark circles that stand out a mile and as someone with very uneven skin, I'm looking forward to trying this alongside my new Pat McGrath brush.
As much as I love getting glammed up and trying out new makeup looks, I've never really mastered the art of knowing what brush to use and when. It's why, like Sienna it seems, I'm a fan of using my hands as much as possible when it comes to my makeup and skincare. But this 'finger' brush might have converted me.
Incredibly versatile, Sienna mentions in the video that she uses the brush not only for concealer but other makeup application too, like eyeshadow. When you're spending any amount on a new makeup item, it's nice to know that you can use it for a multitude of things, so my ears pricked up.
As woman&home's Beauty Channel Editor, Fiona McKim agrees it's worth finding a brilliant brush or two for your kit, even if you are a fan of no makeup makeup looks, using minimal products, or, like me, prefer to use your fingers.
"Using the right tool for the job can make the difference between a passable face of makeup and a professional-standard one," says Fiona. "I'm not surprised this one's a corker. Pat McGrath is a legendary makeup artist with decades of experience, so she knows her stuff about what shape and texture of bristle works best with particular products. The dense, flat top here will lay down concealer without dispersing it into nothingness, while the narrow edge can get right into tricky spots like the side of the nose and corners of the eyes."
As for Sienna's Glossier Stretch Concealer, there's nothing not to like. Boasting a buildable coverage that can be used to conceal everything from dark circles to blemishes and redness, it has a dewy, glowy finish that feels lightweight and looks natural after being blended out.
"I have been using this concealer for years - not only as a concealer but also as a foundation," one reviewer on Sephora's website said. "It is moisturizing so on drier skin days it works perfectly and it never accentuates flaky skin. I honestly can't live without it!"
If you're after more beauty reccomendations from Sienna, see the full contents of her beauty bag in the video below:
