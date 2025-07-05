Holly Willoughby's makeup artist Patsy O'Neill has revealed the secret behind the presenter's smooth, bright under eyes - and it's a surprisingly affordable beauty buy.

We love a multi-tasking product like The Ordinary's Caffeine Solution – the eye serum Holly Willoughby swears by. At just £9, it promises to not only reduce the look of dark circles and puffiness, but also hydrate and nourish dry eyes.

Patsy's choice is already on our radar as one of the best eye creams for dark circles. These specific product types make for a great step in any skincare routine as they're formulated especially to treat the delicate area around the eye, unlike even the best face moisturisers, and so won't cause any irritation or puffiness.

Holly Willoughby's brightening and hydrating eye serum

On her Instagram stories, makeup artist Patsy O'Neill revealed she always uses The Ordinary's Caffeine Solution before applying any makeup to Holly's skin, with the lightweight, gel-like formula helping to refresh and wake up tired-looking eyes.

A high concentration of caffeine works as an instant pick me up for tired eyes, reducing the appearance of puffiness and dark circles. The brand's clinical trials found that those trying out the product saw a 'significant decrease in the look of dark circles after three weeks, and the appearance of 'under-eye puffiness' was minimised in the same amount of time.

The formula also boasts EGCG, which is a potent green tea derivative. This ingredient is refreshing on hot, puffy eyes and has a cooling, hydrating effect that leaves skin feeling soothed.

The Caffeine Solution is not a new product from The Ordinary, and has amassed a cult-like following over the years. In her The Ordinary Caffeine Solution 5% EGCG review, woman&home Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim raved about this serum's, "subtle line-plumping effect from that hyaluronic acid and a refreshing sensation of perky firmness."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As well as this, Fiona was taken with this product's unique texture, which is "closer to a serum than a traditional eye product, and would be welcomed by anyone who prefers lightweight formulas to rich cream."

Online shoppers also praise this product for its fast-acting and super-effective formula. "Brighter looking eyes after using every morning, area feels less tight after applying, highly recommend," one shopper wrote.

"I really like the formula and liquid-y feel of it," another added. "From first use, I could physically feel my eye area tighter and firmer, which is incredible."

And a third said, "I apply this twice a day and have noticed a dramatic improvement in my dark circles. I've only been using it for two weeks, but WOW!"