We've discovered the three exact buys behind Martha Stewart's enviable expensive-looking glow
The TV chef always sports a healthy lit-from-within complexion and now we know her secret...
How celebrities achieve their effortless Hollywood glow is one of the best kept industry secrets. That was until Martha Stewart gave a rare insight into her expensive-looking complexion, of course.
Undoubtedly, reaching for one of the best lightweight foundations and the best bronzer for a sun-kissed glow is set to give you a naturally healthy-looking complexion - something that Martha Stewart knows all too well. However, for A-listers who spend the majority of their lives in front of high-definition cameras and flash photography, knowing how to give your complexion a natural glass skin appearance, without it veering into an oily mess, is key.
Aside from her enviable kitchen skills, we're also can't help but wonder how the media personality unlocks her unfalteringly luminous television-ready complexion. Luckily, we've done some digging and found the exact beauty gems she relies on in her day-to-day routine - and we're taking notes.
Martha Stewart's secret to unlocking expensive-looking skin
After multiple recent appearances on red carpets, there's one specific thing that kept catching our attention when it comes to Martha Stewart - her expensive-looking skin. So, naturally, we were led down a rabbit hole trying to unveil Stewart's secret.
Thankfully, during a YouTube video with Allure, Martha gave a detailed rundown of her 10 minute morning beauty routine - including the exact products she relies on day-to-day. “I have nice long eyelashes and I like to show them off,” says Martha, who favours ILIA's Limitless Lash Mascara, but as for her complexion she uses a stellar lineup of radiance-boosting complexion buys to induce her glow.
Martha's Radiant Primer
RRP: £58
Fusing makeup with skincare, this illuminator-primer hybrid formula works to brighten, smooth and hydrate the complexion for a fresh appearance, while also boosting the longevity of your makeup.
Martha's Bronzer
RRP: £69
Boasting a nourishing matte formula, equipped with mango seed and cocoa seed butters, this bronzer works to impart a natural sun-kissed glow, while hydrating the skin for a radiant finish.
Martha's Foundation
RRP: £126
This luxe lightweight formula is designed to boost the luminosity of the complexion, while evening the skin tone and minimising imperfections. In fact, it also boasts an array of skincare benefits, such as shielding the skin from UV rays and other environmental aggressors.
The video shows Martha talking through her step-by-step beauty regime before she leaves the house, which begins with her mixing her face creams with her foundation. Although Martha admits she doesn't "put a lot of foundation" on her face, when she does she reveals: "I usually a couple of drops of my favourite Clé De Peau foundation."
Continuing on, the TV presenter is then seen unusually applying the Clé De Peau Beauté Long Lasting Hydrating Veil primer after her foundation "because it's a little luminous." However, we'd recommend sweeping it onto your complexion prior to foundation and concealer, therefore enhancing radiance and ensuring the staying power of your makeup.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
To complete her healthy complexion, Martha generously sweeps her go-to Westman Atelier Butter Powder Bronzer over her cheekbones, forehead, under the chin and down her neck. "I’ve always used too much bronzer, it just makes me feel healthy," says Stewart.
Martha Stewart's expensive-looking makeup alternatives
We'll admit, the products housed within the TV personality's beauty bag require quite the investment. But, for those wanting to recreate Martha's look without having to splurge on hefty price tags, we've rounded up some stellar affordable alternatives that are sure to give you the same lit-from-within glow.
RRP: £22
If you're looking to unlock your inner glow, look no further than Saie's popular Glowy Super Gel. This fluid-gel formula is packed full with vitamin C, papaya seed oil, glycerin and squalane oil, which work hand-in-hand to brighten, hydrate and boost the skin barrier. Not to mention, its main job of working as a multi-tasking illuminating primer, giving the complexion a soft focus dewy glow. In fact, Saie's Super Glowy Gel is even a favourite of Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson's.
RRP: £9.99
Say hello to a buttery yet long-lasting bronzer that adds a sun-kissed warmth to the complexion, the NYX Buttermelt Bronzer. Infused with nourishing shea butter, mango butter and almond butter, this formula melts into the skin for a seamless and defined radiant finish.
RRP: £41
The key to a healthy, glowing complexion is all within the base. Enter, Trinny London's BFF De-Stress Tinted Serum. This weightless serum arrives equipped with hyaluronic acid to hydrate, plump and smooth the skin, while also offering buildable coverage to even the skin tone. That's without forgetting the brand's clever NP-TriOX™ technology, which defends the skin against signs of stress, leaving you looking fresh, radiant and rejuvenated.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.
-
-
Bye-bye brassy orange tones! Trinny uses blue shampoo to keep her brunette locks bright and vibrant
You might have heard of purple shampoo for blonde hair, but its blue counterpart is a must for brunettes
-
Battling frizz and flyaways? Sarah Jessica Parker has used this 'amazing' wax stick for the past two decades
This affordable Japanese styling product is a favourite of celebrity hairstylists, too
-
Bye-bye orange tones! Trinny relies on this blue shampoo to keep her brunette locks bright and vibrant
You might have heard of purple shampoo for blonde hair, but its blue counterpart is a must for brunettes
-
Sarah Jessica Parker has used this 'amazing' frizz-smoothing stick for the past two decades
This affordable Japanese styling product is a favourite of celebrity hairstylists, too
-
Bored of middle partings? Michelle Pfeiffer's side-swept hair radiates effortless chic
Forget polished styles, Michelle Pfeiffer's tousled look is so much more appealing
-
Stuck for pedicure ideas? Victoria Beckham's birthday mani-pedi is a lesson in coordination
Unsurprisingly, Victoria Beckham's nails look as posh as ever
-
Amanda Holden has bought this versatile balm from the 1930s on repeat throughout her life
The nearly century-old buy has earned cult status as the ultimate beauty multitasker
-
Juliette Binoche's patent black nails are a lesson in French style - and not following every spring trend
Sure, lavender and lilac are pretty - but if French women say black nails are in for spring, so do we
-
Victoria Beckham ‘constantly returns to’ this iconic nude lip look - and she's just revealed the exact products she uses
Both versatile and incredibly wearable, Victoria Beckham's recognisable pinky-nude lip combination has never been easier to recreate
-
Sarah Jessica Parker just tried spring's favourite new wavy hair trend - and she gave it such a stylish twist
And just like that, Sarah Jessica Parker has officially hopped on board the 'Ghost Wave' hair trend for spring.