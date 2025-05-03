We've discovered the three exact buys behind Martha Stewart's enviable expensive-looking glow

How celebrities achieve their effortless Hollywood glow is one of the best kept industry secrets. That was until Martha Stewart gave a rare insight into her expensive-looking complexion, of course.

Undoubtedly, reaching for one of the best lightweight foundations and the best bronzer for a sun-kissed glow is set to give you a naturally healthy-looking complexion - something that Martha Stewart knows all too well. However, for A-listers who spend the majority of their lives in front of high-definition cameras and flash photography, knowing how to give your complexion a natural glass skin appearance, without it veering into an oily mess, is key.

Aside from her enviable kitchen skills, we're also can't help but wonder how the media personality unlocks her unfalteringly luminous television-ready complexion. Luckily, we've done some digging and found the exact beauty gems she relies on in her day-to-day routine - and we're taking notes.

Martha Stewart's secret to unlocking expensive-looking skin

After multiple recent appearances on red carpets, there's one specific thing that kept catching our attention when it comes to Martha Stewart - her expensive-looking skin. So, naturally, we were led down a rabbit hole trying to unveil Stewart's secret.

Thankfully, during a YouTube video with Allure, Martha gave a detailed rundown of her 10 minute morning beauty routine - including the exact products she relies on day-to-day. “I have nice long eyelashes and I like to show them off,” says Martha, who favours ILIA's Limitless Lash Mascara, but as for her complexion she uses a stellar lineup of radiance-boosting complexion buys to induce her glow.

The video shows Martha talking through her step-by-step beauty regime before she leaves the house, which begins with her mixing her face creams with her foundation. Although Martha admits she doesn't "put a lot of foundation" on her face, when she does she reveals: "I usually a couple of drops of my favourite Clé De Peau foundation."

(Image credit: Getty Images / Bruce Glikas / Contributor)

Continuing on, the TV presenter is then seen unusually applying the Clé De Peau Beauté Long Lasting Hydrating Veil primer after her foundation "because it's a little luminous." However, we'd recommend sweeping it onto your complexion prior to foundation and concealer, therefore enhancing radiance and ensuring the staying power of your makeup.

To complete her healthy complexion, Martha generously sweeps her go-to Westman Atelier Butter Powder Bronzer over her cheekbones, forehead, under the chin and down her neck. "I’ve always used too much bronzer, it just makes me feel healthy," says Stewart.

Martha Stewart's expensive-looking makeup alternatives

We'll admit, the products housed within the TV personality's beauty bag require quite the investment. But, for those wanting to recreate Martha's look without having to splurge on hefty price tags, we've rounded up some stellar affordable alternatives that are sure to give you the same lit-from-within glow.