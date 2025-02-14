I'm a magpie for glowy primers - and this budget pick has ousted my former go-to

Radiance is a non-negotiable in my makeup routine. So naturally, I'm always on the lookout for products that will afford me that ever-elusive, lit-from-within glow.

While I'm a fan of the best serum foundations and dewy skin tints, I find they're simply not enough on their own. By the end of my makeup routine, I want my cheeks to rebound the gleam of every light source, glisten like I've just been misted with hydration and look fresh and plump from every angle. It's a tall order but, through rigorous testing and online shopping (oops), I have discovered a few formulas that pass the test.

Until 2025, any of my colleagues would tell you that Charlotte Tilbury's Hollywood Flawless Filter was my go-to for said finish. And while it's still one of my all-time favourites, I've found another beauty hybrid with a similarly glowing reputation. Saie's Glowy Super Gel is a primer, foundation booster and highlighter in one weightless fluid - and it's swiftly becoming my number one for easy, long-lasting shine.

Why Saie's Glowy Super Gel is my affordable go-to for easy radiance

From Glossier's Futuredew to VIEVE's Skin Nova, I've tried my fair share of radiance primers but few have lived up to the gleam that Hollywood Flawless Filter affords. That said, when I found myself at the end of yet another bottle and staring at its £39 price tag, I decided that perhaps I should broaden my horizons - and try something a tad cheaper.

That something ended up being the Saie Glowy Super Gel, which retails for £22 and has swiftly won me over with its dewy luminescence.

Saie Glowy Super Gel in Starglow View at Cult Beauty RRP: £22 | Enriched with vitamin C, papaya seed oil, squalane and glycerin, the lightweight gel primer and highlighter brings the glow, whilst nourishing your skin.

Beloved for the subtle and healthy gleam it gives the skin, as well as its weightless feel, Saie's illuminating fluid triples as a primer, highlighter and radiance-booster to your foundation (meaning you can mix a pump of this gel with your best foundations to make the finish slightly sheerer and more dewy).

It's available in four flattering shades, including Sunglow, which is a shimmering bronze and Starglow - a creamy pearl - and is infused with skin-loving ingredients like vitamin C (to brighten the skin), papaya seed, glycerin and squalane. The latter is great for your skin barrier, making the product all the more beneficial in the wintertime or whenever your complexion is looking and feeling dull and dry.

My verdict on the Saie Glowy Super Gel

Now, onto my verdict. As mentioned, I love a glow primer. I like to think I've made an art form of toeing the line between ethereal and oily with my makeup. Thus, I'm not an easy one to please but Saie's offering has impressed me.

Not only does it melt into the skin immediately, without leaving a greasy residue like some primers, but feels as light as air. I have experienced no foundation piling or patchiness when using it and while it absorbs quickly, it still leaves behind that lovely gleam - which shines through, even under my go-to medium coverage foundation (Armani's Luminous Silk).

(l-r) Naomi holding Saie Glowy Super Gel; wearing it under foundation; a swatch on her hand; with the gel applied on her skin (Image credit: Future)

Above, I have applied it as a primer and as a highlighter on the high points of my face, which again caused no disruption, patchiness or pilling of the products underneath.

All in all, I think this product is well worth its internet acclaim and makes for the perfect everyday primer that will give a healthy glow to dry or dull complexions, without clogging your pores. Though I do admit I will be repurchasing Flawless Filter at some point, this dewy fluid is my new go-to for when I want a reliable radiance - and is set to be a warm weather favourite too, when I don't want to wear anything heavy or sticky.

How to apply the Saie Glowy Super Gel

Saie Super Gel is multipurpose. You can use it as a primer, a highlighter or to add a bit of extra glowy oomph to your foundation or favourite moisturisers.

To prime your skin, I would recommend applying it all over your face with your finger - as you would one of the best face moisturisers. Alternatively, you can use a brush but as we've established, I want every ounce of that glow on my skin and brushes can sometimes absorb too much of the product.

If you want to highlight your cheekbones or nose, I suggest adding a small pump to the back of your hand, before rubbing it in slightly and dabbing it gently on the areas you wish to glow with your ring finger. This will allow for more control and to build up the shine gradually.